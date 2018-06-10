TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

WATCH LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem in French Open men’s final

By OlympicTalkJun 10, 2018, 6:22 AM EDT
Rafael Nadal plays for an 11th French Open title against the only man to beat him on clay in the last two years, Dominic Thiem, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Top-ranked Nadal is trying to tie Margaret Court‘s record for singles titles at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.). It would be his 17th Grand Slam singles title, moving three shy of Roger Federer‘s record 20 for men.

Standing in Nadal’s way is the Austrian Thiem in his first Grand Slam final. Thiem beat Nadal in French Open lead-up tournaments the last two seasons, but Nadal owns the head-to-head, 6-3, all on clay, including a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2017 French Open semifinals.

WATCH LIVE: French Open men’s final, 9 a.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Ted Robinson handles play-by-play for NBC’s coverage, joined by analysts John McEnroe and Mary Carillo. This is NBC’s 36th straight year broadcasting the French Open.

The next Grand Slam tournament is Wimbledon in three weeks.

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men’s Draw (PDF) | Women’s Draw

Cuban nearly long jumps out of sand pit with best mark in 23 years (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJun 10, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Cuban 19-year-old Juan Miguel Echevarria unleashed the farthest long jump under any conditions in 23 years, leaping 8.83 meters (29 feet, 11 1/2 inches) at a Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Saturday.

It would have been the fifth-best jump of all time (Mike Powell‘s world record from 1991 is 8.95) if not for too much tailwind. Echevarria jumped with 2.1 meters/second wind in his favor. The maximum allowable tailwind for record purposes is 2.0 meter/second.

Echevarria must settle for having the farthest jump under any conditions since countryman Ivan Pedroso‘s controversial 8.96-meter jump at altitude in the Italian Alps in 1995 that would have been a world record. Italian media quickly questioned Pedroso’s jump, reporting a man standing in front of the wind gauge on the Cuban’s attempts.

There were 60 long jumps and triple jumps at that meet, and 56 exceeded the maximum allowable wind for record purposes. Three of the four legal jumps were Pedroso’s, including the “record” jump at 1.2 meters per second, according to 1995 reports.

Italy’s track and field federation didn’t even bother submitting the jump to the sport’s international governing body for world record ratification, given the circumstances.

STOCKHOLM: Full meet results

Back to Echevarria. He won the world indoor title on March 2 and on Sunday beat both Olympic champion Jeff Henderson from the U.S. and world outdoor champion Luvo Manyonga of South Africa.

The Diamond League takes a 20-day break before the next meet in Paris. The USATF Outdoor Championships are next for top Americans from June 21-24.

In other events Sunday, Olympic 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal clocked the fastest time since July 4, winning in 12.38 seconds. The field did not include world-record holder Kendra Harrison or world champion Sally Pearson of Australia.

Armand Duplantis, the recent Lafayette (La.) high school graduate who pole vaults for Sweden, beat world champion Sam Kendricks for the first time in seven head-to-heads. Duplantis cleared 5.86 meters, while Kendricks came in second at 5.81. World-record holder and 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie holds the best clearance in the world this year of 5.95, but the Frenchman wasn’t in Sunday’s field.

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres won a discus that included the top five men in the world this year. Dacres threw 69.67 meters, the world’s farthest mark since last June 29.

Bahamian Steven Gardiner, who ranks No. 2 in the 400m and No. 3 in the 200m this year, stumbled coming around the turn of the 200m and stopped, taking off his left shoe while being attended to. World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey won in 19.92 seconds, shy of the 2018 world lead of 19.69 shared by South African Clarence Munyai and American Noah Lyles.

In the 1500m, American Jenny Simpson aimed for her first Diamond League win in three years, but nobody could hang with Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked a meet record 3:57.64 and won by .89 of a second over Brit Laura Muir. Simpson was fourth.

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 10, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Hard to believe Rafael Nadal can still be tying records at the French Open. But in winning his 11th Roland Garros title on Sunday, he matched the mark for singles titles at a Grand Slam event.

Nadal swept Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the final for his 17th Grand Slam title overall, finishing a two-week tournament where he dropped one set in seven matches. Only Roger Federer as more titles on the men’s side with 20.

“It’s not even a dream to win here 11 times, because it’s impossible to think,” Nadal said on court.

Nadal also tied Margaret Court‘s record for singles titles at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Thiem is very arguably Nadal’s toughest foe on clay. He’s The 24-year-old is the only man to beat Nadal on the surface in two years, having done so in French Open lead-up tournaments in 2016 and 2017.

But Nadal owns the head-to-head, 7-3, all on clay, including a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2017 French Open semifinals. Thiem was playing in his first Grand Slam final. Nadal’s biggest difficulty came in the form of a left hand cramp while up a break in the third set.

“I was very, very scared,” Nadal said, citing humidity and being “pushed to the limit” by Thiem.

The next Grand Slam tournament is Wimbledon in three weeks.

MORE: At last, a Grand Slam title for Simona Halep