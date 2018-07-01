TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Tour de France organizers don’t want Chris Froome to start, report says

Associated PressJul 1, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) — Le Monde newspaper says Tour de France organizers have forbidden four-time champion Chris Froome from taking part in this year’s race.

According to the newspaper, Amaury Sport Organisation have informed Team Sky they don’t want Froome to be on the starting line in order to protect the image of the race because the British rider is at the center of an ongoing doping case.

Le Monde says Team Sky has already lodged an appeal to the court of arbitration of the French Olympic Committee, which will debate the case on Tuesday and is expected to issue a decision on the following day.

ASO did not comment on the report. Le Monde quoted a Team Sky spokesman saying “we are confident that Chris will be riding the Tour as we know he has done nothing wrong.”

The Tour de France starts next Saturday in the western Vendee region.

Froome has been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level. Froome’s use of asthma medication has been well documented, and the Kenyan-born rider has often been spotted using inhalers during races.

An athlete can be cleared for excessive salbutamol use if he proves that it was due to an appropriate therapeutic dosage.

Serena Williams says it’s unfair she’s drug tested more

AP
Associated PressJul 1, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams says she thinks it isn’t fair that she has been drug tested more than other American tennis players this year.

Williams said at a pre-tournament news conference at Wimbledon: “Just test everyone equally.”

She was asked about the issue on Sunday because of a recent Deadspin story that said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by last month, more than other U.S. women and men in the sport.

Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. The 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter last September.

Williams said she found it “a little frustrating” that she was deemed to have missed a test last month when a sample collector showed up at her house about 12 hours earlier than the time she had indicated she’d be available.

“I’m totally OK with testing and I encourage it,” Williams said.

She added: “It’s just about being equal and not centering one person out.”

Daisuke Takahashi ends four-year figure skating retirement

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 1, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
Japanese figure skater Daisuke Takahashi is coming out of a four-year retirement, according to the Olympic medalist and world champion’s website.

“First and foremost, I would like to announce my return to the competition from beginning of the new season,” the statement read. “In 2017 Japan Figure Skating Championships, I had the privilege to be present at the site from media’s standpoint and I was really moved by each skater’s respective positions thus motivations, which made me realize that I want to fight and skate again in such tensed environment.”

Takahashi, 32, last competed at the Sochi Olympics, taking sixth, four years after becoming both the first Japanese male Olympic figure skating medalist (bronze) and world champion.

He returns at an advanced age. For perspective, the last time a 32-year-old competed in Olympic singles skating was 1998.

“It took me nearly 4 years from then, but now I would like to face fully with figure skating, and for me to catch up on my skating from the old days, I realized that returning to the competition is the answer,” Takahashi said on his website. “Being away for 4 years, I understand that it will be beyond my imagination of how difficult it may be for me to get back in the game. But I would like to push and train myself even harder in order for me to achieve the feeling of giving all I’ve got and that is the one thing that I couldn’t accomplish before my retirement. Needless to say but I am really excited and looking forward to skating as a competitor again in front of all the people who have been supporting me for all these years. Wish me luck.”

Takahashi won two other world championships silver medals and finished eighth or better at every worlds and Olympics at which he skated from 2006 through Sochi.

He helped usher in the current deep crop of Japanese men’s skaters, including Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and silver medalist Shoma Uno.

“I asked him for advice and he has helped me many times,” Hanyu said in a statement when Takahashi retired, according to Agence France-Presse. “As a skater … he will always be someone I look up to.”

The fourth son of a hairdresser and an architect, Takahashi opted not to follow his brothers into karate and began figure skating instead.

He would become one of the beloved athletes in the sport, adored in Japan as a five-time national champion. Fans were brought to tears when it was announced in the arena at the 2013 Japanese Championships that he was placed on the three-man Olympic team despite finishing fifth at that event.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

