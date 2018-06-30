TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Christine Ohuruogu, Olympic and world champion sprinter, retires

By Nick ZaccardiJun 30, 2018, 6:03 AM EDT
Christine Ohuruogu, who memorably upset Sanya Richards-Ross for the 2008 Olympic 400m title, has retired from track and field.

The 34-year-old from Great Britain hasn’t competed in one year.

“Today is the start of the British Championships and as I won’t be there competing I feel it is a good time to formally announce my retirement from competitive athletics,” was posted on Ohuruogu’s website and social media. “I didn’t feel ready to retire after last season but a combination of my studies and a niggling injury restricted how much training I was able to do this year.”

Ohuruogu’s four Olympic medals are most by a British female track and field athlete.

She followed her Beijing gold, coming off the final curve out of the medals and passing a struggling Richards-Ross with 30 meters left, with silver in the London 2012 400m and silver and bronze 4x400m medals in 2008 and 2016.

Ohuruogu almost didn’t make it to the 2008 Beijing Games. After being suspended in 2006 for one year for missing three out-of-competition drug tests, she won an appeal against a British Olympic Association-imposed life ban from future Olympics.

She added eight world championships medals, including 400m gold in 2007 and 2013.

Ohuruogu, one of eight children of Nigerian parents, grew up less than a mile from the eventual site of the 2012 Olympic Stadium. She started track and field in 2001 as training for netball.

Brighton Zeuner, 13, already an Olympic skateboarding medal threat

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Her name is hard to forget. Her accolades, at age 13, are already worth remembering.

Brighton Zeuner is one of the early medal favorites for skateboarding’s Olympic debut in 2020.

There will be two disciplines in Tokyo — park and street — and Zeuner is an established force in the former. Park takes place in a dome-shaped bowl with a variety of transitions, jumps and complex curves.

“I’m not going to be mad if I don’t win [the Olympics],” Zeuner said in a phone interview ahead of competing at Dew Tour in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday. “Being there in general is a huge accomplishment.”

NBC will air Dew Tour coverage July 7-8.

Zeuner, with 125,000 Instagram followers and blonde hair streaming as far as her kidneys, is promoted as a headliner for good reason.

In 2016, she became the youngest woman to compete at an X Games at 11. Then she won the inaugural Vans Park Series world title. In 2017, she became the youngest X Games champion.

Credit her childhood backyard. A large vert ramp was installed behind the family pool, palm trees and a sign reading “No scooters allowed.” Not only did Zeuner and older brother Jack hone their skills there, but folks from the area also stopped by for sessions and the occasional refueling dinner.

When your neighborhood is Encinitas, Calif., the locals include skateboarding gods.

“The kind of the crew that she runs with — Steve Caballero, Tony Hawk, Mike McGill,” Dew Tour announcer Chris Cote said. “She runs with these classic, legendary skaters. You see the translation that she has been soaking up all this knowledge from them.”

Hawk visited the Zeuner home a few times, including for the last session before she recently moved.

“I think he asked [to come] because he was filming,” Zeuner said, “We were like, of course you can. I was fanning out.”

Zeuner says everything started happening for her at age 8. At a small contest in Arizona, she finished third out of four girls (the others all older, “big sisters,” she said) and landed her first sponsor, the Original Betty Skateboard Company. She later beat her brother in a contest, though Jack was already phasing out of competition and into filming.

More recently, she skated at X Games in braces and a Red Bull helmet, has been featured on “Nightline” and in The New York Times and is up for Queen of Swag, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award. The other nominees are Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jamie Anderson, Michelle Wie, Serena Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sydney Leroux.

Zeuner said life’s biggest obstacle wasn’t the time she faceplanted and had to dislodge her lip from her braces. Rather, it has been a three-year struggle to land a 540, thus far unsuccessful.

“It’s definitely an annoying trick that I’m mad about,” she said. 

It might be necessary at the Olympics.

Zeuner faces competition both older — 25-year-old Nora Vasconcellos of Massachusetts — and a batch of early teens — notably fellow 13-year-old Sabre Norris of “Ellen” fame. Norris’ dad is Justin Norris, who beat Michael Phelps to a bronze medal in Phelps’ first Olympic race, the Sydney 2000 200m butterfly.

“The top 10 is constantly in flux,” Cote said. “They all kind of take turns for who’s the best on any given day.”

Norris landed a 540 two weeks ago to qualify July’s X Games, where she will face Zeuner.

“If I be real about it I know my odds for success are kinda crap,” was posted on Norris’ Instagram. “I have zero experience, chiari malformation, I’m a surfer not a skater and I get so badly homesick I can’t eat.”

Zeuner refused to single out a rival but thrives in competition. Cote called her “Terminator.” To battle boredom, Zeuner writes song lyrics (“jazzy beats,” specifically), designs clothes and shoes and listens to Tyler, the Creator and Kali Uchis.

“Their lyrics are more than a song,” Zeuner said. “It’s a story.”

Zeuner already has one of her own.

NBC Olympics researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report.

Irena Szewinska, Poland's most decorated Olympian, dies at 72

By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Irena Szewińska, Poland’s most decorated Olympian with seven medals across five track and field events, has died at 72, according to the Polish Olympic Committee.

Szewińska, a five-time Olympian, took gold at Tokyo 1964 (4x100m), Mexico City 1968 (200m) and Montreal 1976 (400m). She added two more silvers at age 18 in Tokyo in the 200m and long jump and bronze in the 100m in 1968 and the 200m in 1972.

She competed at her last three Olympics in 1972, 1976 and 1980 as a mom.

Szewińska broke 10 world records and was the only athlete, male or female, to hold world records in the 100m, 200m and 400m, according to the IAAF.

She was born to Polish-Jewish parents in the Soviet city of Leningrad but moved to Poland at a young age, according to Olympic historians. Szewińska had been an International Olympic Committee member since 1998.