Chris Froome cleared to race Tour de France, doping case closed

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome‘s doping case has been closed, clearing the way for him to start the Tour de France on Saturday.
“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirms that the anti-doping proceedings involving Mr Christopher Froome have now been closed,” the UCI said in a statement Monday.
Froome had been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level. Froome’s use of asthma medication has been well documented, and the Kenyan-born rider has often been spotted using inhalers during races.
An athlete can be cleared for excessive salbutamol use if he proves that it was due to an appropriate therapeutic dosage.
“I am very pleased that the UCI has exonerated me,” Froome said in a Team Sky statement. “While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the Team, it’s also an important moment for cycling. I understand the history of this great sport – good and bad. I have always taken my leadership position very seriously and I always do things the right way. I meant it when I said that I would never dishonour a winner’s jersey and that my results would stand the test of time.
“I have never doubted that this case would be dismissed for the simple reason that I have known throughout I did nothing wrong. I have suffered with asthma since childhood. I know exactly what the rules are regarding my asthma medication and I only ever use my puffer to manage my symptoms within the permissible limits.”
The UCI did not detail Froome’s successful argument to close the case.
“We said at the outset that there are complex medical and physiological issues which affect the metabolism and excretion of Salbutamol,” Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford said in a statement. “The same individual can exhibit significant variations in test results taken over multiple days while using exactly the same amount of Salbutamol. This means that the level of Salbutamol in a single urine sample, alone, is not a reliable indicator of the amount inhaled. A review of all Chris’s 21 test results from the Vuelta revealed that the Stage 18 result was within his expected range of variation and therefore consistent with him having taken a permitted dose of Salbutamol.”
On Sunday, Le Monde reported Tour organizers had forbidden Froome from taking part in this year’s race.
According to the newspaper, Amaury Sport Organisation informed Team Sky they didn’t want Froome to be on the starting line in order to protect the image of the race because the British rider was at the center of an ongoing doping case.
“The UCI understands that there will be significant discussion of this decision, but wishes to reassure all those involved in or interested in cycling that its decision is based on expert opinions, WADA’s advice, and a full assessment of the facts of the case,” the UCI’s Monday statement read. “The UCI hopes that the cycling world can now turn its focus to, and enjoy, the upcoming races on the cycling calendar.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
