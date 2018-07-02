TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Shaun White enters skateboard contests, eyes lighter snowboard schedule

By Nick ZaccardiJul 2, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
Shaun White said he will compete in skateboarding contests this summer and decide afterward whether he will bid for the sport’s Olympic debut in 2020.

“I’ve entered myself in a couple of skateboard competitions this summer,” White said in a video on his social media. “I haven’t officially decided to go for the Summer Olympics in 2020 in Japan, but I’m going to go try myself out at these events and see where I stack up with the other skaters, then make the decision. But I’m definitely not retiring from the sport of snowboarding. I love it too much. I can’t walk away just yet. But in order to pursue this dream of going to the Summer Olympics, I’m going to probably take a lighter snowboarding season next year.”

White earned his third Olympic snowboard halfpipe title in PyeongChang and has said for years he was intrigued by Olympic skateboarding.

White also lightened his snowboard contest schedule in the two seasons following his fourth-place finish at the Sochi Olympics.

In skateboarding, White earned five X Games medals between 2005 and 2011, but all of those came in vert, which is not on the Olympic program.

The two Olympic skateboarding events are street and park.

Sloane Stephens upset, Roger Federer debuts new look to open Wimbledon

AP
Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) — Sloane Stephens’ Grand Slam career has fallen into an all-or-nothing pattern: She alternates runs to the final with first-round losses.

At Wimbledon on Monday, it was time for another early exit.

Stephens, No.5 Elina Svitolina and No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov were the top-15 seeds sent packing on the opening day. Roger Federer, wearing Uniqlo for the first time after his Nike contract ended, and Serena Williams, in her first grass-court match in two years, swept into the second round.

WIMBLEDON: Full Scores

Stephens was the U.S. Open champion last season and the French Open runner-up last month, but otherwise, she can’t seem to win a match at the majors.

The No. 4-seeded American bowed out at the All England Club in the first round for the second straight year, lasting a mere 71 minutes in the tournament before her 6-1, 6-3 loss to 55th-ranked Donna Vekic of Croatia was over.

“Not too much you can do,” said Stephens, her arms crossed and face a blank slate, revealing no emotion. “I’m not going to, like, go cry a bit, bang my racket.”

Might have made her forget how she played, though.

Vekic, who entered the day with a 0-5 record against opponents ranked in the top five, barely needed to produce much in the way of the spectacular. She generated only 12 winners among the 64 points she won.

The other 52 were split evenly between forced and unforced errors by Stephens, who is capable of playing much more cleanly and letting her superior defense hurt opponents. Instead, Stephens’ uneven strokes allowed Vekic to overcome nine double-faults.

“It was frustrating. Obviously I wasn’t making the shots I wanted to make. Wasn’t being as consistent as I wanted to. My feet were a little bit slow,” Stephens said. “Sometimes it happens. There’s nothing more, nothing less to it. I wish I would have made some more shots.”

In 2017, she arrived at Wimbledon to begin a comeback after sitting out for about 11 months because of an injured right foot that required surgery. Stephens quickly began playing the best tennis of her life, posting a 15-2 record to climb from 957th in the rankings and collect her first Grand Slam title in New York.

Right after that U.S. Open triumph, though, Stephens went through a rough patch, losing eight matches in a row, including a first-round loss at the Australian Open in January.

Her coach, Kamau Murray, spoke at Roland Garros last month about how Stephens was able to shrug off that troublesome time without letting it push her off course. He credited Stephens with knowing what matters and what doesn’t, and not allowing “the outside pressure to sort of … make her panic. That’s sort of the key to her success.”

Asked about her attitude in the face of days such as Monday, Stephens said she doesn’t dwell on the bad moments.

“We play a very long season. There’s no one that is going to win every single week. Even the No. 1 player in the world loses. It happens. Sometimes people do overreact, say, ‘I need a new coach, new physio,’ whatever it is,” she said. “I do believe that if you just work on yourself and focus on yourself, you’ll allow yourself to have success, no matter what else is going on around you.”

The eight-time champion Federer began his title defense in style, brushing aside Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes on Centre Court.

Lajovic held serve in the opening game but that was as good as it got for the 58th-ranked Serb. Federer, 36, reeled off the next nine games to take charge and was in cruise control for the rest of the match.

Williams needed six match points to finish off a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set and led 40-15 when serving for the match, but Rus saved the first two match points and then another three after reaching deuce. However, Rus finally sent a shot into the net to give Williams a winning return to the All England Club.

The seven-time champion missed last year’s tournament while pregnant and is playing this week for the first time since withdrawing during the French Open with a pectoral muscle injury.

Williams could have played Svitolina in the third round but now would not play a seed until at least the fourth round (No. 10 Madison Keys).

Tiger Woods in projected Olympic golf field (very, very early)

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJul 2, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
Thus far, Tiger Woods‘ Olympic history has pretty much been limited to a Buick commercial.

Could Woods qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games at age 46? Well, he’s provisionally in the Olympic field after the first week of qualifying.

By tying for fourth at the Quicken Loans National on Sunday, Woods is ranked among the top four U.S. golfers (and top 15 in the world) in the Olympic qualification rankings, barely, according to world ranking specialist Nosferatu.

The Olympic field of 60 men will be taken from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on June 22, 2020. The events that will go into the rankings on that date started with last week’s tournaments, USA Golf confirmed Monday.

By June 2020, Woods’ result at the 2018 Quick Loans National will have a miniscule effect on his ranking. But for now that’s the only PGA Tour event completed in the Olympic ranking window, so he’s technically in (the very, very early) provisional Olympic golf field.

Woods was never close to qualifying for the Rio Games, due in no small part to his back problems. In Rio, only two golfers were older than Woods will be come July 2020 — Thongchai Jaidee and Catriona Matthew, both 46.

Woods faces a much more daunting path to Olympic qualification than either Thailand’s Jaidee or Great Britain’s Matthew.

With Americans currently dominating men’s golf, Woods will almost surely need to be ranked in the top 15 in the world in June 2020 and probably the top 10 to get one of up to four U.S. spots in Tokyo.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson make up seven of the top 12 men in the world right now, counting results from the last two years. At least three of them won’t be going to Tokyo.

Woods is currently No. 67, his best since February 2015, but there’s still plenty of work ahead to make the Games.

A month before the Rio Games, Woods said he would prefer if the top 50 in the world automatically made the Olympic field.

“I just wish they would have had more quality of a field, similar to what we face in major championships, or the world golf championships, or the Players [Championship],” Woods said then. “We have these top-heavy fields, and I think the Olympics really deserve that.

“But I understand they’re trying to promote the game of golf and give more participants a chance to be part of the Olympic experience and be a part of golf. And try to get more of these countries that have not traditionally been part of golf to be a part of it, and for them to grow.”

