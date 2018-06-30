TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Abderrahman Samba runs second-fastest 400m hurdles ever (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJun 30, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba clocked the second-fastest 400m hurdles ever, headlining the Paris Diamond League on Saturday.

Samba, 22, won in 46.98 seconds, becoming the second man to break 47 after Kevin Young, whose world record the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is 46.78.

Samba debuted in the 400m hurdles last year and was seventh at the world championships. This year, he has lowered his personal best from 48.31 and gone undefeated.

“I told it even before — I want to become the fastest man in the world, and I work hard to achieve it,” Samba said, according to the IAAF. “It definitely did not feel like under-47 race today. I made a small mistake at the start, lost my balance on the first hurdle, so I did not expect to run so fast. But it feels great to be the second-fastest man in the history. The world record is getting close, but I just want to improve step by step and to run fast. I improved my technique since last year, and who knows, maybe I can be one second faster next year. I am speechless now.”

Samba’s time came two weeks after Rai Benjamin clocked 47.02 at the NCAA Championships, then matching Edwin Moses for No. 2 in history. Benjamin also competed in Paris, but in the 200m, taking second to USC teammate Michael Norman in his Diamond League debut.

Norman, who on March 10 broke the indoor 400m world record, won Saturday’s 200m in 19.84 into a .6 meter/second headwind, breaking 20 for the first time. Benjamin also broke 20 for the first time, clocking 19.99.

The Diamond League moves to Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday with live coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA at NBC Sports Gold.

MORE: Full Paris Diamond League Results

World silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain routed the 400m in an Asian record 49.55, beating a field that included world champion Phyllis Francis, world indoor champion Courtney Okolo and U.S. champion Shakima Wimbley. Wimbley and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo share the fastest time of 2018 of 49.52.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech recorded the fifth-fastest time ever in 8:59.36. Chepkoech was fourth at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 World Championships, Kenyan-born Ruth Jebet of Bahrain has the two fastest times ever, including the world-record 8:52.78, but the Rio Olympic champion has not competed since January due to a reported doping issue.

Americans Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs, who went one-two at 2017 Worlds ahead while Chepkoech and Jebet missed the medals, were not in the Paris field.

World silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya clocked the world’s fastest 1500m since last July — 3:29.71. Neither Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz nor world champion Elijah Manangoi was in Saturday’s race.

Russian Sergey Shubenkov, the world’s fastest in the 110m hurdles this year (12.99), false started out of Saturday’s final. Jamaican Ronald Levy won in 13.18 in a race that lacked countryman and Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod.

Russian Mariya Lasitskene extended her high-jump win streak to 45 meets dating to 2016, according to Tilastopaja.org. The world champion cleared 2.04 meters, while three others combined to miss nine attempts at 2 meters, including Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium. Lasitskene then missed on three attempts at 2.08, one centimeter shy of the 30-year-old world record.

Christine Ohuruogu, Olympic and world champion sprinter, retires

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 30, 2018, 6:03 AM EDT
Christine Ohuruogu, who memorably upset Sanya Richards-Ross for the 2008 Olympic 400m title, has retired from track and field.

The 34-year-old from Great Britain hasn’t competed in one year.

“Today is the start of the British Championships and as I won’t be there competing I feel it is a good time to formally announce my retirement from competitive athletics,” was posted on Ohuruogu’s website and social media. “I didn’t feel ready to retire after last season but a combination of my studies and a niggling injury restricted how much training I was able to do this year.”

Ohuruogu’s four Olympic medals are most by a British female track and field athlete.

She followed her Beijing gold, coming off the final curve out of the medals and passing a struggling Richards-Ross with 30 meters left, with silver in the London 2012 400m and silver and bronze 4x400m medals in 2008 and 2016.

Ohuruogu almost didn’t make it to the 2008 Beijing Games. After being suspended in 2006 for one year for missing three out-of-competition drug tests, she won an appeal against a British Olympic Association-imposed life ban from future Olympics.

She added eight world championships medals, including 400m gold in 2007 and 2013.

Ohuruogu, one of eight children of Nigerian parents, grew up less than a mile from the eventual site of the 2012 Olympic Stadium. She started track and field in 2001 as training for netball.

Brighton Zeuner, 13, already an Olympic skateboarding medal threat

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Her name is hard to forget. Her accolades, at age 13, are already worth remembering.

Brighton Zeuner is one of the early medal favorites for skateboarding’s Olympic debut in 2020.

There will be two disciplines in Tokyo — park and street — and Zeuner is an established force in the former. Park takes place in a dome-shaped bowl with a variety of transitions, jumps and complex curves.

“I’m not going to be mad if I don’t win [the Olympics],” Zeuner said in a phone interview ahead of competing at Dew Tour in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday. “Being there in general is a huge accomplishment.”

NBC will air Dew Tour coverage July 7-8.

Zeuner, with 125,000 Instagram followers and blonde hair streaming as far as her kidneys, is promoted as a headliner for good reason.

In 2016, she became the youngest woman to compete at an X Games at 11. Then she won the inaugural Vans Park Series world title. In 2017, she became the youngest X Games champion.

Credit her childhood backyard. A large vert ramp was installed behind the family pool, palm trees and a sign reading “No scooters allowed.” Not only did Zeuner and older brother Jack hone their skills there, but folks from the area also stopped by for sessions and the occasional refueling dinner.

When your neighborhood is Encinitas, Calif., the locals include skateboarding gods.

“The kind of the crew that she runs with — Steve Caballero, Tony Hawk, Mike McGill,” Dew Tour announcer Chris Cote said. “She runs with these classic, legendary skaters. You see the translation that she has been soaking up all this knowledge from them.”

Hawk visited the Zeuner home a few times, including for the last session before she recently moved.

“I think he asked [to come] because he was filming,” Zeuner said, “We were like, of course you can. I was fanning out.”

Zeuner says everything started happening for her at age 8. At a small contest in Arizona, she finished third out of four girls (the others all older, “big sisters,” she said) and landed her first sponsor, the Original Betty Skateboard Company. She later beat her brother in a contest, though Jack was already phasing out of competition and into filming.

More recently, she skated at X Games in braces and a Red Bull helmet, has been featured on “Nightline” and in The New York Times and is up for Queen of Swag, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award. The other nominees are Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jamie Anderson, Michelle Wie, Serena Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sydney Leroux.

Zeuner said life’s biggest obstacle wasn’t the time she faceplanted and had to dislodge her lip from her braces. Rather, it has been a three-year struggle to land a 540, thus far unsuccessful.

“It’s definitely an annoying trick that I’m mad about,” she said. 

It might be necessary at the Olympics.

Zeuner faces competition both older — 25-year-old Nora Vasconcellos of Massachusetts — and a batch of early teens — notably fellow 13-year-old Sabre Norris of “Ellen” fame. Norris’ dad is Justin Norris, who beat Michael Phelps to a bronze medal in Phelps’ first Olympic race, the Sydney 2000 200m butterfly.

“The top 10 is constantly in flux,” Cote said. “They all kind of take turns for who’s the best on any given day.”

Norris landed a 540 two weeks ago to qualify July’s X Games, where she will face Zeuner.

“If I be real about it I know my odds for success are kinda crap,” was posted on Norris’ Instagram. “I have zero experience, chiari malformation, I’m a surfer not a skater and I get so badly homesick I can’t eat.”

Zeuner refused to single out a rival but thrives in competition. Cote called her “Terminator.” To battle boredom, Zeuner writes song lyrics (“jazzy beats,” specifically), designs clothes and shoes and listens to Tyler, the Creator and Kali Uchis.

“Their lyrics are more than a song,” Zeuner said. “It’s a story.”

Zeuner already has one of her own.

NBC Olympics researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report.

