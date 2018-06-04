Kaetlyn Osmond, world figure skating champion, to skip Grand Prix season

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond, the reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, will skip the fall Grand Prix figure skating season “to refocus and evaluate the next steps in my career.”
“While I still love competing and performing, I will be exploring other exciting opportunities during this time,” Osmond said in a Skate Canada press release.
Osmond could return for Canadian nationals in January and the world championships in Japan in March.
The 22-year-old took bronze in PyeongChang behind Russians Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva, then jumped from fourth after the short program to win the world title a month later.
She became Canada’s first women’s singles world champion in 45 years, giving the nation yet another highlight in a deep recent stretch across all skating disciplines that included Olympic team event gold. The Canadian contingent will look very different next season.
Patrick Chan, a three-time world champion and 2014 Olympic silver medalist, has retired. As have two-time pairs world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not expected to compete again but have not announced a retirement.
Grand Prix entries are expected to be announced in early summer.
