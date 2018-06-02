Rafael Nadal makes ball boy’s dream come true at French Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will meet in the French Open fourth round on Monday, with Williams eyeing her 19th straight win in the lopsided rivalry.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, swept No. 11 seed Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday. Williams is playing her first Grand Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant.

“Quite frankly, [Sharapova’s] probably a favorite in this match, for sure,” Williams said. “You know, she’s been playing for over a year now [since her 15-month doping ban ended]. I just started. So, I’m just really trying to get my bearings and trying to feel out where I am and see where I can go.”

About six hours earlier, the two-time French Open winner Sharapova routed No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1 in perhaps the most impressive match since her return to the WTA Tour.

But Williams has similarly dominated Sharapova the last 13 years, winning all 18 meetings to make it 19-2 in their career head-to-head. They will play at the French Open for the second time after Williams beat Sharapova 6-4, 6-4 in the 2013 final in Paris.

“Any time you play against Serena you know what you’re up against,” Sharapova, who last played Williams in the 2016 Australian Open quarterfinals, said Saturday. “You know the challenge that is upon you. You know, despite the record that I have against her, I always look forward to coming out on the court and competing against the best player.

“There’s a lot of things n her game she’s done much better than I have.”

Also Saturday, 11-time French Open champ Rafael Nadal beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet for a 16th straight time — 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He gets 70th-ranked Maximilian Marterer of Germany in round four.

NBC’s broadcast coverage of the French Open continues Sunday from 12-3 p.m. ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

VIDEO: Nadal makes ball boy’s dream come true

French Open Fourth Round

Women

(1) Simona Halep – (16) Elise Mertens

(12) Angelique Kerber – (7) Caroline Garcia

(3) Garbine Muguruza – Lesia Tsurenko

Serena Williams – (28) Maria Sharapova

(26) Barbora Strycova – Yulia Putintseva

(13) Madison Keys) – (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu

(25) Anett Kontaveit – (10) Sloane Stephens

(14) Daria Kasatkina – (2) Caroline Wozniacki

Men

(1) Rafael Nadal – Maximilian Marterer

(11) Diego Schwartzman – (6) Kevin Anderson

(3) Marin Cilic – (18) Fabio Fognini

(9) John Isner – (5) Juan Martin del Potro

(8) David Goffin – Marco Cecchinato

(20) Novak Djokovic – (30) Fernando Verdasco

(7) Dominic Thiem – (19) Kei Nishikori

Karen Khachanov – (2) Alexander Zverev

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw