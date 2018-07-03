TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Wimbledon first round sees record number of top-10 upsets

By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Seven top-10 singles seeds lost in Wimbledon’s first round, a record number of Grand Slam opening-round upsets in the Open Era.

No. 6 Caroline Garcia and No. 8 Petra Kvitova and No. 7 Dominic Thiem and No. 10 David Goffin all went out Tuesday after No. 4 Sloane Stephens and No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 6 Grigor Dimitrov were ousted Monday.

The previous record for top-10 upsets in the first round was six, last happening at the 1998 French Open.

Meanwhile, major champions Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza all swept through the first round.

The biggest stunner Tuesday had to be Kvitova, picked by many to win her third Wimbledon.

The Czech was stunned by 50th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Kvitova was coming off a grass-court title at Birmingham, England, last month and entered Tuesday with a tour-leading 38 victories this season.

Sasnovich came in with a 2-3 career record at Wimbledon, including a first-round loss a year ago, and a 9-13 Grand Slam mark.

Nadal, twice a Wimbledon champion, moved into the second round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dudi Sela of Israel.

The second-seeded Nadal hadn’t played a match since claiming his 11th French Open title last month, but showed little sign of rust as he cruised to victory.

Nadal is seeking a first Wimbledon title since 2010, which would also make him just the second man to do the French Open-Wimbledon double three times.

He will next face Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

Top-ranked Halep eased into the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kurumi Nara of Japan.

The French Open champion was playing her first match since winning her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros but showed no signs of rust as she broke Nara four times to wrap up the win in 78 minutes.

“It was a big challenge to come and win the first round — it’s not easy after winning a Grand Slam, I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Halep said. “I felt OK. I didn’t think too much that I didn’t have any matches on grass (before Wimbledon). I thought I had enough power to adjust myself. Grass is really tough and every match can go either way. I have no expectations.”

Halep made the semifinals at the All England Club in 2014 but lost in the quarterfinals the past two years.

Defending champion Muguruza advanced with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over British wild card Naomi Broady.

The No. 3-seeded Spaniard overcame a partisan crowd as she fulfilled the reigning women’s champion’s honor of opening proceedings on Centre Court.

Muguruza faced only one break point in the match, but her failure to convert the regular chances she created on Broady’s delivery made for a competitive second set.

However, the two-time Grand Slam champion maintained her focus to close out the match and set up a second-round meeting with Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kelly Slater plots retirement, but Olympic question remains

By Nick ZaccardiJul 3, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion surfer, plans to retire from the sport’s top-level series next year, but he could still qualify for surfing’s Olympic debut in 2020.

“My basic plan is to get myself really healthy, again, get ready for April next year, and next year be my last year on [the World Surf League] tour and just be done with it,” Slater said in a video posted Monday.

The top two Americans per gender from the 2019 World Surf League standings qualify for the Olympics. So Slater could retire from the WSL after next season but still have a spot in Tokyo if he wants it.

In April, the 46-year-old Slater said he was “50-50” on whether he planned to make a 2020 Olympic run. “If I make the team, I’ll compete,” he said then.

A representative for Slater has not responded to a request for clarification on Slater’s Olympic stance.

Slater dropped to the third-ranked American in 2016 and missed four of 11 events last season after breaking his foot. His best finish in the other seven events was a fifth. He competed this week for the first time since December.

The U.S. boasts the two-time reigning world champion — 25-year-old John John Florence of Hawaii — but no other men from last season’s top six or this season’s top 11.

Shaun White enters skateboard contests, eyes lighter snowboard schedule

By Nick ZaccardiJul 2, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
Shaun White said he will compete in skateboarding contests this summer and decide afterward whether he will bid for the sport’s Olympic debut in 2020.

White is entered in next week’s Vans Park Series in Vancouver, according to his manager.

“I’ve entered myself in a couple of skateboard competitions this summer,” White said in a video on his social media. “I haven’t officially decided to go for the Summer Olympics in 2020 in Japan, but I’m going to go try myself out at these events and see where I stack up with the other skaters, then make the decision. But I’m definitely not retiring from the sport of snowboarding. I love it too much. I can’t walk away just yet. But in order to pursue this dream of going to the Summer Olympics, I’m going to probably take a lighter snowboarding season next year.”

White earned his third Olympic snowboard halfpipe title in PyeongChang and has said for years he was intrigued by Olympic skateboarding.

White also lightened his snowboard contest schedule in the two seasons following his fourth-place finish at the Sochi Olympics.

In skateboarding, White earned five X Games medals between 2005 and 2011, but all of those came in vert, which is not on the Olympic program.

The two Olympic skateboarding events are street and park.

