Serena Williams advances in French Open return; ‘You can’t beat a catsuit’

Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam match in 16 months, advancing to the French Open second round as the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion continues her return from pregnancy.

Williams, wearing a black skinsuit reminiscent of her 2002 U.S. Open catsuit, swept Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-4, coming back from an 0-3 deficit to start the first-set tiebreak and an 0-2 hole to open the second set in Paris. Pliskova is 0-4 career at the French Open.

“Today wasn’t easy,” Williams said on Tennis Channel. “Before I walked on the court, I texted to see how [daughter Alexis] was doing, got a little worried as moms always do, but she’s doing great.”

And the return of the catsuit?

“All the moms out here that had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce in the middle of everything, that’s what this represents,” she said. “You can’t beat a catsuit, right?”

Williams faces No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round. Williams was not given a seen by French Open organizers as she returns from giving birth Sept. 1. She is ranked No. 451 because she played just four WTA Tour matches between her 2017 Australian Open win and arrival in Paris due to maternity leave.

Williams and Maria Sharapova, a winner in three sets Tuesday, are each two wins from playing each other in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

“If I didn’t miss it, I wouldn’t be out here,” Williams said. “After everything I went through, to be able to come back and just step out on the court, winning is even more of a bonus.”

Also Tuesday, ten-time champion Rafael Nadal fought off a strong challenge by Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli, yet still advanced in straight sets. He’ll face Argentina Guido Pella in the second round.

Nadal improved his Paris record to 80-2 with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9) rain-interrupted win completed over two days on Court Philippe Chatrier after saving four set points in the tiebreaker.

Nadal, once again the overwhelming favorite on his favorite surface after claiming clay titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, trailed 6-3 in the tiebreaker but fended off Bolelli’s chances in impressive fashion: the top-ranked Spaniard hit an ace, a backhand volley and a cross-court winner in succession.

Mixing well deep groundstrokes with subtle shots, Bolelli obtained another set point with a backhand drop shot when to lead 7-6, but Nadal hit a service winner on the next point.

“I went through tough moments, it’s important for the future,” Nadal said.

This match was one of the six encounters halted on Monday night because of rain. After some more raindrops interrupted play again on Tuesday morning, Nadal came back on court in full swing.

Nadal won the first three games on the day but the 129th-ranked Bolelli raised his level and managed a series of good returns. Nadal saved four break points in the eighth game of the final set, including one with a ferocious trademark cross-court forehand winner.

“It was a very difficult match, Simone played very aggressively, he had many chances in the third set,” Nadal said.

Sharapova, a two-time French Open champion, was pushed in her first match at the Paris Grand Slam in two years, topping Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

It was Sharapova’s first win at the French Open since 2015 after she served a drug ban in 2016 and was not granted a wild card last year.

Sharapova led 6-1, 4-3 but lost the next six games as Hogenkamp led 3-0 in the decider. Sharapova managed to turn things around and Hogenkamp angrily tossed her racket at the red clay after Sharapova resisted pressure on her serve in the sixth game, saving two break points.

Sharapova gets Croatian Donna Vekic in round two.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw