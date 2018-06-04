TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open before Maria Sharapova match

By OlympicTalkJun 4, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open with a pectoral muscle injury, minutes before she was expected to take the court to face Maria Sharapova in Monday’s fourth round.

“Right now I can’t actually serve,” Williams said, noting the injury has worsened since she first felt it in her last singles match Saturday. “It’s kind of hard to play when I can’t physically serve.”

Williams said she would get an MRI on Tuesday and “see as many specialists as I can” before determining whether she can play Wimbledon in four weeks.

It’s the second time Williams has withdrawn from singles play in 67 career Grand Slams after retiring during a 1998 Wimbledon third-round match with a calf injury. It’s her first time dealing with this kind of injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion won her first three singles matches (and played three doubles matches, including one Sunday) at her first Grand Slam since capturing the 2017 Australian Open title while eight weeks pregnant.

Williams came into Roland Garros having played four WTA Tour matches, all in March, since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

VIDEO: Williams calls Sharapova book ‘100 percent hearsay’

“I’m beyond disappointed,” she said. “I gave up so much from time with my daughter to time with my family. I put everything on the court, you know? All for this moment. So, it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”

Williams was favored against the two-time French Open champion Sharapova, whom Williams has beaten 18 straight times since 2005.

“It’s difficult because I love playing Maria,” Williams said. “It’s a match I always get up for. Her game matches so well against mine.”

Sharapova, seeded 28th at her first French Open since 2015, will play No. 3 Garbine Muguruza or Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinals.

“I was looking forward to my match against Serena today and am disappointed that she had to withdraw,” Sharapova said in a statement. “I wish her a speedy recovery and hope she returns to the tour soon.”

Also Monday, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki fell to No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-6 (5), 6-3.

In the men’s fourth round, 10-time champ Rafael Nadal swept 70th-ranked German Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4), coming back from having his serve broken to open the match.

French Open Quarterfinals
Women
(1) Simona Halep – (12) Angelique Kerber
Muguruza/Tsurenko – (28) Maria Sharapova 
Yulia Putintseva – (13) Madison Keys
(10) Sloane Stephens – (14) Daria Kasatkina

Men
(1) Rafael Nadal – (11) Diego Schwartzman
Cilic/Fognini – Isner/Del Potro
Marco Cecchinato – (20) Novak Djokovic
(7) Dominic Thiem – (2) Alexander Zverev

Kaetlyn Osmond, world figure skating champion, to skip Grand Prix season

By Nick ZaccardiJun 4, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond, the reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, will skip the fall Grand Prix figure skating season “to refocus and evaluate the next steps in my career.”

“While I still love competing and performing, I will be exploring other exciting opportunities during this time,” Osmond said in a Skate Canada press release.

Osmond could return for Canadian nationals in January and the world championships in Japan in March.

The 22-year-old took bronze in PyeongChang behind Russians Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva, then jumped from fourth after the short program to win the world title a month later.

She became Canada’s first women’s singles world champion in 45 years, giving the nation yet another highlight in a deep recent stretch across all skating disciplines that included Olympic team event gold. The Canadian contingent will look very different next season.

Patrick Chan, a three-time world champion and 2014 Olympic silver medalist, has retired. As have two-time pairs world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Two-time Olympic ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not expected to compete again but have not announced a retirement.

Grand Prix entries are expected to be announced in early summer.

Missy Franklin enters first swim meets since Rio Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJun 4, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
Missy Franklin is entered in swim meets in Europe the next two weekends. The five-time Olympic champion has not competed since the Rio Olympics.

Franklin, who earned four gold medals at London 2012 and one as a preliminary relay swimmer at Rio 2016, missed all of 2017 after undergoing right and left shoulder surgeries early last year.

This past January, Franklin announced a coaching change, moving from Dave Durden at Cal-Berkeley to Jack Bauerle at the University of Georgia. She also disclosed that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety two months before Rio, according to The Associated Press, and that she was targeting the U.S. Championships in July.

“I’m kind of coming back from the bottom,” she said in January, according to the AP. “I could feel pressure because people are expecting a comeback, but I don’t care. I don’t really care what kind of pressure people are putting on me because I can’t control that.”

The U.S. Championships are key because they not only determine the U.S. team for this summer’s major international meet, the Pan Pacific Championships, but also because the 2019 World Championships team is determined by nationals and Pan Pacs.

Franklin is on entry lists for Mare Nostrum series stops in Canet-en-Roussillon, France, this weekend and Barcelona the following weekend.

