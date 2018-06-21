TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
WATCH LIVE: Kayla Harrison makes MMA debut

By Nick ZaccardiJun 21, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Double Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison makes her MMA debut on Thursday in a Professional Fighters League event in Chicago, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Harrison faces Brittney Elkin (3-4) in a 155-pound bout. It marks Harrison’s first competition since she repeated as Olympic gold medalist in the 172-pound division at the 2016 Rio Games.

Harrison, the only U.S. Olympic judo gold medalist, announced in October 2016 that she joined the MMA promotion as a commentator and brand ambassador, but not necessarily a fighter. A year ago, Harrison said she would compete.

The comparisons to former judo training partner and Olympic bronze medalist Ronda Rousey have shadowed her for years.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time to fight,” Harrison, 27, said in April “First, it was more me. I just wanted to get my feet wet, get in there, see if I liked getting punched in the face. Now that I’ve established that I do, we’ve sort of been waiting for the PFL to get their stuff together. So, their stuff is together.”

LIVE STREAM: Kayla Harrison in Professional Fighters League Chicago — 9 p.m. ET

Elkin, a jiu-jitsu specialist, hasn’t fought since a July 2017 loss. Harrison said in April that her first two planned opponents pulled out for reasons unknown to her.

“I don’t care who I fight,” Harrison said. “It’s tough because I’m 0-0 in MMA. So it’s not like I’m going to fight someone who’s 10-0. But I think it’s difficult when you have two Olympic gold medals behind your name. Like people are kind of like, are you really an amateur?”

Harrison, who has said she hopes to fight three times this year, said her goal is for everyone to know that she is the world’s best MMA fighter.

Adam Rippon’s Olympic medal is stained

By OlympicTalkJun 21, 2018, 10:08 AM EDT
Olympians and Paralympians lose medals. They ding and dent them. Even melt them. Then there’s the unique case of figure skater Adam Rippon.

“Mine actually has barbecue sauce on it,” Rippon told Variety of his PyeongChang team event bronze medal, “because I did an interview, and somebody was cooking at the same time, and they’re like, ‘Come over here.’ I went over there, and I have, like, barbecue sauce on it.”

It may have occurred in PyeongChang, where Rippon appeared on a TODAY cooking segment and ate Korean fried chicken.

Rippon told the story while sitting next to Olympic champion Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who rightly asked if the stain was not on the medal, but on the ribbon.

“No, on the medal part,” Rippon answered, “but it’s in a groove. It’s stuck there forever.”

Shaun White‘s mom once took his medal to a dry cleaners. A Florida jeweler has repaired Summer and Winter Olympic medals. Rippon has the option of getting his finely cleaned.

“You know what, I’m going to keep it there,” he said.

“It adds character,” Shiffrin said.

“And flavor,” Rippon said. “It’s barbecue flavored.”

Alex Naddour, Olympic bronze medalist, banned by USA Gymnastics

By Nick ZaccardiJun 21, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
Alex Naddour, the 2016 Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist, has been banned by USA Gymnastics.

Naddour’s suspension was on grounds relating to two USA Gymnastics bylaws, including one regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and the other on interim measures before complaints are resolved, but neither the gymnast nor USA Gymnastics said why he was suspended.

According to his Twitter, Naddour was trying to contact the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

“I have no idea what is happening or why, we are trying to contact safe sport for any information,” was tweeted from Naddour’s account Wednesday night. Naddour did not return messages seeking comment.

“USA Gymnastics cannot comment publicly on membership matters unless an action taken involves a public result, such as being placed on the list of individuals whose membership is suspended or who is permanently ineligible for membership,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “The U.S. Center for SafeSport has the exclusive authority to handle sexual misconduct matters for the entire U.S. Olympic movement (including gymnastics).”

Naddour, 27, also competed at the last five world championships, in addition to being an alternate for the 2012 Olympic team. He is married to two-time 2003 World champion Hollie Vise, and they have two children.

