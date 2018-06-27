TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Des Linden follows Boston Marathon win with New York City Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiJun 27, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Des Linden will follow her breakthrough Boston Marathon win by racing her second New York City Marathon on Nov. 4.

“Breaking the tape at this year’s Boston Marathon was a lifelong dream come true,” Linden said in a New York Road Runners press release. “At the moment, it felt like it was the culmination of my career, but I believe I still have plenty more to give to the marathon. I’m thrilled to head to the TCS New York City Marathon this fall. I’m motivated to get back on the big stage that NYRR will undoubtedly put together and intend to make a name for myself in another great city.”

Linden, a two-time Olympian, became the first U.S. female runner to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years on April 16.

The 34-year-old navigated the world’s oldest annual marathon’s most dreadful weather in at least 30 years. High 30s at the Hopkinton start. Headwinds of 20 mph. A downpour.

Now she’ll look to make it two straight U.S. women to win in New York after Shalane Flanagan in 2017. Linden was fifth in her previous New York start in 2014, the last time she raced a fall marathon.

Flanagan, 36 and a four-time Olympian, has not announced whether she will defend her title, but she will at least be coaching 95 recreational runners/beer lovers who will be given spots on the Staten Island start line through Michelob Ultra.

The last female runner to win Boston and New York City in the same year was Norwegian Ingrid Kristiansen in 1989. The last American runner (male or female) to pull off the double was Alberto Salazar in 1982, before Boston started awarding prize money and the elite international fields became dominated by East Africans.

IOC plans esports forum as it weighs video games in Olympics

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 9:13 AM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will host a forum on esports next month as it explores the possibility of one day including video games in the Olympics.

The IOC and Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) will host the event July 21 at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The forum, announced Tuesday, will bring together gaming executives, players, sponsors and event organizers with a goal of building relationships between Olympic leaders and the esports industry.

IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell says the forum will be a “great opportunity for both the Olympic Movement and representatives from the world of esports and gaming to begin a discussion, listen and learn from each other, and understand the potential opportunities for collaboration.”

The IOC and other Olympic leaders discussed esports at a summit last fall.

They determined esports could be considered a sporting activity and that it’s growth and popularity with younger demographics would be attractive to the Olympics. Summit participants charged the IOC and GAISF with opening a dialogue between the gaming industry and Olympic officials.

Aly Raisman: I’m constantly reliving my abuse

Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she’s barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

The six-time Olympic medalist told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a cover story published this week, that she’s still regrouping and recovering after confronting former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

“In the past few months I’ve barely worked out, which for someone who loves working out, that’s saying a lot,” the magazine quoted Raisman as saying.

The 24-year-old Raisman, captain for both the gold-medal winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic teams, said she was abused by Nassar in multiple locations beginning in 2010, including at the U.S. national team training facility in Texas and at the 2012 Games in London. Hundreds of other women and girls have said they, too, were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that he was treating them for injuries. He is serving sentences that likely will keep him in prison for life.

Raisman, of Needham, Mass., said she initially felt she was receiving medically necessary treatment by Nassar before realizing it was abuse. She has said she subsequently battled shame, guilt and depression.

“I could hold it together in court or whatever, but then I could barely hold my head up afterward,” she told the magazine, adding: “I’m constantly reliving my abuse.”

Raisman said she’s determined to continue speaking out on behalf of women who are abused or otherwise victimized.

“I feel grateful that I’m being listened to and I’m being heard, because I’ve met so many people who have said, ‘I spoke up but nobody listened,’” she said.

“I would like to be remembered for standing up for the right thing. It’s always more important to do the right thing than to win medals. I’d like to change this generation and the next generation so that by the time I have kids, everyone will be educated, so a child never, ever has to say the words, ‘Me too.’”

