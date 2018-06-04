Proposal to change figure skating age minimum denied

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A proposal to increase figure skating’s age minimum from 15 to 17 years old at major events like the Olympics was taken off the International Skating Union’s agenda at its biennial congress this week because it didn’t have sufficient support.

The proposal required 80 percent of the members attending the ISU Congress to approve its place on the agenda. Needing 95 votes for further discussion, it received 63 on Monday, the first day of the five-day congress in Seville, Spain.

In PyeongChang, 15-year-old Russian Alina Zagitova became the second-youngest Olympic figure skating champion after Tara Lipinski in 1998.

There are more young Russian teens on the way. At junior worlds in March, 13-year-old Alexandra Trusova took gold with two quadruple jumps in her free skate. Trusova is the second woman to land a clean, fully rotated quad in competition after Japan’s Miki Ando at the 2002 Junior Grand Prix Final.

Russia swept last season’s Junior Grand Prix Final women’s podium with a pair of 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

The ISU was still scheduled to discuss limiting the number of quadruple jumps in men’s free skates.

