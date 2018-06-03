TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

WATCH LIVE: French Open on NBC, streaming

By OlympicTalkJun 3, 2018, 10:02 AM EDT
Novak Djokovic is slated to headline NBC’s coverage of the French Open, live on Sunday from 12-3 p.m. ET.

Djokovic, the 2016 French Open champion seeded 20th, plays No. 30 Fernando Verdasco in the fourth round.

Djokovic has struggled since holding all four Grand Slam singles titles two years ago, failing to hoist any major titles since and dealing with physical and psychological obstacles, in addition to coaching changes.

Djokovic reached the French Open quarterfinals 11 of the last 12 years and is the only player left in the bottom half of the draw who has won a Grand Slam singles title.

WATCH: French Open — STREAM LINK

Earlier Sunday, No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Dominic Thiem advanced to play each other in the quarterfinals. The Djokovic-Verdasco winner gets No. 8 David Goffin or Marco Cecchinato in the other quarterfinal in the bottom half.

Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys also advanced to separate quarterfinals.

Ted Robinson handles play-by-play for NBC’s coverage, joined by analysts John McEnroe and Mary Carillo. This is NBC’s 36th straight year broadcasting the French Open.

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men's Draw (PDF) | Women's Draw

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer record at French Open

Associated PressJun 3, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer’s mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros by beating No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

It’s also Djokovic’s 12th career trip to the round of eight in Paris, a record for the 50-year professional era. Djokovic advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal can pull even with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday.

The straightforward victory for 2016 French Open champion Djokovic was his 200th career tour-level win on clay. He’ll play unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato in the quarterfinals. Cecchinato, who came into the French Open without a Grand Slam main-draw victory, upset No. 8 David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday.

No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Dominic Thiem will play in the other bottom-half quarterfinal after fourth-round wins Sunday.

In the women’s draw, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and runner-up Madison Keys each made her first French Open quarterfinal.

The two young Americans are friends who have known each other for about a decade. They’re Fed Cup and Olympic teammates.

The 10th-seeded Stephens was a 6-2, 6-0 winner against No. 25 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in 52 minutes, while No. 13 Keys beat No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4 in 65 minutes.

If Stephens, 23, and Keys, 25, each picks up one more victory, they will face off for a berth in the championship match.

“I always want to see Sloane do well,” Keys said. “I’d love for both of us to be able to be in the position to play each other multiple times. … I’m always cheering for her.”

Stephens monitors her pal’s progress, too.

“I mean, she’s, like, really the only person I actually watch, because I will be texting her during the match: ’Come on! What are you doing?’” Stephens joked. “She’s been playing well. Obviously in a Slam, she really gets up, so she’s going to make whoever she plays, play. And I think that’s what’s great about Maddie.”

Next up for Keys, a powerful hitter who hasn’t always loved playing on red clay, is a match against 98th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva eliminated No. 26 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday.

Stephens’ quarterfinal opponent will be No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, the reigning Australian Open champion, or No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Kasatkina led 7-6 (5), 3-3 when play was stopped because of darkness.

Both Keys and Stephens have now managed to complete a set of quarterfinal runs at all four Grand Slam sites.

Stephens has a scrambling ability to extend points that works well on clay; it’s just that she had been 0-4 in the fourth round at Roland Garros until Sunday.

Keys’ big-hitting style makes her more of a natural fit on hard courts.

“Even though it’s still not my favorite surface, I definitely feel more comfortable on it. I feel like this year, especially, I have been finding the balance of being a little bit more patient, but also playing my game, whereas before, I feel like I would go too far one way,” Keys explained. “That’s the biggest thing: just remembering how I like to play tennis, but just maybe adding a couple more shots to each rally.”



Serena Williams calls parts of Maria Sharapova’s book ‘100 percent hearsay’

By Nick ZaccardiJun 3, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
Serena Williams called what she read of Maria Sharapova‘s book “100 percent hearsay” and mentioned Sharapova’s doping ban twice while also saying she “doesn’t have any negative feelings” toward Sharapova, whom she deemed the favorite in their French Open fourth-round match Monday.

Williams spent about half of her nine-minute press conference after Saturday’s third-round win answering questions about Sharapova and their relationship.

Williams’ on-court credentials are unrivaled — 23 Grand Slam singles titles to Sharapova’s five and a 19-2 head-to-head record — but both have been among the marquee female athletes in fame and earning power over the last decade-plus, a stretch where they have verbally clashed.

Williams was asked Saturday about Sharapova’s 2017 autobiography, specifically where the Russian wrote that Williams, “hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon [in 2004]. But mostly, I think she hated me for hearing her cry [in the locker room afterward].”

“I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff that I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing,” Williams said. “But I’ve cried in the locker room many times after a loss. That’s what I’ve seen a lot of people do, and I think it’s normal. I think, if anything, it shows the passion and the desire and the will that you have to want to go out there and do the best. It’s a Wimbledon final. I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears. I am emotional, and I do have emotions, and I wear them on my sleeve. I’m human.

“I think what happens there should definitely, maybe, stay there and not necessarily talk about it in a not-so-positive way in a book.”

Williams goes for her 19th straight win over Sharapova on Monday in their first meeting since the 2016 Australian Open. Sharapova took a drug test shortly before that match, tested positive for meldonium and served a 15-month ban. By the time Sharapova returned in April 2017, Williams was pregnant, taking a 13-month maternity leave to have daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

“Quite frankly [Sharapova’s] probably a favorite in this match, for sure,” said Williams, who played four WTA Tour matches in March before coming to Roland Garros for her first Grand Slam in 16 months. “She’s been playing for over a year now. I just started.

“I always get inspired by other women that are doing well. Before her incident of drugs or not, I feel like she was doing good before that. Now she is again. I’ve never had any hard feelings toward her.”

