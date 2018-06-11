19-month-old daughter of Bode Miller drowns in pool

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — The 19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller has drowned in a pool.
Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says Emeline Miller died Sunday at a hospital. Braun says the death is under investigation.
“We are beyond devastated,” was posted on Miller and wife Morgan‘s social media accounts on Monday. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”
Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority says paramedics were called to a house in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to resuscitate a 19-month-old drowning victim.
Bommarito says they were unable to revive her and she was later pronounced dead.
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family. Miller has worked as an analyst for NBC Sports, most recently at the PyeongChang Olympics.
Miller is the most decorated male U.S. skier with six Olympic medals.
Four international beach volleyball players conquered any fear of heights and scaled a Ferris wheel to hit back and forth.
World championships silver medalists Clemens Doppler and Alex Horst of Austria and Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sørum squared off about 215 feet above the ground on Vienna’s Riesenrad Ferris Wheel in a recent photo shoot.
“I was scared, and I’m still scared,” Horst laughed, according to the FIVB’s Beach Major Series. “I closed my eyes on the way up but when we reached the top I opened them, and the view was amazing. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The shoot was a promotion for the beach volleyball major in Vienna starting Aug. 1.
Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena won the last two majors dating to last season, plus the 2017 World Tour Finals.
“This is so crazy, you’d have to pay me a lot of money to do this,” was posted on Dalhausser’s Instagram with a video of the Ferris wheel shoot.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Kerri Walsh Jennings returns from her longest beach volleyball break
Mikaela Shiffrin made her first trip to a Grand Slam a memorable one — watching courtside as Rafael Nadal won his 11th French Open title on Sunday.
The 2014 and 2018 Olympic Alpine skiing champion has played recreational tennis since childhood and sometimes against her mother, Eileen, who “spent three hours a day hitting a tennis ball against a wall” as a kid.
Shiffrin said she was “blown away” by the level of play between Nadal and runner-up Dominic Thiem of ski-mad Austria.
Shiffrin was one of many stars in attendance for finals weekend at Roland Garros. She shared Court Philippe Chatrier with Hugh Grant, Pau Gasol, Zinedine Zidane and Roger Waters on Sunday.
Legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci attended Saturday’s women’s final won by countrywoman Simona Halep.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s proposal to race men tabled