Chase Budinger, former NBA player, shoots for Olympic beach volleyball

By Seth RubinroitJun 12, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
NEW YORK — LeBron James. Dwight Howard. Kevin Durant. Harrison Barnes.

Just four athletes have been named MVP of the McDonald’s High School All-American boys’ basketball game and won an Olympic gold medal this century.

Chase Budinger aspires to be the fifth, despite having not played in the NBA since 2016.

“I’m a professional beach volleyball player now,” Budinger, a seven-season NBA veteran, said at the AVP New York City Open last week. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”

Budinger used his size — 6-foot-7 — and athleticism — he dunked over Diddy in the 2012 NBA Slam Dunk Contest — to transition to the sand.

Budinger is no stranger to the sport.

He played indoor volleyball in high school and was named the 2006 National Player of the Year by Volleyball Magazine.

For college, he decided among the University of Arizona, UCLA and USC. UCLA and USC offered the opportunity to play both basketball and volleyball, but coach Lute Olson sold him on basketball in Arizona.

“I decided to see how far basketball could take me,” said Budinger, whose older brother and sister both played college volleyball. “But in the back of my mind, I knew could always go back to volleyball after I was done with basketball.”

Budinger played beach volleyball every summer to keep his skills sharp and stay active in the offseason. He regularly partnered with fellow NBA players including Richard Jefferson, Kevin Love and Luke Walton.

About four years ago, Budinger moved to California’s South Bay, home to many of the nation’s top beach volleyball players, including two-time Olympian Sean Rosenthal. During pick-up games, Rosenthal often suggested that Budinger try beach volleyball when his basketball career ended.

“I thought partnering with Chase would be low risk with a very high reward,” said Rosenthal, who competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics with Jake Gibb, and has also played with 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser. “Chase reminds me of guys like that. He moves so well for a big guy.”

In January, Budinger agreed to practice with Rosenthal while his agent solicited professional basketball offers. After a couple of weeks, Budinger was hooked.

“I get to bike to work everyday and practice on the beach,” said Budinger, who has not touched a basketball in three months. “It’s a good life.”

The transition has not been easy.

Budinger and Rosenthal had a daunting draw in their first international tournament as partners in May. They lost to 2016 Olympic bronze medalists of Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands, and were eliminated by three-time Olympic medalist Ricardo Santos of Brazil.

They also went winless in their first domestic AVP tournament, as Budinger battled the flu while they played under the unforgiving Austin, Texas sun.

“We’ve had some bad luck,” Budinger said. “But it’s like any sport. I remember my first NBA game. I think I had two turnovers and an airball in my first couple of minutes. Then in the second half, I was able to calm down.”

Budinger’s goal is to compete for a medal at an Olympics, either in 2020 or 2024. He acknowledged that qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games “is a possibility, but a long shot.”

The U.S. can send a maximum of two teams to Tokyo. Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are third in the world ranking, but no other U.S. pair is in the top 20. The 2020 Olympic qualification period begins in earnest in September.

NBC Olympics analyst Dain Blanton agreed that 2020 Olympics is “possible” for Budinger but it “might be too soon.”

“The sky is the limit with Chase’s volleyball background and his competitive greatness as he has shown in the NBA,” said Blanton, a 2000 Olympic champion.  “He will be a force at the net as a blocker with his size and will also be a great attacker.”

Playing an outdoor sport is an adjustment for Budinger, whose high school volleyball teammates nicknamed him “Casper.”

“It’s been a lot of sunscreen and a lot of reapplying,” he said. “This is as tan as I’ve ever been.”

NBC Sports Gold launches 2018-19 ‘Cycling Pass’ before Tour de France

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJun 12, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
NBC Sports Gold will live stream every stage of the 2018 Tour de France, commercial free, with its “Cycling Pass” for the 2018-19 season.

The Tour runs from July 7-29.

The “Cycling Pass,” which runs from July 2018 to June 2019, also includes streaming coverage of every Vuelta a España stage, plus the Monument Classics, including Paris–Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the world championships for road cycling and mountain bike and the Tour of California.

NBC Sports Gold subscribers can watch the commercial-free world feed or NBC Sports coverage with Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen.

From NBC Sports PR:

NBC Sports Gold’s live stream of the 2018 Tour de France also includes access to a live GPS tracking map to follow the riders’ progress, an enhanced interactive map for each stage, the ability to pause the video, full stage video replay, highlights, and short­‐form video clips, and more. In addition, for the first time, NBC Sports Gold’s coverage of the Vuelta a España will include data rich features in the stream.

NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” events

  • Tour de France – July 7-29, 2018
  • La Course by Le Tour – July 17, 2018
  • Prudential RideLondon Classique – July 28, 2018
  • Prudential RideLondon Classic – July 29, 2018
  • Colorado Classic – August 16-19, 2018
  • Vuelta a Espana – August 25-September 16, 2018
  • Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – September 16, 2018
  • UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – September 8-9, 2018
  • UCI Road World Championships – September 23-30, 2018
  • Paris-Tours – October 7, 2018
  • Santos Tour Down Under – January 13-20, 2019
  • Paris-Nice – March 3-10, 2019
  • Paris-Roubaix – April 7, 2019
  • La Fleche Wallonne, April 17, 2019
  • Liege-Bastogne-Liege – April 21, 2019
  • Amgen Tour of California – May 12-18, 2019
  • Criterium du Dauphine – June 2-9, 2019
  • UCI Track Cycling World Cup – TBD
  • UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup – TBD

Olympic skier Bode Miller’s toddler daughter drowns in pool

Bode Miller
AP
Associated PressJun 11, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.

Emeline Miller died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.

“We are beyond devastated,” Miller said in an Instagram post that showed several photos of the blonde, blue-eyed, chubby-cheeked toddler.

In a video, Emmy, as she was known, was being kissed on the check by her mother Morgan, a former professional beach volleyball player, as she repeatedly said, “Hi Dada.”

One photo showed her covered in suds in a tub and another showed her smiling as she pushed two baby dolls in a pink stroller on a street with large homes in the background.

“Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Miller said in the post. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day.”

The death was under investigation, Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Paramedics were called to a home in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority.

They tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the girl and rushed her to an emergency room, Bommarito said.

“They had no pulses the whole way,” Bommarito said. “It didn’t end well.”

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family.

Miller, 40, is the most decorated male U.S. skier with six Olympic medals, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games in the super combined. At the 2014 Sochi Games, he was the oldest Alpine skier — at age 36 — to earn a medal.

Despite his skill on skis, he has been known at times for eye-raising comments and behavior, claiming he had raced in a World Cup event while still drunk from partying the night before.

Miller, who has three other children, asked for privacy for the family in his Instagram post.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family. Miller has worked as an analyst for NBC Sports, most recently at the PyeongChang Olympics.