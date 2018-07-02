Simona Halep’s new goal? The Olympics

Now that Simona Halep has her first major title, she enters Wimbledon focused … on Tokyo 2020.
“The new goal? Actually it’s about the Olympics,” she said Saturday. “I would love to have an Olympic medal. So my focus is on that.”
The top-ranked Romanian claimed her maiden Slam at the French Open on June 9 after losing her three previous Grand Slam finals.
She could become the first Romanian man or woman to win a Wimbledon singles title, but Halep would not be Romania’s first Olympic tennis medalist.
Florin Mergea and Horia Tecău took men’s doubles silver in Rio. Halep skipped the Rio Games, citing Zika virus concerns three weeks before the Opening Ceremony.
Halep did play at the 2012 London Games, losing in the first round when she was ranked No. 48. Her Olympic connections run deeper.
Legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci has been to several Halep matches and was one of the first people Halep embraced after her Roland Garros title.
Thirteen players were ejected — and one chair was thrown — for a brawl between Australia and the host Philippines in a 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier on Monday.
WIth Australia up 79-48 in the third quarter, the Philippines’ Roger Pogoy and Australia’s Chris Goulding shoved each other with Goulding hitting the floor. It led to another Aussie, former St. Mary’s star Daniel Kickert, leveling Pogoy.
Chaos ensued and spilled off the court. Somebody not wearing a basketball uniform threw a chair. Play was stopped for more than 35 minutes as officials went off the court and determined punishments.
Full video is here.
In the end, nine Philippines players were ejected, including former NBA big man Andray Blatche of the Philippines and Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker of Australia.
The teams continued playing, even though the Philippines were down to three players. The Philippines intentionally fouled until they were down to one player, at which point the game was called with Australia winning 89-53.
FIBA opened disciplinary proceedings against both teams.
Australia and the Philippines each provisionally advanced to the final round of Asia World Cup qualifying that starts in September.
“Basketball Australia deeply regrets the incident in tonight’s match between the Boomers and the Philippines in Manila,” Basketball Australia CEO Anthony Moore said. “We are extremely disappointed with what happened and our role in it. This is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball.
“We apologize to our fans and will await the penalties to be handed down.”
Sloane Stephens was upset in the first round of Wimbledon for a second straight year, this time falling 6-1, 6-3 to Donna Vekic of Croatia on the opening day of main-draw play.
Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and French Open runner-up a month ago, dropped to 10-7 all-time at Wimbledon, where she has experienced the least success of the four Grand Slams.
Also Monday, Roger Federer announced he switched apparel sponsors, unveiling a new partnership with Uniqlo before sweeping Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4. Federer is trying to win his ninth Wimbledon title.
The Swiss wore a white outfit as he walked out on Centre Court to begin his title defense, the Swiss star’s first official appearance for a new brand since his contract with Nike recently ended.
The company issued a statement minutes later saying Federer would be a global brand ambassador for the firm and would wear its outfits at all tournaments this year.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner had been one of Nike’s most high-profile ambassadors.
Later Monday, Serena Williams returns after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant. The American plays Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
