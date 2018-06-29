TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

2018 Wimbledon men’s, women’s draws

By OlympicTalkJun 29, 2018, 6:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Serena Williams gets 107th-ranked Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus in the first round of her return to Wimbledon on Monday.

The men’s and women’s draws announced Friday also have eight-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer playing 57th-ranked Dušan Lajović of Serbia and Rafael Nadal facing No. 129 Dudi Sela of Israel.

WIMBLEDON: Men’s Draw | Women’s Draw

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, was seeded 25th by organizers, an upgrade from her No. 183 ranking due to her maternity leave. Had she not been seeded, Williams could have played a top-32 player in the first round.

She has not played in a tournament since withdrawing before a fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova due to a pectoral injury on June 4 at the French Open, her first Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open and Sept. 1 childbirth.

Williams was not seeded at the French Open.

The first seed Williams could play at Wimbledon is No. 5 Elina Svitolina in the third round with No. 10 Madison Keys potentially in the fourth round.

No. 1 Federer and No. 2 Nadal are on opposite halves of the men’s draw.

MORE: Serena calls parts of Sharapova’s book ‘hearsay’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Ryan Lochte can be prosecuted in Rio Olympic case, Brazil court rules

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics names new women’s national team coordinator Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold Ashley Wagner takes figure skating break; Gracie Gold set to return Win streaks face Paris tests; Diamond League preview, stream schedule

SAO PAULO (AP) — The prosecution of U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte for filing a false police report during the Rio Olympics is back on after a Brazilian court decision this week.

During the Games, the 12-time Olympic medalist told NBC that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in a taxi by men with police badges as they returned to the Olympic Village from a party.

But prosecutors said Lochte invented the story to cover up the swimmers’ vandalism of a gas station and an ensuing confrontation with security guards. The confrontation was captured by surveillance cameras at the gas station.

Lochte later acknowledged he was intoxicated at the time and his behavior led to the confrontation.

The initial claim appeared to confirm widespread fears before the Olympics that the event would be marred by rising crime rates in Rio de Janeiro, which has long struggled with violence. As Lochte’s version of events began to shift, many Brazilians became annoyed that a false story about crime drew so much attention, when the city had hosted the games without major problems.

The scandal drew international headlines and grew to overshadow the final days of the games. Lochte ended up serving a 10-month suspension from the U.S. national swim team for his behavior.

Last year, a court dismissed the case against Lochte, but the Superior Court of Justice reversed that decision Tuesday. Prosecutor Rodrigo de Almeida Maia said Thursday that the next step is for Lochte’s lawyers to present their defense. Lochte does not have to appear in person to defend himself, de Almeida Maia said.

Steve Lochte, the swimmer’s father, said by telephone that he had no comment and directed questions to his son or his son’s lawyers.

Jeff Ostrow, a lawyer who has represented Lochte in the past, did not immediately respond to an email and a voicemail message seeking comment. It was not clear if he would represent Lochte in this case.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lochte’s comeback motivated by new life, another swimmer’s goal

USA Gymnastics names new women’s national team coordinator

USA Gymnastics
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 28, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ryan Lochte can be prosecuted in Rio Olympic case, Brazil court rules Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold Ashley Wagner takes figure skating break; Gracie Gold set to return Win streaks face Paris tests; Diamond League preview, stream schedule

USA Gymnastics named Tom Forster its new women’s national team coordinator, succeeding Valeri Liukin, who resigned in February after he replaced Martha Karolyi after the Rio Olympics.

“When considering this very visible and important leadership role in the women’s program, I believe that whoever filled this role had to have a training philosophy that is aligned with transforming to a culture of empowerment that encourages, supports and hears our athletes,” USA Gymnastics CEO and President Kerry Perry said in a press release. “Because this is such an important role for our national teams, we spoke with one former and two current national team members and three current elite coaches, who collected interview questions from national team athletes and coaches. The coaches’ and athletes’ questions were included in the interview process. The feedback and thoughts from the elite athletes and coaches were incorporated into the review and selection process. Following the interviews, we spoke with the elite athletes and coaches about the candidates to hear their perspectives. Based on the feedback from the coaches, athletes and interviewing panel, Tom was the obvious choice.”

Forster, who briefly coached Kerri Strug in the 1990s, was already working with USA Gymnastics as interim elite development program director since February and part of the elite development national staff since 2010.

He has coached at two Pan American Games and three world championships, according to USA Gymnastics.

He takes over after the revelations of Larry Nassar‘s sexual abuse crimes against gymnasts under the guise as team doctor that led to top USA Gymnastics officials either resigning or being forced out.

“I believe in coaching through inspiration not intimidation,” Forster, who owned and operated Colorado Aerials gymnastics in Colorado Springs and his gym since 1982, said in the release. “I am committed to making every athlete and coach feel valued, heard, and supported.

“Team USA’s continued success in international competition is amazing, but I think the heart and dedication shown by every athlete and coach is more impressive than the medal count.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Raisman: I’m constantly reliving my abuse