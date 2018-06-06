TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Tonga flag bearer guarantees medal if he makes 2020 Olympics in new sport

By Nick ZaccardiJun 6, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
UNITED NATIONS — Pita Taufatofua is not ready to reveal which new sport he has taken up for a 2020 Olympic run — “very soon,” he said — but the oiled-up, shirtless Tongan flag bearer made it clear.

“I can guarantee you … whatever that next sport is, if I qualify for the Olympics in that sport, I will medal in that sport,” he said while visiting the UN last Wednesday for the Youth Dialogue event.

Taufatofua, who became a viral hit at the Rio Opening Ceremony and then competed in taekwondo and cross-country skiing in back-to-back Olympics, has known his new sport for at least two months. He traveled extensively since the Winter Games ended three months ago but found the time to tailor training for it.

“What I’m going to present is a sport that’s much more aligned with being a Tongan and being a Pacific Islander,” Taufatofua said two months ago. “It’s aligned with the water, the sea. So, wait and see.”

Yet Taufatofua refused to rule out competing in taekwondo again.

“Once taekwondo’s in the blood it never leaves,” he said Wednesday. “I’m always going to be a taekwondo fighter. Who knows? Who knows what the next step is.

“It’s always about stepping things up. How do you make it even better? Maybe I’ll do two sports. Who knows? … Whatever the most complex thing that I can think of is, that’ll be what’s next.”

Taufatofua also refused to rule out a team sport like water polo, despite Tonga having no Olympic history in the event and a minute chance to field a team to attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

He also declined a suggestion that the new sport would be, like cross-country skiing, one with an easier route to qualify for the Olympics. Taufatofua finished 114th in his PyeongChang cross-country skiing race and lost by mercy rule in his Rio first-round taekwondo match.

“This is about the impossible,” Taufatofua said. “I’m not looking for an easy sport. I’m looking for a sport that’s aligned with me.”

Taufatofua confirmed he’s coming out with a book titled, “That Single Step,” based off the Lao Tzu quote, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

“It’s going to change people’s lives when it comes to creating new habits, getting to exercise, becoming a sportsman,” he said.

When will Taufatofua compete again? He said he doesn’t know. But he has put all of the weight back on that he shed for cross-country skiing.

And if he’s able to carry the Tongan flag at a third Opening Ceremony, he will definitely be shirtless again, in a similar outfit to what he wore in Rio and PyeongChang.

“When I went to Rio, I was told by some of our own people [dignitaries], don’t wear this, don’t wear that,” Taufatofua said. “We want you to wear a suit and a tie. I said no. I said, you were taught to wear that suit and that tie 50 years ago. I said, my ancestors go back 1,000 years. I want to wear what they wore because I’m representing them when I carry that flag. They said no, so we carried it in our bags and hid it under our uniforms when we walked in the backstages of Rio and pulled it out when they had no chance to kick us off the team. Then, afterwards, they [other people] said, whose idea was it? They [the Tongan officials] said it was ours. It was all of ours.”

The PyeongChang uniform is headed for the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The Rio one is stuck on his wall at home, hung with extra significance.

“It’s where things changed for me,” he said.

Maria Sharapova routed by Garbine Muguruza in French Open quarterfinal

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 6, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
The extra rest from Maria Sharapova‘s walkover from an injured Serena Williams did little for her in the French Open quarterfinals.

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, the No. 3 seed and 2016 French Open champ, routed Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 in 70 minutes to advance to Thursday’s semifinals against top-ranked Simona Halep, a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 winner over Angelique Kerber later Wednesday.

Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys meet in the other Thursday semi.

On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal‘s quarterfinal was stopped by rain with Argentine Diego Schwartzman leading 6-4, 3-5, and Nadal serving, two points from evening the match. Nadal-Schwartzman and the last men’s quarterfinal, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro tied 5-5 in a first-set tiebreak, are scheduled to resume Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.

Sharapova, a two-time French Open champ, played at Roland Garros this year for the first time since 2015. She missed 2016 due to a doping ban and wasn’t given a wild card in 2017, when her comeback ranking wasn’t high enough to earn a main-draw spot.

Sharapova was to face Williams in a fourth-round showdown Monday. The Russian received a walkover after Williams withdrew with a right pectoral muscle injury that prevented her from serving.

On Wednesday, Sharapova looked far from her best right from the start, double-faulting three times to get broken in the opening game. She ended up with six double-faults and 27 total unforced errors, 12 more than Muguruza.

“I think she did a lot of things better than I did. I think she was the aggressive one,” Sharapova said. “She had a lot more depth in the ball. I think my shots were a lot more forced. She served a lot better than I did.”

Muguruza hasn’t dropped a set in Paris. She entered Wednesday’s quarterfinal fresh, too, after Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko retired from their fourth-round match Monday with a leg injury after two games.

NBC, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app coverage of the French Open continues Thursday at 11 a.m. across all time zones.

French Open Semifinals
Women
(1) Simona Halep – (3) Garbine Muguruza
(13) Madison Keys – (10) Sloane Stephens

Men
(1) Nadal/(11) Schwartzman – (3) Cilic/(5) Del Potro
Marco Cecchinato – (7) Dominic Thiem

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw

Katie Ledecky set for final full meet before nationals; TV, stream info

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 6, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky swims in her last full meet before the U.S. Championships at a Pro Series event in Santa Clara, Calif., live on NBCSN and Olympic Channel this week.

The four-time 2016 Olympic champion headlines a field that also includes Ryan Lochte in his first Pro Series meet since the Rio Olympics, plus Olympic and world champions Lilly KingSimone ManuelCaeleb DresselChase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy.

That’s pretty much the whole set of U.S. swimming’s biggest stars save Missy Franklin, who competes in Europe this weekend (Olympic Channel, Saturday 12 p.m. ET and Sunday 7 p.m. ET) at her first meet since the Rio Olympics.

Ledecky said Wednesday that Santa Clara marks her last full meet before late July’s nationals in Irvine, Calif. Nationals determines the U.S. team for this year’s major international meet — the Pan Pacific Championships in late August. Nationals and Pan Pacs determine the team for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

At her last meet three weeks ago, Ledecky smashed her 1500m freestyle world record by five seconds (her first world record since the Rio Games) and swam the second-fastest 400m freestyle ever, trailing only her world record from Rio. Ledecky isn’t signed up for Thursday’s 1500m freestyle in Santa Clara, but can she chase world records in shorter distances starting Friday?

“We’ll see,” Ledecky said after participating in a USA Swimming Foundation event. “Didn’t really expect those kinds of times in Indianapolis.”

Pro Series Santa Clara Finals
Thursday — USASwimming.org (1500m freestyles only)
Friday — NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Saturday — Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com, Olympic Channel app
Sunday — USASwimming.org
All finals sessions are 8-9:30 p.m. ET.

Ledecky is not only in the middle of hard training, but also final exams as a sophomore at Stanford. She’s continued to take classes but will no longer swim for the Cardinal, having turned professional after the NCAA Championships in March.

Ledecky has yet to sign with a swimwear sponsor. She raced in different brands of suits in Indianapolis and said she may do so again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

