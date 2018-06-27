TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Aly Raisman: I’m constantly reliving my abuse

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she’s barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

The six-time Olympic medalist told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a cover story published this week, that she’s still regrouping and recovering after confronting former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

“In the past few months I’ve barely worked out, which for someone who loves working out, that’s saying a lot,” the magazine quoted Raisman as saying.

The 24-year-old Raisman, captain for both the gold-medal winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic teams, said she was abused by Nassar in multiple locations beginning in 2010, including at the U.S. national team training facility in Texas and at the 2012 Games in London. Hundreds of other women and girls have said they, too, were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that he was treating them for injuries. He is serving sentences that likely will keep him in prison for life.

Raisman, of Needham, Mass., said she initially felt she was receiving medically necessary treatment by Nassar before realizing it was abuse. She has said she subsequently battled shame, guilt and depression.

“I could hold it together in court or whatever, but then I could barely hold my head up afterward,” she told the magazine, adding: “I’m constantly reliving my abuse.”

Raisman said she’s determined to continue speaking out on behalf of women who are abused or otherwise victimized.

“I feel grateful that I’m being listened to and I’m being heard, because I’ve met so many people who have said, ‘I spoke up but nobody listened,’” she said.

“I would like to be remembered for standing up for the right thing. It’s always more important to do the right thing than to win medals. I’d like to change this generation and the next generation so that by the time I have kids, everyone will be educated, so a child never, ever has to say the words, ‘Me too.’”

IOC plans esports forum as it weighs video games in Olympics

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 9:13 AM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will host a forum on esports next month as it explores the possibility of one day including video games in the Olympics.

The IOC and Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) will host the event July 21 at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The forum, announced Tuesday, will bring together gaming executives, players, sponsors and event organizers with a goal of building relationships between Olympic leaders and the esports industry.

IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell says the forum will be a “great opportunity for both the Olympic Movement and representatives from the world of esports and gaming to begin a discussion, listen and learn from each other, and understand the potential opportunities for collaboration.”

The IOC and other Olympic leaders discussed esports at a summit last fall.

They determined esports could be considered a sporting activity and that it’s growth and popularity with younger demographics would be attractive to the Olympics. Summit participants charged the IOC and GAISF with opening a dialogue between the gaming industry and Olympic officials.

Serena Williams seeded 25th at Wimbledon

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by the All England Club announced Wednesday that elevates the tournament’s seven-time champion above her ranking of 183rd.

While WTA rules allow women who miss time because of a pregnancy to enter events based on their pre-absence ranking, there is no guarantee of a seeding, a policy which has been the subject of much debate in recent months because of Williams’ status.

The 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter last September and was off the tour for more than a year.

By moving Williams into the top 32, the All England Club afforded her “protection” from facing any other seeded player in either of the first two rounds — and, of course, allowed the other seeds to avoid facing her that early, too.

Williams is a former No. 1 whose 23 major singles championships are a record for the professional era, which began in 1968. She missed Wimbledon in 2017, but won the title the last two times she was in the field, in 2015 and 2016.

Putting Williams at No. 25 now means that she could face someone seeded No. 1 through No. 8 in the third round.

The draw for Wimbledon is Friday; play begins Monday.

Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments have leeway to stray from strictly following the WTA and ATP rankings when determining seedings.

That’s why, for example, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer’s success on grass courts was taken into account when the All England Club bumped him up a spot to No. 1 on Wednesday, while top-ranked Rafael Nadal is seeded No. 2.

When Williams entered the French Open in May, her first Grand Slam action in 16 months, she was not seeded by the French tennis federation. She wound up beating the women ranked No. 11 and No. 17 en route to reaching the fourth round. But because of an injured pectoral muscle, Williams pulled out of Roland Garros before what would have been a showdown against five-time major champion Maria Sharapova.

The U.S. Tennis Association says it does intend to seed Williams for the U.S. Open, which begins in August. That is part of a new plan, first reported by The New York Times, to take into account if a pregnancy affected a player’s ranking.

“Pregnancy will not be penalized,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said. “If Serena Williams enters the 2018 U.S. Open, the USTA will recognize her accomplishments, recognize her return to the workplace and will seed her, regardless of what her ranking is.”

One effect of Williams’ being seeded at the All England Club: The 32nd-ranked Dominika Cibulkova, a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist and the 2014 Australian Open runner-up, will not benefit from a seeding and could play anyone in the field in the first round.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” Cibulkova told British broadcaster BBC ahead of Wednesday’s seeding announcement. “I think it’s just not fair.”

No unseeded woman has won the Wimbledon singles championship. Only two unseeded men have raised the trophy at the All England Club: Boris Becker in 1985, and Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Aside from the All England Club’s placing of Williams, the women’s seedings align with the rankings. So French Open champion Simona Halep is No. 1, Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki is No. 2, reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is No. 3, and U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is No. 4.

Sharapova is seeded 24th.

In the men’s draw, after Federer and Nadal, 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic is No. 3, followed by Alexander Zverev and Juan Martin del Potro.

Women’s Seeds

  1. HALEP, Simona (ROU)
  2. WOZNIACKI, Caroline (DEN)
  3. MUGURUZA, Garbiñe (ESP)
  4. STEPHENS, Sloane (USA)
  5. SVITOLINA, Elina (UKR)
  6. GARCIA, Caroline (FRA)
  7. PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)
  8. KVITOVA, Petra (CZE)
  9. WILLIAMS, Venus (USA)
  10. KEYS, Madison (USA)
  11. KERBER, Angelique (GER)
  12. OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT)
  13. GOERGES, Julia (GER)
  14. KASATKINA, Daria (RUS)
  15. MERTENS, Elise (BEL)
  16. VANDEWEGHE, Coco (USA)
  17. BARTY, Ashleigh (AUS)
  18. OSAKA, Naomi (JPN)
  19. RYBARIKOVA, Magdalena (SVK)
  20. BERTENS, Kiki (NED)
  21. SEVASTOVA, Anastasija (LAT)
  22. KONTA, Johanna (GBR)
  23. STRYCOVA, Barbora (CZE)
  24. SHARAPOVA, Maria (RUS)
  25. WILLIAMS, Serena (USA)
  26. GAVRILOVA, Daria (AUS)
  27. SUAREZ NAVARRO, Carla (ESP)
  28. KONTAVEIT, Anett (EST)
  29. BUZARNESCU, Mihaela (ROU)
  30. PAVLYUCHENKOVA, Anastasia (RUS)
  31. ZHANG, Shuai (CHN)
  32. RADWANSKA, Agnieszka (POL)

Men’s Seeds

  1. FEDERER, Roger (SUI)
  2. NADAL, Rafael (ESP)
  3. CILIC, Marin (CRO)
  4. ZVEREV, Alexander (GER)
  5. DEL POTRO, Juan Martin (ARG)
  6. DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL)
  7. THIEM, Dominic (AUT)
  8. ANDERSON, Kevin (RSA)
  9. ISNER, John (USA)
  10. GOFFIN, David (BEL)
  11. QUERREY, Sam (USA)
  12. DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)
  13. RAONIC, Milos (CAN)
  14. BAUTISTA AGUT, Roberto (ESP)
  15. SCHWARTZMAN, Diego (ARG)
  16. KYRGIOS, Nick (AUS)
  17. CORIC, Borna (CRO)
  18. POUILLE, Lucas (FRA)
  19. SOCK, Jack (USA)
  20. FOGNINI, Fabio (ITA)
  21. CARRENO BUSTA, Pablo (ESP)
  22. EDMUND, Kyle (GBR)
  23. MANNARINO, Adrian (FRA)
  24. GASQUET, Richard (FRA)
  25. NISHIKORI, Kei (JPN)
  26. CHUNG, Hyeon (KOR)
  27. KOHLSCHREIBER, Philipp (GER)
  28. SHAPOVALOV, Denis (CAN)
  29. DZUMHUR, Damir (BIH)
  30. KRAJINOVIC, Filip (SRB)
  31. CECCHINATO, Marco (ITA)
  32. VERDASCO, Fernando (ESP)