Fernando Gaviria wins Tour de France Stage 4 by a wheel (video)

Colombian Fernando Gaviria won for the second time in the first four stages of the Tour de France, edging world champion Peter Sagan by a wheel on Tuesday.

Gaviria, a 23-year-old racing his first Tour, held off the charge by Sagan, a nine-time Tour stage winner who took Gaviria’s back wheel to start the final sprint. German Andre Greipel finished third.

Sagan held onto the green jersey as the top sprinter and will wear it for a record-breaking 89th time in stage five on Wednesday. German Erik Zabel wore it 88 times in the 1990s and 2000s as he won a record six points classifications, according to Gracenote.

Sagan will match Zabel’s record six titles if he’s in green in Paris on July 29.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet remained the overall leader, with BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen in second place with the same time. Van Garderen missed becoming the second (or sixth) American to wear the yellow jersey via tiebreaker.

Van Avermaet, the Rio Olympic road race champion, is expected to cede the race lead either in upcoming cobblestone or mountain stages. He and van Garderen will work for BMC team leader Richie Porte.

Porte, four-time Tour winner Chris Froome and the rest of the men expected to fight to top the podium in Paris all finished with the same time Tuesday.

The Tour de France continues with stage five on Wednesday, live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold (full broadcast schedule here).

