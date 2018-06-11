Mikaela Shiffrin talks Rafael Nadal, first visit to French Open

Mikaela Shiffrin made her first trip to a Grand Slam a memorable one — watching courtside as Rafael Nadal won his 11th French Open title on Sunday.
The 2014 and 2018 Olympic Alpine skiing champion has played recreational tennis since childhood and sometimes against her mother, Eileen, who “spent three hours a day hitting a tennis ball against a wall” as a kid.
Shiffrin said she was “blown away” by the level of play between Nadal and runner-up Dominic Thiem of ski-mad Austria.
Shiffrin was one of many stars in attendance for finals weekend at Roland Garros. She shared Court Philippe Chatrier with Hugh Grant, Pau Gasol, Zinedine Zidane and Roger Waters on Sunday.
Legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci attended Saturday’s women’s final won by countrywoman Simona Halep.
Dana Vollmer, who earned a medal of every color in Rio 17 months after childbirth, said she will “most likely not” swim at the U.S. Championships in late July as she works her way back from her second pregnancy.
“I’ve taken a step back from intense pool training and have been focused on strength and retraining movement patterns that I know will improve my overall health and my strength in the water,” was posted on the seven-time Olympic medalist’s social media on Saturday.
If Vollmer misses nationals in Irvine, Calif., she can not qualify for the next two major international meets — the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in August and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.
“It’s unfortunate that next years [sic] World Championship team is selected this summer as I expect my racing to be in full swing again by then, but I am confident in my plan to be the best at 2020!” was posted on Vollmer’s social media.
Vollmer, 30, has raced in one meet since having her second child, son Ryker, on July 4. That was in Texas in January. The 2012 Olympic 100m butterfly champion considered entering meets in Mesa, Ariz., and Santa Clara, Calif., this spring but prioritized exacting her training regimen as a mother of two boys aged 3 and younger.
Come 2020, Vollmer will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic female swimmer except Dara Torres. Torres became the oldest in 2000 (when Vollmer was the youngest swimmer at trials at age 12, collecting autographs), then shattered her age record in 2008, earning three silver medals at age 41 with a 2-year-old daughter.
In Vollmer’s absence, the top U.S. female butterflier has been Kelsi Dahlia, who took 100m fly bronze at the 2017 Worlds. But everyone is chasing Swede Sarah Sjöström, the Olympic and world champion and world-record holder who has the four fastest times in the world this year.
Eliud Kipchoge will race the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time on Sept. 16, seeking again to challenge the world record on the world’s fastest record-eligible course, according to event organizers.
Kipchoge, a 33-year-old Kenyan Olympic champion, won Berlin in 2015 and 2017 and was second in 2013, his only defeat in 10 career marathons.
Kipchoge’s personal best of 2:03:05, set at the 2016 London Marathon, is eight seconds shy of Dennis Kimetto‘s world record from the 2014 Berlin Marathon.
Kipchoge’s two Berlin wins came in 2:04:00 in 2015 (with his soles flapping out from the back of his shoes) and 2:03:32 last year (in rain and humidity).
Fellow Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, who lowered the world record at the 2013 Berlin Marathon and has run four sub-2:04s, is also in the Berlin field.
As is Eritrean Zersenay Tadese, the half-marathon world-record holder whose marathon personal best is 2:10:41, though he ran 2:06:51 in Nike’s sub-two-hour marathon attempt not run under record-eligible conditions (where Kipchoge famously clocked 2:00:25 last year).
Top U.S. men’s marathoner Galen Rupp already chose his fall marathon, defending his title in Chicago on Oct. 7. Former training partner and four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah is expected to race either Chicago or New York City on Nov. 4.
The world’s other top marathoner, New York City champion Geoffrey Kamworor, has not announced his fall marathon plan.
