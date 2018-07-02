TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Tiger Woods in projected Olympic golf field (very, very early)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 2, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simona Halep’s new goal? The Olympics Daisuke Takahashi ends four-year figure skating retirement Caster Semenya runs fastest 800m in 10 years; No. 4 all-time (video)

Thus far, Tiger Woods‘ Olympic history has pretty much been limited to a Buick commercial.

Could Woods qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games at age 46? Well, he’s provisionally in the Olympic field after the first week of qualifying.

By tying for fourth at the Quicken Loans National on Sunday, Woods is ranked among the top four U.S. golfers (and top 15 in the world) in the Olympic qualification rankings, barely, according to world ranking specialist Nosferatu.

The Olympic field of 60 men will be taken from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on June 22, 2020. The events that will go into the rankings on that date started with last week’s tournaments, USA Golf confirmed Monday.

By June 2020, Woods’ result at the 2018 Quick Loans National will have a miniscule effect on his ranking. But for now that’s the only PGA Tour event completed in the Olympic ranking window, so he’s technically in (the very, very early) provisional Olympic golf field.

Woods was never close to qualifying for the Rio Games, due in no small part to his back problems. In Rio, only two golfers were older than Woods will be come July 2020 — Thongchai Jaidee and Catriona Matthew, both 46.

Woods faces a much more daunting path to Olympic qualification than either Thailand’s Jaidee or Great Britain’s Matthew.

With Americans currently dominating men’s golf, Woods will almost surely need to be ranked in the top 15 in the world in June 2020 and probably the top 10 to get one of up to four U.S. spots in Tokyo.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson make up seven of the top 12 men in the world right now, counting results from the last two years. At least three of them won’t be going to Tokyo.

Woods is currently No. 67, his best since February 2015, but there’s still plenty of work ahead to make the Games.

A month before the Rio Games, Woods said he would prefer if the top 50 in the world automatically made the Olympic field.

“I just wish they would have had more quality of a field, similar to what we face in major championships, or the world golf championships, or the Players [Championship],” Woods said then. “We have these top-heavy fields, and I think the Olympics really deserve that.

“But I understand they’re trying to promote the game of golf and give more participants a chance to be part of the Olympic experience and be a part of golf. And try to get more of these countries that have not traditionally been part of golf to be a part of it, and for them to grow.”

MORE: Serena Williams says it is unfair she gets drug tested more

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Sloane Stephens upset, Roger Federer debuts new look to open Wimbledon

AP
By OlympicTalkJul 2, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tiger Woods in projected Olympic golf field (very, very early) Simona Halep’s new goal? The Olympics Daisuke Takahashi ends four-year figure skating retirement

Sloane Stephens was upset in the first round of Wimbledon for a second straight year, this time falling 6-1, 6-3 to Donna Vekic of Croatia on the opening day of main-draw play.

Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and French Open runner-up a month ago, dropped to 10-7 all-time at Wimbledon, where she has experienced the least success of the four Grand Slams.

Later, Serena Williams beat 105th-ranked Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3 in her first grass-court match in two years. Williams, a six-time Wimbledon champion, is playing for the first time since withdrawing during the French Open with a pectoral muscle injury.

Earlier, Roger Federer announced he switched apparel sponsors, unveiling a new partnership with Uniqlo before sweeping Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4. Federer is trying to win his ninth Wimbledon title.

The Swiss wore a white outfit as he walked out on Centre Court to begin his title defense, the Swiss star’s first official appearance for a new brand since his contract with Nike recently ended.

The company issued a statement minutes later saying Federer would be a global brand ambassador for the firm and would wear its outfits at all tournaments this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had been one of Nike’s most high-profile ambassadors.

The 36-year-old never faced a break point and showed off the full repertoire of shots that has made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon.

The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. But it clearly had no effect on his game.

“Felt right at home again, so that was a really nice feeling,” he said. “I got the early break in each set and then was able to bring it home. I’m really happy with my focus as well, point-for-point mentality.”

Federer is looking for a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club but only needed to step onto the court to create a bit more history. He is the first man in the Open era to play in the grass-court Grand Slam for a 20th straight year.

Before stepping off the court, he gave his headband to a young female fan in the crowd — and joked he could be giving away a lot more before the fortnight is over.

The girl had held up a sign saying, “Can I have your headband pleeease!!“, and a post-match interviewer pointed out that Federer could expect more requests in coming matches after fulfilling her wishes.

And he’s apparently ready to oblige.

“Yes, they want a watch, a car, a racket, a shirt, they can have it all at this point,” Federer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: Serena Williams says it is unfair she gets drug tested more

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Australia, Philippines brawl in FIBA World Cup qualifying, leaving 2 on 5

Australia, Philippines
Screengrab
By Nick ZaccardiJul 2, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Thirteen players were ejected — and one chair was thrown — as a brawl between Australia and the host Philippines marred a 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

WIth Australia up 79-48 in the third quarter, the Philippines’ Roger Pogoy and Australia’s Chris Goulding shoved each other with Goulding hitting the floor. It led to another Aussie, former Saint Mary’s star Daniel Kickert, leveling Pogoy.

Chaos ensued and spilled off the court. Somebody not wearing a basketball uniform threw a chair. Play stopped for more than 35 minutes as officials went off the court and determined punishments.

Full video is here.

In the end, nine Philippines players and four Australians were ejected, including former NBA big man Andray Blatche of the Philippines and Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker of Australia.

The teams continued playing, even though the Philippines had just three players. The Philippines intentionally fouled until it was down to one player, at which point the game was called with Australia winning 89-53.

FIBA opened disciplinary proceedings against both teams.

Australia and the Philippines each provisionally advanced to the final round of Asia World Cup qualifying that starts in September.

“Basketball Australia deeply regrets the incident in tonight’s match between the Boomers and the Philippines in Manila,” Basketball Australia CEO Anthony Moore said. “We are extremely disappointed with what happened and our role in it. This is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball.

“We apologize to our fans and will await the penalties to be handed down.”

MORE: U.S. men’s basketball team suffers rare loss in World Cup qualifying

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!