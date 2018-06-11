19-month-old daughter of Bode Miller drowns in pool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — The 19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller has drowned in a pool.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says Emeline Miller died Sunday at a hospital. Braun says the death is under investigation.

“We are beyond devastated,” was posted on Miller and wife Morgan‘s social media accounts on Monday. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority says paramedics were called to a house in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to resuscitate a 19-month-old drowning victim.

Bommarito says they were unable to revive her and she was later pronounced dead.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family. Miller has worked as an analyst for NBC Sports, most recently at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Miller is the most decorated male U.S. skier with six Olympic medals.