TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Olympic figure skater lands quadruple Axel in harness

By OlympicTalkJun 28, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A quadruple Axel has never been landed in competition, but Canadian Olympian Keegan Messing looked pretty strong completing one with the aid of a harness.

Messing, a 26-year-old Alaskan who finished 12th in PyeongChang, landed the jump while connected to a harness attached to a pole held by a man in a video posted on his Instagram on Wednesday night.

“My coach and I are going around the idea of starting the quad Axel,” Messing said at the world championships in March, according to Inside Skating. “It’s a dream I’ve had for a very, very long time – as soon as I found out that no one did it, I wanted to be the first.”

Other skaters have attempted quad Axels in a harness, including 2013 U.S. champion Max Aaron (video here) and French Olympian Chafik Besseghier (video here). Russian Artur Dmitriev Jr. tried one without a harness (video here).

Yuzuru Hanyu, the 2014 and 2018 gold medalist, has said he wants to master the quad Axel.

“No one in competition has achieved successful quadruple Axel jumps and there are very few people actually practicing even during training,” Hanyu said in PyeongChang, according to The Associated Press. “I want to continue my challenge towards achieving my dream of successfully performing the quad Axel, even if I may not be the first person to do so.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Adam Rippon opines on figure skating future

North, South Korea to field joint teams in 3 sports at Asian Games

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 28, 2018, 6:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Olympic Council of Asia says North and South Korea will field combined teams in three sports — canoeing, rowing and women’s basketball — at the Asian Games in the latest sign of cooperation between the countries.

The Koreas will also march together at the opening and closing ceremonies at the games in Indonesia from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2.

Ties between the neighbors have improved since the PyeongChang Olympics in South Korea in February, when the nations marched together in the Opening Ceremony and fielded a unified women’s hockey team.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed at a summit in April to jointly participate in international sports events.

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, the OCA director of international and National Olympic Committee relations, says on Thursday, “This will be an historic Asian Games for the Olympic Council of Asia and for the continent because it will be the first time that North Korea and South Korea will form a unified team in certain sports.

“They have marched together before in the opening ceremony, and we are delighted that they are extending their joint cooperation further in the spirit of unity and friendship.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Korea Olympic hockey coach takes high school job

Mirai Nagasu to skip Grand Prix, will not skate at 2022 Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 27, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Olympic figure skater lands quadruple Axel in harness North, South Korea to field joint teams in 3 sports at Asian Games Des Linden follows Boston Marathon win with New York City Marathon

NEW YORK — Mirai Nagasu is on an indefinite break from competitive figure skating. Any return would be an abbreviated one.

“I can definitely tell you that I won’t be around for another Olympics,” Nagasu said at a Manhattan event promoting new sponsor DSW on Wednesday. “After three Olympic cycles, I won’t last another Olympics, but I don’t know about competing [in non-Olympic events] right now. It’s definitely something I have to think deeply on, so I don’t have the answer you’re seeking, but I will always be part of the skating community.”

Nagasu, a two-time Olympian who in PyeongChang became the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, said she will sit out the fall Grand Prix series but could return later in the season. The International Skating Union said this week that Grand Prix assignments will be published Thursday.

The U.S. Championships are in January. The world championships are in March.

“Other people deserve the opportunity [on the Grand Prix series],” said Nagasu, who was 10th in PyeongChang and earned a team event bronze medal. “After 10 years [of senior competition], I think I deserve a break. I feel like a lot of other Olympians this year have felt the same.

“After a lifetime of skating, I feel like a little break won’t hurt me.”

Other PyeongChang medalists who either retired or said they won’t compete this fall include Adam RipponJavier FernandezPatrick ChanKaetlyn Osmond and ice dancers Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani.

Nagasu’s skates won’t collect dust. She plans to appear in non-competitive skating shows in Japan and Sun Valley, Idaho, this summer.

Nagasu, 25, is going a similar route as friend Rippon, who said earlier this month that he won’t compete this fall and probably won’t compete again.

Rippon is 28. Nagasu and Rippon are among the older elite figure skaters, but Olympic medalists have competed into their 30s.

If this is the end for Nagasu, she will go out with a U.S. title (at age 14 in 2008), a fourth-place finish at the Olympics (2010), topping the short program at a world championships (2010) and rebounding from missing the 2014 Olympic team (despite a third-place finish at those nationals) to finish second at nationals in January to get to PyeongChang.

She is the only U.S. female singles skater to make multiple Olympic teams since Sasha Cohen and Michelle Kwan at the end of the U.S.’ golden years in the event in 2006.

Nagasu said she’s a little nervous for a new venture — public speaking events at businesses.

“I’ve been on the skating scene for a long time but never really gotten to share my background story,” said Nagasu, a daughter of Japanese immigrants, who slept in the storage closet of her parents’ California restaurant when they worked at night until she was 14. “So, to tell people what a journey it’s been is something I’m really looking forward to but also a little bit afraid of. I have taken a public speaking course, but to actually put it to use is something that I haven’t done as much as I have skated.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Adam Rippon opines on figure skating future