Serena Williams makes Wimbledon quarterfinals; no top-10 seeds left

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams made her 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal, but for the first time in any Grand Slam in the 50-year Open Era, no top-10 seeds in one of the singles draws made the final eight.

Williams, the 25th seed, beat Russian qualifier and fellow mom Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-2 on Monday. She gets Italian Camila Giorgi in the quarterfinals.

“It was tougher than the scoreline,” Williams said. “I knew we were both moms, and I’m not sure how often that’s happened, if ever. So it’s really cool. You can be a mom, you can still play tennis and you can still be great.”

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title and has established herself as the big favorite once again, with the top-10 seeds all eliminated. She is seeded 25th after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant.

The highest seeds in the quarterfinals are No. 11 Angelique Kerber, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 13 Julia Görges. Williams could play Görges in the semifinals.

The last top-10 women’s seed fell Monday, with No. 7 Karolina Pliskova upset by No. 20 Kiki Bertens 6-3, 7-6 (1). It’s not only the first time in Grand Slam Open Era history without a top-10 woman in the quarterfinals, but also the semifinals.

The previous record for fewest top-10 seeds in the men’s or women’s quarterfinals at a Grand Slam was one man in the 1997 and 1998 French Opens.

Also Monday, Roger Federer won the first set in 16 minutes en route to sweeping Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 to make his record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The top seed Federer, who also owns a record eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles, next faces No. 8 Kevin Anderson.

No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal remained on track for a possible final versus Federer by sweeping Czech Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to make his first quarterfinal since 2011. Nadal gets No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro or Frenchman Gilles Simon.

American John Isner reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in nearly seven years, knocking out No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4). The ninth seed Isner gets 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Serena says it’s unfair she’s drug tested more