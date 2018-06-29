2018 Wimbledon men’s, women’s draws

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams gets 107th-ranked Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus in the first round of her return to Wimbledon on Monday.

The men’s and women’s draws announced Friday also have eight-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer playing 57th-ranked Dušan Lajović of Serbia and Rafael Nadal facing No. 129 Dudi Sela of Israel.

WIMBLEDON: Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, was seeded 25th by organizers, an upgrade from her No. 183 ranking due to her maternity leave. Had she not been seeded, Williams could have played a top-32 player in the first round.

She has not played in a tournament since withdrawing before a fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova due to a pectoral injury on June 4 at the French Open, her first Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open and Sept. 1 childbirth.

Williams was not seeded at the French Open.

The first seed Williams could play at Wimbledon is No. 5 Elina Svitolina in the third round with No. 10 Madison Keys potentially in the fourth round.

No. 1 Federer and No. 2 Nadal are on opposite halves of the men’s draw.

