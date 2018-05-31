Ronnie Baker beats injured Christian Coleman again in Rome (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Coleman, bothered by a right leg injury, eased up before finishing fourth in a 100m in Rome on Thursday. Countryman Ronnie Baker beat Coleman for the second time in a week.

Baker, a 24-year-old who has not made an Olympic or world outdoor championships team, clocked a personal-best 9.93 seconds into a slight headwind, the fastest wind-legal time in the world since August.

Coleman, who finished between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt at the 2017 Worlds and ran faster than the indoor 60m world record three times in the winter, crossed in 10.06. It’s the first time Coleman has finished outside the top two of an individual race since he was sixth at the Olympic trials, making the Rio roster in the relay only.

Bolt retired after worlds. The 36-year-old Gatlin was not in the Rome field.

Coleman, who met Pope Francis on Wednesday, said he had “a little injury” in his right hamstring, which was taped Thursday.

“I don’t want to use that as, like, an excuse or anything, but, yeah, it’s bothering me a little bit,” he told media in Rome.

Full Rome results are here.

Baker also beat Coleman at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, running 9.78 with too much of a tailwind for record purposes. Coleman was second at Pre in 9.84.

In other events Thursday, world champion Emma Coburn fell coming out of the last water jump of the 3000m steeplechase. She dropped behind the lead pack and ended up fourth. Olympic silver medalist Hyvin Kiyeng led a Kenyan sweep in 9:04.96, with Coburn crossing in 9:08.13.

“I am still satisfied,” Coburn said, according to the IAAF, after her first outdoor race in eight months. “I fell and then there were a lot of bodies and a lot of chaos. I do not think that I can learn from this fall. I have done this a million times. It was just a bad luck day.”

Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba ran the world’s fastest 400m hurdles in nearly eight years, clocking an Asian record 47.48 seconds. The 22-year-old formerly competed for Mauritania.

Samba, seventh in his world champs debut last year, already had the fastest time in the world for the year at 47.57 on May 4, which was also the fastest time ever that early in a year. In Rome, he beat both world champion Karsten Warholm (second place, 47.82, Norwegian record) and Olympic champion Kerron Clement (49.48, sixth place).

Jamaican Fredrick Dacres beat a discus field that included the top seven finishers from the 2017 World Championships. Dacres, fourth at worlds, threw 68.51 meters. He owns the best throw in the world this year of 69.83.

U.S. Olympian Vashti Cunningham finished sixth in the high jump. Russian Maria Lasitskene won with a 1.97-meter clearance, her 40th straight victory dating to 2016, according to Tilastopaja.org

The Diamond League next moves to Oslo on June 7.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ato Boldon recalls Usain Bolt’s first world record on 10th anniversary