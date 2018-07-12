TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Serena Williams makes Wimbledon final, 10 months after childbirth

By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sarah Hirshland named U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Tokyo Olympic organizers explore options for extreme temperatures Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay schedule unveiled

Serena Williams longs to tell her daughter how she bound her longtime label, champion, with her newer one, mother. She’s one match from making that happen, 10 months after childbirth.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner and seven times at Wimbledon, advanced to Saturday’s Wimbledon final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over German Julia Görges on Thursday.

“It’s crazy, I don’t even know how to feel because, literally, didn’t think I would do this well in my fourth tournament back,” said Williams, who returned to tournament play in March. “This was not inevitable for me.”

“Walking to the mailbox was a painful, exhausting challenge for this woman just 9 months ago,” Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tweeted Tuesday, referencing Williams’ pulmonary embolism after giving birth, which left her bedridden for six weeks. “This is already nothing short of remarkable.”

On Saturday, Williams can match Australian Margaret Court‘s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and move one shy of Martina Navratilova‘s record nine Wimbledons. But her opponent in the final knows what it’s like to beat Williams for a major title.

German Angelique Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open and U.S. Open winner, beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in Thursday’s early semifinal. Williams beat Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in their last meeting in the 2016 Wimbledon final.

But Kerber upset Williams in the 2016 Australian Open final, one of two Williams losses in her 12 Grand Slam finals since the start of 2012.

“It is a completely new match,” said Kerber, who failed to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 2017, won zero tournaments, fell from No. 1 to 21 and changed coaches. “We both learned a lot. She’s coming back and for me also I’m coming back from 2017. I know that I have to play my best tennis to beat her, especially on the grass.”

Williams can become the second mother in the last 38 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Belgian Kim Clijsters won the 2009 U.S. Open, 18 months after childbirth, then added two more Grand Slam titles before retiring in 2012.

Wimbledon continues Friday with the men’s semifinals: Rafael Nadal playing Novak Djokovic for a 52nd time, most between two men in the Open Era (Djokovic leads 26-25), and American John Isner against South African Kevin Anderson in a match of first-time Wimbledon semifinalists.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Serena says it’s unfair she’s drug tested more

Dan Martin wins Tour de France stage 6; contenders lose time

By OlympicTalkJul 12, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ireland’s Dan Martin won the Tour de France’s sixth stage, while overall contenders Romain Bardet and Tom Dumoulin lost time in the final miles due to mechanical issues on Thursday.

Martin, who placed sixth in the 2017 Tour, held off Frenchman Pierre Latour for the stage victory by one second, with Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in third.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet extended his overall race lead from two to three seconds, with Great Britain’s Geraint Thomas overtaking American Tejay van Garderen for second place.

Van Avermaet, the Rio Olympic road race champion, is expected to cede the yellow jersey by the end of next week, when the three-week tour tackles cobblestones and the Alps.

He hopes BMC teammate Richie Porte will take it over. Porte finished with 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali on Thursday, three seconds behind Martin.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome lost five seconds to Porte and Nibali. Rigoberto Uran, runner-up last year, lost eight seconds to Porte and Nibali but remains the best-placed of the contenders to top the podium in Paris on July 29.

France’s Bardet, who finished second and third at the last two Tours, was dropped in the last two miles due to a reported mechanical issue. He lost 28 seconds to Porte and Nibali. The 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands lost 50 seconds as he pulled over with a few miles left with a mechanical issue.

The Tour de France continues Friday with stage seven, live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold (full broadcast schedule here).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: StandingsTV Schedule | Riders to Watch

Sarah Hirshland named U.S. Olympic Committee CEO

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The USOC named Sarah Hirshland its new CEO.

Hirshland is currently chief commercial officer for the USGA.

“The USOC is at a critical time in its history and requires an energetic, creative and inspiring leader who is capable of building on past success while making sure that the athletes we serve are protected, supported and empowered in every possible way,” said USOC Chairman Larry Probst in a press release. “I’m thrilled that Sarah has accepted the position and thankful to the diverse slate of candidates who participated in our process to hire the very best person for this important responsibility. I’d also like to acknowledge Susanne Lyons for her superb leadership of the USOC for the last several months, while ensuring that America’s athletes continue to receive the support they need during our period of transition.”

The previous CEO, Scott Blackmun, resigned in February, citing prostate cancer and the USOC’s need to immediately address the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal. Blackmun had been CEO since January 2010.

Susanne Lyons, a USOC board member, was acting CEO the last four months during the search for Blackmun’s successor.

The USOC’s work ahead includes the continuation of addressing sexual abuse in not only gymnastics but other Olympic sports, planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (the first hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games) and potentially bidding for the 2030 Winter Games with Denver, Reno-Tahoe or Salt Lake City.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay schedule unveiled