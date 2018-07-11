Kikkan Randall diagnosed with breast cancer, prognosis good

Kikkan Randall, who helped the U.S. to its first Olympic cross-country skiing title in PyeongChang, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
“The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” was posted on Randall’s social media and confirmed by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months. I have returned to Anchorage for treatment at @providencealaska Cancer Center. It’s a scary thing to learn you have cancer and I have wondered every day since how this could have possibly happened to me. But I have promised myself that I will remain positive and active and determined throughout my treatment. I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career.
“I began my first round of chemo on Monday surrounded by great friends and family. I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes. I will be using my blog to keep everyone posted through my upcoming journey.”
Randall, a five-time Olympian, joined Jessie Diggins to win the team sprint in PyeongChang, ending the U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing title drought.
It also marked the second U.S. Olympic cross-country medal of any color and first in a women’s event. Bill Koch earned 30km silver at Innsbruck 1976.
Randall, a 35-year-old mom, retired after the PyeongChang Games.
