Getty Images

Ryan Lochte can be prosecuted in Rio Olympic case, Brazil court rules

Associated PressJun 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) — The prosecution of U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte for filing a false police report during the Rio Olympics is back on after a Brazilian court decision this week.

During the Games, the 12-time Olympic medalist told NBC that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in a taxi by men with police badges as they returned to the Olympic Village from a party.

But prosecutors said Lochte invented the story to cover up the swimmers’ vandalism of a gas station and an ensuing confrontation with security guards. The confrontation was captured by surveillance cameras at the gas station.

Lochte later acknowledged he was intoxicated at the time and his behavior led to the confrontation.

The initial claim appeared to confirm widespread fears before the Olympics that the event would be marred by rising crime rates in Rio de Janeiro, which has long struggled with violence. As Lochte’s version of events began to shift, many Brazilians became annoyed that a false story about crime drew so much attention, when the city had hosted the games without major problems.

The scandal drew international headlines and grew to overshadow the final days of the games. Lochte ended up serving a 10-month suspension from the U.S. national swim team for his behavior.

Last year, a court dismissed the case against Lochte, but the Superior Court of Justice reversed that decision Tuesday. Prosecutor Rodrigo de Almeida Maia said Thursday that the next step is for Lochte’s lawyers to present their defense. Lochte does not have to appear in person to defend himself, de Almeida Maia said.

Steve Lochte, the swimmer’s father, said by telephone that he had no comment and directed questions to his son or his son’s lawyers.

Jeff Ostrow, a lawyer who has represented Lochte in the past, did not immediately respond to an email and a voicemail message seeking comment. It was not clear if he would represent Lochte in this case.

France World Cup star eyes 2024 Paris Olympics

AP
By OlympicTalkJun 29, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Antoine Griezmann, a star striker on France’s World Cup team, sounds like he wants an over-age spot on France’s 2024 Olympic soccer team.

“I would really like that, and that could be a dream. I experienced the Euros in France [in 2016] and it was the ultimate blast,” Griezmann replied to a question from five-time French Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade, according to an ESPN translation of Le Figaro report. “To experience that in 2024 at the Paris Games, I’d sign up for that now. It would be magnificent. Honestly, it could be one of the objectives for the end of my career.”

France hasn’t qualified for an Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 1996, but it should receive automatic entry into Paris 2024 as the host nation.

Current Olympic men’s soccer rules would allow three players per nation born before Jan. 1, 2001.

Host nations recently used those spots on Neymar for Brazil in 2016 and Ryan Giggs for Great Britain in 2012.

Liang Chow named China women’s gymnastics head coach, report says

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2018, 10:13 AM EDT
Liang Chow, who coached Gabby Douglas and Shawn Johnson to Olympic gymnastics gold, was named Chinese women’s national team head coach Thursday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Messages left at Chow’s Gym seeking confirmation were not immediately returned.

“It will be a long road to go for the Chinese ladies,” Chow said, according to Xinhua. “For now, I need to focus on every single day to improve their strength. Step by step.”

Chow, a former Chinese national team member, came to the U.S. in 1991 and later opened a gym in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Chow’s first superstar pupil was Johnson, who won the 2007 World all-around title and four 2008 Olympic medals, including balance beam gold and all-around silver in Beijing.

Chow’s next Olympian, Douglas, won the all-around title in London in 2012 and, under different coaches, another team gold at Rio 2016. He later coached elite gymnasts Norah FlatleyRachel Gowey and Victoria Nguyen.

The Chinese women earned gold in Beijing in 2008, ahead of a Nastia Liukin– and Johnson-led U.S. team, then dropped back behind the U.S., taking fourth in 2012 and bronze in 2016 with silver medals at the last two world championships with team events in 2014 and 2015.

