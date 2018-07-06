TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Austria pulls out of 2026 Winter Olympic bidding

By Nick ZaccardiJul 6, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
Cuban boxer with two Olympic gold medals leaves national team

Austria withdrew its 2026 Winter Olympic bid — centered on Graz, its second-largest city — citing a lack of political backing.

Austria’s Olympic Committee informed the International Olympic Committee on Friday it ended the bid, according to a press release.

Graz’s withdrawal leaves five countries in the running for the 2026 Winter Games, due to be awarded by IOC members vote next year — Canada (Calgary), Italy (Cortina d’Ampezzo/Milan/Torino), Japan (Sapporo), Sweden (Stockholm) and Turkey (Erzurum). One or more of those nations’ bids could hinge on public votes, too.

Switzerland also entered the bid race before the spring deadline, but its Sion bid was rejected by public vote last month.

Austria, fourth all time in Winter Olympic medals, hosted the Winter Games in Innsbruck in 1964 and 1976. It lost in Olympic bidding for 2002 (Graz), 2006 (Klagenfurt), 2010 (Salzburg) and 2014 (Salzburg).

A planned Innsbruck bid for the 2026 Winter Games was dropped in October after defeat in a public vote.

Graz shares a province with Schladming, host of the 1982 and 2013 World Alpine Skiing Championships.

IOC president Thomas Bach has said he hopes the Winter Olympics can return to a more traditional location after PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, which USOC chairman Larry Probst called “code for Europe or North America.”

The U.S. prefers is expected to bid for the 2030 Olympics — with one of Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno-Tahoe.

Venus Williams ousted at Wimbledon, one U.S. woman left

By OlympicTalkJul 6, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Cuban boxer with two Olympic gold medals leaves national team Austria pulls out of 2026 Winter Olympic bidding

Venus Williams and Madison Keys are out of Wimbledon, leaving just two of the top 10 seeds and one American in the women’s singles draw as third-round play continues.

That one American is Serena Williams, the seven-time Wimbledon champion seeded 25th coming off maternity leave. She beat Frenchwoman Kiki Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6 (2) in the third round on Friday and would not play a seed before the semifinals.

That’s because No. 10 Keys was upset by Russian qualifier and Evgeniya Rodina 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the same section of the draw. Rodina was 0-15 against top-20 ranked opponents before Friday’s win. Serena Williams and Rodina, both moms, meet in Monday’s round of 16.

“Serena is my idol,” Rodina said. “So it will be great to play against her.”

Though known for her big serve and forehand, Keys has had the least success at Wimbledon of the four Grand Slams. Her best result was a 2015 quarterfinal appearance. She lost in the second round last year.

Wimbledon has been Venus Williams’ best major. The 38-year-old owns five singles titles, but she was dumped by 20th-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-2, 6-7 (5), 8-6 in the third round on Friday.

The ninth-seeded Williams’ recent resurgence peaked last year, when she made the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals, the U.S. Open semifinals and the fourth round of the French Open.

This year, she has two match wins total from three Grand Slams but also made the semifinals at Indian Wells at quarterfinals in Miami, two of the biggest events outside of the majors. She falls out of the top 10 after Wimbledon.

Bertens gets No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, one of the two top-10 seeds left, in the fourth round. Top seed Simona Halep is alive in the other half of the draw.

In the men’s draw, No. 1 Roger Federer swept German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5, 6-2, extending his streak to 29 straight sets won since the start of the 2017 tournament. Federer gets No. 22 Adrian Mannarino of France in the fourth round.

Most of the top men are still alive, including No. 2 Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro, No. 12 Novak Djokovic and No. 9 John Isner, who reached the fourth round for the first time in 10 Wimbledon starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cuban boxer with two Olympic gold medals leaves national team

By Nick ZaccardiJul 6, 2018, 11:28 AM EDT
Robeisy Ramirez, the only man to win boxing gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, left the national team during a training camp in Mexico, according to Cuba’s national sports institute.

“Attitudes like this are far from our values and the discipline that characterizes our sport,” the Cuban sports institute read, adding that Ramirez was “turning his back” on his teammates, according to a Reuters translation.

Ramirez, then 18, became the youngest Olympic men’s boxing champion in 32 years when he won the flyweight division at London 2012. He moved up to bantamweight in Rio and beat American Shakur Stevenson in that final, becoming the eight Cuban boxer to earn multiple gold medals.

Ramirez was an underdog at both of his Olympics, having lost in the round of 16 at the 2011 World Championships and been off the national team for six months in 2014 and passed over for Cuba’s spot at the 2015 Worlds.

Ramirez joins a long list of star Cuban athletes to leave the national team or defect. Joahnys Argilagos, a 2016 Olympic light flyweight bronze medalist and two-time world champion, reportedly left the national team in March, also while in Mexico.

Ramirez would be free to turn professional if he’s no longer with the Cuban national team, rather than pursue a third gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

