Hope Solo: U.S. needs a goalkeeper, but I would need an answer

By Nick ZaccardiJun 26, 2018, 11:51 AM EDT
NEW YORK — Hope Solo hasn’t retired — “It’s hard to retire when you got fired,” she repeated Tuesday, referencing her 2016-17 U.S. Soccer suspension and contract termination — but she also would not return to the U.S. national team under the current state.

“If Jill came to me today, Jill Ellis, the coach of the women’s team, and said, ‘Hope, we need a goalkeeper,’ — which they do — ‘can you come back and help us win the World Cup?’ I’d say to her, ‘Are you guys abiding by federal law?'” Solo said at the Hashtag Sports event in Manhattan. “That’s the only question I have to ask back and see what the answer is. We all know that they are not abiding by federal law, so I can not stand for that at this point.”

In January, Solo filed a complaint against U.S. Soccer with the U.S. Olympic Committee, accusing it of illegally favoring Major League Soccer. On Tuesday, she called the current labor agreement agreed to in April 2017 as “eye candy,” saying it yielded more pay for female players but fewer players on contract.

Solo, 36, has not played for club or country since she was suspended six months by U.S. Soccer in August 2016 after she called Sweden’s national team “a bunch of cowards” after beating the Americans in the Rio Olympic quarterfinals.

She was the No. 1 goalie for the U.S. at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups, taking two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup title and compiling 202 caps.

“If I didn’t have that World Cup victory, I’m not sure I could have ever left the game,” Solo said Tuesday. “I would have been back on the field at all costs. But I got my World Cup victory, and, for me as a young girl, more than the Olympics, that’s something I needed in my life, that I always wanted to accomplish. If I hadn’t had that, then I’m not sure I’d be happy with my career.”

Solo said she would “be perfectly happy out of the public eye” living on her 60 acres of North Carolina farmland with husband Jerramy Stevens. She was adamant that she would not run for U.S. Soccer president again, as she did unsuccessfully last winter.

Solo has said she has turned down offers to play overseas and would not return to the National Women’s Soccer League because it is run by U.S. Soccer.

“For me, competing means competing at the highest level,” said Solo, who in 2020 will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic soccer player. “That would be the World Cup. That would be the Olympics. And if I can’t play for my country, then it’s hard for me to go move to France and play professional league soccer when I want to play for my country. I want to play in World Cups and Olympics.

“If I went back and played club ball, it would be in Europe.”

And does she she herself ever doing that?

“I don’t shut out opportunities, so who knows,” Solo said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Carli Lloyd on retirement plans, career milestones, more in Q&A

Simone Manuel the latest Olympic swimmer to win Honda Cup

AP
Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 6:21 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic champion swimmer Simone Manuel of Stanford won the Honda Cup on Monday night for collegiate woman athlete of the year.

It’s the second time Stanford has had back-to-back winners. Katie Ledecky, Manuel’s Olympic and collegiate teammate, won last year. Swimmer Tara Kirk won the award in 2004, followed by volleyball player Ogonna Nnamani the next year.

Manuel is the fourth straight Olympic gold medalist to take the Honda Cup after Missy Franklin, Breanna Stewart and Ledecky. Other Olympic champion swimmers to earn the award included Tracy Caulkins (twice), Mary T. Meagher, Jill Sterkel and Cristina Teuscher.

Manuel, of Sugar Land, Texas, received the trophy at the Galen Center on the Southern California campus.

She became the first black woman to win an individual Olympic swimming title in Rio, where Manuel also won another gold and two silvers.

She finished her collegiate career with six American records and seven NCAA records and was a member of two NCAA championship teams and two Pac-12 Conference title squads. Manuel won 14 NCAA titles over her career, including six at this year’s championships.

In the classroom, Manuel was a two-time Pac-12 Academic honoree and a CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American as a communications major.

Manuel, track and field star Maggie Ewen of Arizona State and basketball star A’ja Wilson of South Carolina were the top three finalists from a field of 12. They were selected in voting by nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools.

Katie Ledecky announces swimsuit sponsor

Tearful Dawn Harper-Nelson reflects at last USATF Outdoor Champs

By Nick ZaccardiJun 25, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Dawn Harper-Nelson knew for months that these USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships would be her last. All that time to prepare could not keep the tears from flowing.

The 2008 Olympic champion and 2012 silver medalist in the 100m hurdles bid farewell in an emotional interview after placing fifth in Des Moines on Saturday.

“I’m really just blessed by my career,” Harper-Nelson told Lewis Johnson on NBC. “Everything’s just kind of coming at me, like, ooh, I didn’t do as good as I wanted [in the final]. But then, I’ve had such an amazing career. I can’t be upset about what God has given me, the talent. Then the field in the U.S. is just sick. Hearing people call my name, it’s like, I made an impact. And that’s really what you want in the sport. I’m blessed to be here.”

Harper-Nelson announced in April that she would retire after this season. She competed at nationals for the 14th and last time (has four U.S. titles) and will end her career with races in Europe later this summer.

She broke through in 2008, taking Olympic gold despite being third at trials and making the Olympic team by .007 of a second. She clocked personal bests in both of her Olympic finals, taking second in 2012 behind Australian Sally Pearson.

Though Harper-Nelson missed the 2016 Olympic team in perhaps the deepest event in U.S. track and field, she bounced back to earn a surprise silver at the 2017 Worlds.

“Honestly, I’m ready for some babies,” said Harper-Nelson, who married Alonzo Nelson five years ago.

She joked that she would have to be dragged off the blue Drake Stadium track and said one regret would have been never holding the world record. But her medal record and reputation as a consistent, big-event competitor were unmatched in her U.S. hurdling generation.

“I want them to say [10 years down the line] that when Dawn went to the line, my money’s on her,” Harper-Nelson told media in Des Moines. “They just knew that I was a fierce competitor. … I got the job done.”

Men's hurdles final decided by .002

