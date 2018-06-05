TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Ben Lecomte
A.K.K. The Longest Swim

Swimmer begins attempt to be first to cross Pacific Ocean

Associated PressJun 5, 2018, 9:46 AM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — Professional distance swimmer Ben Lecomte set off from Japan to San Francisco on Tuesday in an attempt to become the first person to swim across the Pacific Ocean.

Spokesman Alexandre Borreil said Lecomte left at 8 a.m. on Tuesday from Choshi, Japan, which is northeast of Tokyo in neighboring Chiba prefecture. He is expected to swim eight hours daily on a journey that could take six to eight months and will cover about 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles).

“For the moment we know he left and everything went well,” Borreil said.

Organizers say Lecomte completed a similar swim across the Atlantic in 1998.

He’s doing this swim to raise awareness about the health of the world’s oceans and the threat of pollution.

Scientific teams accompanying Lecomte will collect more than 1,000 water samples and study plastic pollution, mammal migration and the effect of extreme endurance events on the human body.

Ex-USA Gymnastics, Michigan State leaders testify on Larry Nassar at Senate hearing

USA Gymnastics
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 5, 2018, 2:41 PM EDT
Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny, former women’s program head Rhonda Faehn and former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon were scheduled witnesses for a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on abuse in Olympic sports on Tuesday.

Faehn, Simon, ex-USA Gymnastics national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and USOC CEO Scott Blackmun submitted written testimony before the hearing, which was expected to center on Larry Nassar‘s sexual abuse of athletes with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

More background on Penny, Faehn, Simon and the hearing is here.

Testimonies: Martha Karolyi | Scott Blackmun | Lou Anna Simon | Rhonda Faehn

Novak Djokovic upset at French Open; all-American women’s semifinal set

AP Photo
By Nick ZaccardiJun 5, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic was upset by the lowest-ranked man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in a decade, while Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys set up an all-American semifinal at the French Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who held all four Grand Slam titles two years ago but is now ranked No. 22, fell to Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11) in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Cecchinato, ranked No. 72, became the first man to go into a Grand Slam with no wins at any Slam and reach the semifinals since Dutch Cinderfella Martin Verkerk made the 2003 French Open final. He’s also the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal in 40 years.

Earlier Tuesday, Stephens and Keys won their quarterfinals to ensure an American will make Saturday’s women’s final. The friends meet for the first time since the 2017 U.S. Open final won by Stephens.

The 10th seed Stephens swept No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1, while Keys beat unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 7-6 (5), 6-4. It’s the first French Open semifinal for both Americans.

On Monday, Stephens will become the highest-ranked U.S. woman for the first time.

NBC, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app coverage of the French Open continues with the women’s semifinals Thursday at 11 a.m. across all time zones.

French Open Semifinals
Women
(1) Halep/(12) Kerber – (3) Muguruza/(28) Sharapova 
(13) Madison Keys – (10) Sloane Stephens

Men
(1) Nadal/(11) Schwartzman – (3) Cilic/(5) Del Potro
Marco Cecchinato – (7) Dominic Thiem

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw