TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Rafael Nadal makes ball boy’s dream come true at French Open

Associated PressJun 2, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal gave a French Open ball boy a memory to last a lifetime.

After finishing off his lopsided victory over Richard Gasquet in the third round at the tournament’s main stadium, Nadal was asked by the courtside interviewer, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, whether he would hit some shots with a big fan of his.

So Nadal lent a racket to the ball boy and they engaged in a couple of lengthy baseline rallies, drawing appreciative roars from spectators.

Afterward, the two met up at the net, and Nadal mussed the kid’s hair.

Nadal, eyeing his 11th French Open title, plays 70th-ranked Maximilian Marterer of Germany in the round of 16 on Monday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw

Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova roll into French Open showdown

By OlympicTalkJun 2, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Survey shows Japan’s favorite sports for Tokyo Olympics Usain Bolt Usain Bolt becomes super hero in new ad: ‘I look like a Ninja Turtle’ Yuzuru Hanyu latest Japanese Olympic gold medalist to receive prestigious award

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will meet in the French Open fourth round on Monday, with Williams eyeing her 19th straight win in the lopsided rivalry.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, swept No. 11 seed Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday. Williams is playing her first Grand Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant.

“Quite frankly, [Sharapova’s] probably a favorite in this match, for sure,” Williams said. “You know, she’s been playing for over a year now [since her 15-month doping ban ended]. I just started. So, I’m just really trying to get my bearings and trying to feel out where I am and see where I can go.”

About six hours earlier, the two-time French Open winner Sharapova routed No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1 in perhaps the most impressive match since her return to the WTA Tour.

But Williams has similarly dominated Sharapova the last 13 years, winning all 18 meetings to make it 19-2 in their career head-to-head. They will play at the French Open for the second time after Williams beat Sharapova 6-4, 6-4 in the 2013 final in Paris.

“Any time you play against Serena you know what you’re up against,” Sharapova, who last played Williams in the 2016 Australian Open quarterfinals, said Saturday. “You know the challenge that is upon you. You know, despite the record that I have against her, I always look forward to coming out on the court and competing against the best player.

“There’s a lot of things n her game she’s done much better than I have.”

Also Saturday, 11-time French Open champ Rafael Nadal beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet for a 16th straight time — 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He gets 70th-ranked Maximilian Marterer of Germany in round four.

NBC’s broadcast coverage of the French Open continues Sunday from 12-3 p.m. ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

VIDEO: Nadal makes ball boy’s dream come true

French Open Fourth Round
Women
(1) Simona Halep – (16) Elise Mertens
(12) Angelique Kerber – (7) Caroline Garcia
(3) Garbine Muguruza – Lesia Tsurenko
Serena Williams – (28) Maria Sharapova
(26) Barbora Strycova – Yulia Putintseva
(13) Madison Keys) – (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu
(25) Anett Kontaveit – (10) Sloane Stephens
(14) Daria Kasatkina – (2) Caroline Wozniacki

Men
(1) Rafael Nadal – Maximilian Marterer
(11) Diego Schwartzman – (6) Kevin Anderson
(3) Marin Cilic – (18) Fabio Fognini
(9) John Isner – (5) Juan Martin del Potro
(8) David Goffin – Marco Cecchinato
(20) Novak Djokovic – (30) Fernando Verdasco
(7) Dominic Thiem – (19) Kei Nishikori
Karen Khachanov – (2) Alexander Zverev

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw

WATCH LIVE: French Open on NBC, streaming

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 2, 2018, 10:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Serena Williams is slated to headline NBC’s coverage of the French Open, live on Saturday from 12-3 p.m. ET.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, faces No. 11 Julia Goerges of Germany in the third round. The winner gets two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova in the round of 16.

Williams, ranked 451st in the world due to her maternity-leave absence, is unseeded at Roland Garros, a tournament she won in 2002, 2013 and 2015.

WATCH: French Open — STREAM LINK

Earlier Saturday, No. 28 seed Sharapova, in her first French Open since 2015, trounced No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1. U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens survived Italian Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 to reach the fourth round.

Rafael Nadal continued his quest for an 11th French Open title by beating Frenchman Richard Gasquet for a 16th straight time — 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He gets No. 70 Maximilian Marterer of Germany in round four.

Ted Robinson handles play-by-play for NBC’s coverage, joined by analysts John McEnroe and Mary Carillo. This is NBC’s 36th straight year broadcasting the French Open.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw