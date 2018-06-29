TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Irena Szewinska, Poland’s most decorated Olympian, dies at 72

By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Irena Szewińska, Poland’s most decorated Olympian with seven medals across five track and field events, has died at 72, according to the Polish Olympic Committee.

Szewińska, a five-time Olympian, took gold at Tokyo 1964 (4x100m), Mexico City 1968 (200m) and Montreal 1976 (400m). She added two more silvers at age 18 in Tokyo in the 200m and long jump and bronze in the 100m in 1968 and the 200m in 1972.

She competed at her last three Olympics in 1972, 1976 and 1980 as a mom.

Szewińska broke 10 world records and was the only athlete, male or female, to hold world records in the 100m, 200m and 400m, according to the IAAF.

She was born to Polish-Jewish parents in the Soviet city of Leningrad but moved to Poland at a young age, according to Olympic historians. Szewińska had been an International Olympic Committee member since 1998.

Larry Nassar charged with sexual assault in Texas

Associated PressJun 29, 2018, 3:50 PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer were charged with sexual assault Friday following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

A grand jury indicted Nassar on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced during a news conference. She said a former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston. Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there.

“There are no criminal charges against the Karolyis at this time. We don’t believe at this time there’s any corroborated evidence to support criminal charges,” Stroud said, adding that the Karolyis have been cooperative during the investigation.

But, she added, “It’s our belief that there was a total failure by (USA Gymnastics) to protect athletes.”

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan, where hundreds of women and girls accused him of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and Michigan State University.

Texas’ governor ordered an investigation into what he called “gut-wrenching” allegations after the gymnasts came forward in Texas. The Texas Rangers are leading the Texas investigation, which also includes Walker County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

France World Cup star eyes 2024 Paris Olympics

By OlympicTalkJun 29, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Antoine Griezmann, a star striker on France’s World Cup team, sounds like he wants an over-age spot on France’s 2024 Olympic soccer team.

“I would really like that, and that could be a dream. I experienced the Euros in France [in 2016] and it was the ultimate blast,” Griezmann replied to a question from five-time French Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade, according to an ESPN translation of Le Figaro report. “To experience that in 2024 at the Paris Games, I’d sign up for that now. It would be magnificent. Honestly, it could be one of the objectives for the end of my career.”

France hasn’t qualified for an Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 1996, but it should receive automatic entry into Paris 2024 as the host nation.

Current Olympic men’s soccer rules would allow three players per nation born before Jan. 1, 2001.

Host nations recently used those spots on Neymar for Brazil in 2016 and Ryan Giggs for Great Britain in 2012.

