Tejay van Garderen misses Tour de France yellow jersey on tiebreak

By Nick ZaccardiJul 9, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Tejay van Garderen nearly ended a lengthy U.S. yellow jersey drought at the Tour de France on Monday. He has the exact same time as leader and BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet through three of 21 stages, but it’s the Belgian donning the maillot jaune on a tiebreaker.

The Tour de France rulebook spells it out:

The general individual time ranking is established by adding together the times achieved by each rider in the 21 stages including time penalties. In the event of a tie in the general ranking, the hundredth of a second recorded by the timekeepers during the individual time trial stages will be included in the total times in order to decide the overall winner. If a tie should still result from this, then the places achieved for each stage are added up and, as a last resort, the place obtained in the final stage is counted.

Since there have been no individual time trials, Van Avermaet is ahead of van Garderen because Van Avermaet finished ahead of van Garderen in each of the first two stages (by 30 places and 37 places, respectively), though they were in the same finishing group and received the same time.

Van Garderen has to be pleased to be in second place, given BMC won the team time trial, he has a teammate in yellow and his team leader, Richie Porte, has seconds on fellow favorites Chris FroomeVincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana.

But a yellow jersey would have been pretty sweet for the 29-year-old originally from Washington. He would have become the second American to enter the history books as a Tour de France leader, along with the only American to win the Tour, three-time champion Greg LeMond, who last wore yellow in 1991.

Four other Americans wore the yellow jersey after LeMond, but all had their results retroactively stripped for doping (Lance ArmstrongDavid ZabriskieGeorge Hincapie and Floyd Landis).

Van Garderen came close to yellow in 2015. He ranked second after stages nine through 13 and third after stages three through eight and 14 through 16, always trailing eventual winner Chris Froome. Van Garderen finished fifth overall in 2012 and 2014, winning the white jersey in 2012 as the best-placed rider under age 26.

Serena Williams makes Wimbledon quarterfinals; no top-10 seeds left

By OlympicTalkJul 9, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
Serena Williams made her 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal, but for the first time in any Grand Slam in the 50-year Open Era, no top-10 seeds in one of the singles draws made the final eight.

Williams, the 25th seed, beat Russian qualifier and fellow mom Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-2 on Monday. She gets Italian Camila Giorgi in the quarterfinals.

“It was tougher than the scoreline,” Williams said. “I knew we were both moms, and I’m not sure how often that’s happened, if ever. So it’s really cool. You can be a mom, you can still play tennis and you can still be great.”

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title and has established herself as the big favorite once again, with the top-10 seeds all eliminated. She is seeded 25th after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant.

The highest seeds in the quarterfinals are No. 11 Angelique Kerber, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 13 Julia Görges. Williams could play Görges in the semifinals.

The last top-10 women’s seed fell Monday, with No. 7 Karolina Pliskova upset by No. 20 Kiki Bertens 6-3, 7-6 (1). It’s not only the first time in Grand Slam Open Era history without a top-10 woman in the quarterfinals, but also the semifinals.

The previous record for fewest top-10 seeds in the men’s or women’s quarterfinals at a Grand Slam was one man in the 1997 and 1998 French Opens.

Also Monday, Roger Federer won the first set in 16 minutes en route to sweeping Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 to make his record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The top seed Federer, who also owns a record eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles, next faces No. 8 Kevin Anderson.

No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal remained on track for a possible final versus Federer by sweeping Czech Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to make his first quarterfinal since 2011. Nadal gets No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro or Frenchman Gilles Simon.

American John Isner reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in nearly seven years, knocking out No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4). The ninth seed Isner gets 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Olympic champion takes Tour de France yellow jersey in team time trial

Associated PressJul 9, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
CHOLET, France (AP) — Chris Froome’s Team Sky came up four seconds short of winning the team time trial in the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, as Greg Van Avermaet of victorious BMC claimed the yellow jersey.

BMC, led by Australian hope Richie Porte, clocked 38 minutes, 46 seconds over the 22-mile route that began and ended in Cholet near the Atlantic coast.

Sky finished second and Quick-Step Floors came third, seven seconds behind. World champion Sunweb featuring Tom Dumoulin finished fifth, 11 seconds back.

Former leader Peter Sagan was dropped by his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates and fell to 80th overall, three minutes behind.

Van Avermaet, a Belgian who excels at single-day classics and won the Rio Olympic road race, isn’t a threat for the overall title but he could keep the lead through the cobblestoned Stage 9 ending in Roubaix.

Froome was left 55 seconds behind in the overall standings with another week of nervy rolling stages before hitting the Alps.

“It’s a good time,” said Froome, who dropped 51 seconds following a crash in Stage 1. “There are a lot of other good teams. As I’ve said from the start, the legs are good. It was a good test for us and the team. I’m very happy with the other riders.”

The Tour de France continues Tuesday with a mostly flat 121-mile stage four, live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold (full broadcast schedule here).

Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.

Van Avermaet earned the yellow jersey by leading BMC over the line, just ahead of American teammate Tejay van Garderen, who moved up to second overall, with the same time as Van Avermaet. Van Garderen nearly became the second (or sixth) American to wear the yellow jersey.

Geraint Thomas of Sky was third overall, three seconds behind.

Squad leaders traded turns on the front of the team “trains,” with the ability to constantly maintain a fast pace the decisive factor over a challenging — if not highly technical — route featuring a few minor hills.

Times were taken from the fourth rider on each eight-man team to cross the line.

BMC, which is searching for a new title sponsor, also won the previous team time trial on the Tour in 2015.

“I don’t think it is a bad thing to have the yellow jersey for a team looking for a sponsor,” said Porte, who crashed out of last year’s Tour and lost time in Stage 1 of this edition.

“I feel maybe even better (than last year),” Porte said. “It wasn’t ideal to throw 51 seconds away but we have taken some good time back on some of the other GC (general classification) guys today. It’s a long way to go, we still have six more hectic days and then we have also got the Alps and the Pyrenees.”

“Today, we just handled business,” said Van Garderen, who has twice finished in the top five at the Tour but is riding this edition in a declared supporting role for Porte.

“Right now it is more about chest-thumping and psychological advantages. It just shows that we are here, too, and let’s get it on.”

Van Avermaet also wore the yellow jersey for three days on the 2016 Tour.

The only individual time trial of the race comes in the penultimate stage, over a 31-kilometer route from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette in the Basque country.

