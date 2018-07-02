Sloane Stephens upset, Roger Federer debuts new look to open Wimbledon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sloane Stephens was upset in the first round of Wimbledon for a second straight year, this time falling 6-1, 6-3 to Donna Vekic of Croatia on the opening day of main-draw play.

Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and French Open runner-up a month ago, dropped to 10-7 all-time at Wimbledon, where she has experienced the least success of the four Grand Slams.

Also Monday, Roger Federer announced he switched apparel sponsors, unveiling a new partnership with Uniqlo before sweeping Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4. Federer is trying to win his ninth Wimbledon title.

The Swiss wore a white outfit as he walked out on Centre Court to begin his title defense, the Swiss star’s first official appearance for a new brand since his contract with Nike recently ended.

The company issued a statement minutes later saying Federer would be a global brand ambassador for the firm and would wear its outfits at all tournaments this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had been one of Nike’s most high-profile ambassadors.

Later Monday, Serena Williams returns after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant. The American plays Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

