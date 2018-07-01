TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 1, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Two-time champion Andy Murray pulled out of Wimbledon on Sunday because of a bad hip that has been a problem for about a year and was surgically repaired less than six months ago.

The All England Club announced Murray’s withdrawal a day before the grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins.

“I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days, but after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we’ve decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process,” Murray said in a statement released by his manager. “We did everything we could to try to be ready in time.”

Murray’s first-round match against Benoit Paire was scheduled for Tuesday. Murray beat Paire in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year as the defending champion, then lost to Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals, clearly hampered by the hip, and did not play again for the rest of 2017.

The 31-year-old Murray had an operation in January and returned to competition a little less than two weeks ago.

“I will start practicing on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the U.S. hard-court season,” Murray’s statement read. “Thanks for all the messages of support, and I’m excited to finally be back playing after so long out.”

In 2013, he became the first British man in 77 years to collect a Wimbledon singles title, and he won the championship again in 2016. He’s reached at least the quarterfinals in each of his past 10 appearances at the All England Club.

Considered a member of the ruling “Big 4” quartet of men’s tennis, along with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Murray also won the 2012 U.S. Open and two Olympic singles gold medals.

But all of his time away meant the former No. 1-ranked Murray has fallen out of the top 150 and he was not seeded at Wimbledon.

At a pre-tournament news conference Saturday, he said he planned to play in the tournament unless, he explained, “I wake up and don’t feel good.”

He added: “There’s certain things that are still tricky and things I’m still trying to work through. These things are significantly better than what they were a few months ago. That’s for sure. But, you know, again, it just takes time.”

The first match of his comeback came at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament on June 19. Still with a hitch in his gait, Murray played more than 2½ hours before losing to Nick Kyrgios in three sets.

This past week, again on grass, Murray beat fellow three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, before losing to countryman Kyle Edmund.

“I don’t think I played amazing in the matches,” Murray said Saturday, “but I think I’ve done well, considering the opponents.”

There will be no opponents for him next week at a place that has come to define his career. Instead, Murray’s spot in the draw will be taken by Jason Jung of Taiwan, who lost in qualifying.

Tour de France organizers don’t want Chris Froome to start, report says

Associated PressJul 1, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) — Le Monde newspaper says Tour de France organizers have forbidden four-time champion Chris Froome from taking part in this year’s race.

According to the newspaper, Amaury Sport Organisation have informed Team Sky they don’t want Froome to be on the starting line in order to protect the image of the race because the British rider is at the center of an ongoing doping case.

Le Monde says Team Sky has already lodged an appeal to the court of arbitration of the French Olympic Committee, which will debate the case on Tuesday and is expected to issue a decision on the following day.

ASO did not comment on the report. Le Monde quoted a Team Sky spokesman saying “we are confident that Chris will be riding the Tour as we know he has done nothing wrong.”

The Tour de France starts next Saturday in the western Vendee region.

Froome has been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level. Froome’s use of asthma medication has been well documented, and the Kenyan-born rider has often been spotted using inhalers during races.

An athlete can be cleared for excessive salbutamol use if he proves that it was due to an appropriate therapeutic dosage.

Serena Williams says it’s unfair she’s drug tested more

Associated PressJul 1, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams says she thinks it isn’t fair that she has been drug tested more than other American tennis players this year.

Williams said at a pre-tournament news conference at Wimbledon: “Just test everyone equally.”

She was asked about the issue on Sunday because of a recent Deadspin story that said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by last month, more than other U.S. women and men in the sport.

Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. The 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter last September.

Williams said she found it “a little frustrating” that she was deemed to have missed a test last month when a sample collector showed up at her house about 12 hours earlier than the time she had indicated she’d be available.

“I’m totally OK with testing and I encourage it,” Williams said.

She added: “It’s just about being equal and not centering one person out.”

