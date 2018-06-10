Rafael Nadal wins 11th French Open title, ties record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hard to believe Rafael Nadal can still be tying records at the French Open. But in winning his 11th Roland Garros title on Sunday, he matched the mark for singles titles at a Grand Slam event.

Nadal swept Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the final for his 17th Grand Slam title overall, finishing a two-week tournament where he dropped one set in seven matches. Only Roger Federer as more titles on the men’s side with 20.

“It’s not even a dream to win here 11 times, because it’s impossible to think,” Nadal said on court.

Nadal also tied Margaret Court‘s record for singles titles at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Thiem is very arguably Nadal’s toughest foe on clay. He’s The 24-year-old is the only man to beat Nadal on the surface in two years, having done so in French Open lead-up tournaments in 2016 and 2017.

But Nadal owns the head-to-head, 7-3, all on clay, including a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2017 French Open semifinals. Thiem was playing in his first Grand Slam final. Nadal’s biggest difficulty came in the form of a left hand cramp while up a break in the third set.

“I was very, very scared,” Nadal said, citing humidity and being “pushed to the limit” by Thiem.

The next Grand Slam tournament is Wimbledon in three weeks.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: At last, a Grand Slam title for Simona Halep