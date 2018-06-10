TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Cuban nearly long jumps out of sand pit with best mark in 23 years (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJun 10, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Switzerland 2026 Olympic bid rejected by public vote Kendall Ellis USC wins NCAA women’s track and field title in epic relay finish (video) Steeplechase fall Second-fastest 400m hurdles ever, steeplechase spill at NCAA track champs (video)

Cuban 19-year-old Juan Miguel Echevarria unleashed the farthest long jump under any conditions in 23 years, leaping 8.83 meters (29 feet, 11 1/2 inches) at a Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Saturday.

It would have been the fifth-best jump of all time (Mike Powell‘s world record from 1991 is 8.95) if not for too much tailwind. Echevarria jumped with 2.1 meters/second wind in his favor. The maximum allowable tailwind for record purposes is 2.0 meter/second.

Echevarria must settle for having the farthest jump under any conditions since countryman Ivan Pedroso‘s controversial 8.96-meter jump at altitude in the Italian Alps in 1995 that would have been a world record. Italian media quickly questioned Pedroso’s jump, reporting a man standing in front of the wind gauge on the Cuban’s attempts.

There were 60 long jumps and triple jumps at that meet, and 56 exceeded the maximum allowable wind for record purposes. Three of the four legal jumps were Pedroso’s, including the “record” jump at 1.2 meters per second, according to 1995 reports.

Italy’s track and field federation didn’t even bother submitting the jump to the sport’s international governing body for world record ratification, given the circumstances.

STOCKHOLM: Full meet results

Back to Echevarria. He won the world indoor title on March 2 and on Sunday beat both Olympic champion Jeff Henderson from the U.S. and world outdoor champion Luvo Manyonga of South Africa.

The Diamond League takes a 20-day break before the next meet in Paris. The USATF Outdoor Championships are next for top Americans from June 21-24.

In other events Sunday, Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal clocked the fastest time since July 4, winning in 12.38 seconds. The field did not include world-record holder Kendra Harrison or world champion Sally Pearson of Australia.

Armand Duplantis, the recent Lafayette (La.) high school graduate who pole vaults for Sweden, beat world champion Sam Kendricks for the first time in seven head-to-heads. Duplantis cleared 5.86 meters, while Kendricks came in second at 5.81. World-record holder and 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie holds the best clearance in the world this year of 5.95, but the Frenchman wasn’t in Sunday’s field.

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres won a discus that included the top five men in the world this year. Dacres threw 69.67 meters, the world’s farthest mark since last June 29.

Bahamian Steven Gardiner, who ranks No. 2 in the 400m and No. 3 in the 200m this year, stumbled coming around the turn of the 200m and stopped, taking off his left shoe while being attended to. World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey won in 19.92 seconds, shy of the 2018 world lead of 19.69 shared by South African Clarence Munyai and American Noah Lyles.

In the 1500m, American Jenny Simpson aimed for her first Diamond League win in three years, but nobody could hang with Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked a meet record 3:57.64 and won by .89 of a second over Brit Laura Muir. Simpson was fourth.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Wrong barrier height causes chaos in Oslo steeplechase

Rafael Nadal wins 11th French Open title, ties record

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 10, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hard to believe Rafael Nadal can still be tying records at the French Open. But in winning his 11th Roland Garros title on Sunday, he matched the mark for singles titles at a Grand Slam event.

Nadal swept Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the final for his 17th Grand Slam title overall, finishing a two-week tournament where he dropped one set in seven matches. Only Roger Federer as more titles on the men’s side with 20.

“It’s not even a dream to win here 11 times, because it’s impossible to think,” Nadal said on court.

Nadal also tied Margaret Court‘s record for singles titles at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Thiem is very arguably Nadal’s toughest foe on clay. He’s The 24-year-old is the only man to beat Nadal on the surface in two years, having done so in French Open lead-up tournaments in 2016 and 2017.

But Nadal owns the head-to-head, 7-3, all on clay, including a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2017 French Open semifinals. Thiem was playing in his first Grand Slam final. Nadal’s biggest difficulty came in the form of a left hand cramp while up a break in the third set.

“I was very, very scared,” Nadal said, citing humidity and being “pushed to the limit” by Thiem.

The next Grand Slam tournament is Wimbledon in three weeks.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: At last, a Grand Slam title for Simona Halep

Switzerland 2026 Olympic bid rejected by public vote

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Voters in the Swiss region of Valais have voted against a bid to host the 2026 Winter OIympics in the town of Sion.

The dpa news agency reported that voters refused to pledge financial support by a vote of 54 percent.

Sion Mayor Philippe Varone said the vote Sunday was the end of the bid. He says “there is no Plan B.”

“The Sion 2026 Executive Committee will return its mandate to organize Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games issued by Swiss Olympic and will prepare to dissolve,” the Swiss Olympic Committee said in a press release.

Sion offered what the bidders termed a sustainable Olympics relying on already existing jumps and ski courses. Voters rejected assurances from the International Olympic Committee and bid supporters that expensive new construction would not be needed.

Sites that are still in the running include Turin and Milan in Italy; Graz in Austria; Stockholm; Turkey’s Erzurum; Calgary, Canada; and Sapporo, Japan.

The decision will be made in fall 2019.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: A look at 2026 Olympic bid cities