TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Kikkan Randall diagnosed with breast cancer, prognosis good

By Nick ZaccardiJul 11, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kikkan Randall, who helped the U.S. to its first Olympic cross-country skiing title in PyeongChang, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” was posted on Randall’s social media and confirmed by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months. I have returned to Anchorage for treatment at @providencealaska Cancer Center. It’s a scary thing to learn you have cancer and I have wondered every day since how this could have possibly happened to me. But I have promised myself that I will remain positive and active and determined throughout my treatment. I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career.

“I began my first round of chemo on Monday surrounded by great friends and family. I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes. I will be using my blog to keep everyone posted through my upcoming journey.”

Randall, a five-time Olympian, joined Jessie Diggins to win the team sprint in PyeongChang, ending the U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing title drought.

It also marked the second U.S. Olympic cross-country medal of any color and first in a women’s event. Bill Koch earned 30km silver at Innsbruck 1976.

Randall, a 35-year-old mom, retired after the PyeongChang Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Jessie Diggins, inspired by Body Issue, shares eating disorder battle

Sarah Hirshland named U.S. Olympic Committee CEO

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The USOC named Sarah Hirshland its new CEO.

Hirshland is currently chief commercial officer for the USGA.

“The USOC is at a critical time in its history and requires an energetic, creative and inspiring leader who is capable of building on past success while making sure that the athletes we serve are protected, supported and empowered in every possible way,” said USOC Chairman Larry Probst in a press release. “I’m thrilled that Sarah has accepted the position and thankful to the diverse slate of candidates who participated in our process to hire the very best person for this important responsibility. I’d also like to acknowledge Susanne Lyons for her superb leadership of the USOC for the last several months, while ensuring that America’s athletes continue to receive the support they need during our period of transition.”

The previous CEO, Scott Blackmun, resigned in February, citing prostate cancer and the USOC’s need to immediately address the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal. Blackmun had been CEO since January 2010.

Susanne Lyons, a USOC board member, was acting CEO the last four months during the search for Blackmun’s successor.

The USOC’s work ahead includes the continuation of addressing sexual abuse in not only gymnastics but other Olympic sports, planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (the first hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games) and potentially bidding for the 2030 Winter Games with Denver, Reno-Tahoe or Salt Lake City.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay schedule unveiled

Tokyo Olympic organizers explore options for extreme temperatures

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay schedule unveiled Egypt wants to be first African nation to host Olympics Kikkan Randall diagnosed with breast cancer, prognosis good

TOKYO (AP) — The head of an IOC inspection team says organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will explore all options to combat the extreme summer heat that will likely prevail in the Japanese capital during the Games.

John Coates was in Tokyo for a two-day inspection of the city’s preparations for the Games which are just two years away.

The 2020 Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 when temperatures in central Tokyo can exceed 95 degrees. It’s common to see thousands of people rushed to hospitals with heatstroke during those months.

Experts have warned the risk of heatstroke in Tokyo has escalated in recent years, while noting the Olympics are expected to take place in conditions when sports activities should normally be halted.

“We are mindful that we do have to prepare for extreme heat,” Coates said at a news conference on Thursday. “You’re not the first country to host the Games in extreme heat. It’s a natural consequence of being in July and August.”

Coates said each venue will have to be prepared to combat the heat.

“The effect of this is something that I was addressing when I went out and saw the rowing course,” Coates said. “It’s always the case with rowing that, because of winds, you might have a delay during the day and therefore we need to assure there is a large space for the athletes to rest in an air-conditioned area and that will happen.”

The Japanese government and the Tokyo metropolitan government are planning to lay pavements that emit less surface heat and plant taller roadside trees.

“The spectators as well as the athletes have to be taken care of,” Coates said. “The timing of the marathon and road walks will be as early as possible as they have been in previous Games to beat the heat.”

Coates visited several venues during this visit and said work is largely on track.

He toured several venues and described them as “very impressive.” Among the venues visited were the new National Stadium in central Tokyo, as well as the badminton and equestrian venues.

Coates also visited the Sea Forest facilities, including the rowing and canoe sprint courses, calling progress “very good.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 mascots futuristic digital characters