TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Kevin Anderson beats John Isner in second-longest Wimbledon match ever

By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lindy Remigino Lindy Remigino, 1952 Olympic 100m champion, dies at 87 Sarah Hirshland is first woman named U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Tokyo Olympic organizers explore options for extreme temperatures

South African Kevin Anderson outlasted American John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 in the second-longest Grand Slam match ever, advancing to the Wimbledon final after 6 hours, 35 minutes.

“It’s really tough on both of us, and at the end I feel like this is a draw between the two of us,” Anderson said after stopping to sign autographs along with Isner after the match. “Somebody has to win. I apologize if I’m not more excited right now, so many mixed emotions.”

Isner was bidding to become the first U.S. man to make a Grand Slam singles final since Andy Roddick at 2009 Wimbledon, to end the nation’s longest drought. He also would have been the oldest first-time Wimbledon finalist ever at age 33.

Instead, the eighth seed Anderson made his second Grand Slam final after the 2017 U.S. Open. On Sunday, he plays Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, who have a combined 29 major titles. Nadal, who beat Anderson in the U.S. Open final, plays Djokovic in Friday’s later semifinal.

“Neither of those guys need any introduction,” Anderson said. “It will take a long time to process everything that happened today.”

Isner was (and maybe still is) best known for 2010 Wimbledon, when he beat Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set in the longest match in tennis history (11 hours, 5 minutes over three days). The U.S. Open is the only one of the four Grand Slams that has a fifth-set tiebreak, and Anderson wants the others to follow suit.

“I really home this is a sign for Grand Slams to change,” he said. “It’s happened to John before when he’s played another five hours. … At the end, you don’t even feel that great out there.”

Isner said Wimbledon has been a “house of horrors” ever since. Despite his punishing serve and strong forehand, he never made it past the third round at the All England Club until this year and had never played on Centre Court until Friday (aside from the London Olympics).

The University of Georgia product has been the most consistent of a U.S. men’s contingent that has shown flashes since Roddick’s retirement in 2012. But neither he nor the others of his generation — Sam Querrey (2017 Wimbledon semifinalist), Jack Sock (ranked No. 8 as recently as February) and others — have broken into the sport’s highest tier.

In nine years since Roddick’s last Grand Slam final, U.S. women have reached a combined 21 Grand Slam finals (16 via Serena Williams). In the near 15 years since Roddick’s 2003 U.S. Open title, U.S. women have won a combined 21 Grand Slam titles (17 via Williams).

This has been a career year for Isner. The 6-foot-10 tower bagged his biggest career title at the Miami Open, one of the most prestigious non-major tournaments. He also made the fourth round of the French Open and matched his career-best ranking of No. 9.

Isner had held serve 110 straight times since the start of the tournament before Anderson broke him four times.

“John is a great guy, and I really feel for him,” said Anderson, who has known Isner since they played each other in NCAA competition when Anderson was at the University of Illinois.

Wimbledon continues Saturday with Williams facing former No. 1 Angelique Kerber in the women’s final, seeking to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Serena says it’s unfair she’s drug tested more

Texas tough: Injured Lawson Craddock soldiers on at Tour de France

Associated PressJul 13, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lindy Remigino Lindy Remigino, 1952 Olympic 100m champion, dies at 87 Sarah Hirshland is first woman named U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Tokyo Olympic organizers explore options for extreme temperatures

CHARTRES, France (AP) — Lawson Craddock is giving new meaning to the term “Texas Tough.”

After breaking his shoulder and bloodying his face in an unfortunate crash during the first stage of the Tour de France, the American rider has soldiered on through six more grueling days of the world’s biggest bike race.

“My parents raised me as a fighter,” Craddock said. “I grew up in Texas and that’s just what I have grown up to be. I keep pushing my body as far as I can. At this point I am doing it for the others, doing it for the kids in Houston so they can have a good, safe environment to ride a bike in.”

Craddock has taken advantage of the attention his crash received to start a fundraising effort for the Alkek velodrome in Houston, which is where he started cycling.

He is donating $100 to the venue — which was damaged in Hurricane Harvey — for every Tour stage he finishes. He’s asking others to contribute, too.

As of Friday, the relief effort had raised $64,000.

“It gives me goose bumps just to think if I can make it to Paris what will be possible,” Craddock said of the race’s conclusion on July 29.

He grew up 10 minutes away from the velodrome. “There are not that many in the U.S,” he said. “Kids … don’t have to worry about traffic, cars. They are watched the entire time.”

Craddock’s crash occurred when he hit a dropped water bottle in the feeding zone and collided with a spectator. Blood from a cut to his left eyebrow covered his face.

He was diagnosed with a fracture of 1-2 centimeters in his scapula. “It’s stable. It’s not dangerous in any way,” said EF Education First-Drapac team physician Kevin Sprouse. “It’s safe for him to be racing. The biggest concern is not necessarily the fracture. … It’s how he can handle the bike.”

Craddock is receiving treatment day and night to ensure he can apply enough pressure on the handlebars to control his bike. Sessions with the team’s chiropractor have made him “close to tears.”

He has to ask teammates to pass him energy bars since he can’t maneuver his body to grab them from the pockets on the back of his jersey.

But after missing last year’s Tour, Craddock has no plans to give up — even with the bone-jarring cobblestoned route of Stage 9 to Roubaix approaching. He was last of 170 riders (more than 1 hour behind race leader Greg Van Avermaet) following Friday’s stage of 143.5-miles — the longest of this year’s Tour.

“I had such a rough year last year I wanted to be at this race so bad,” he said. “My focus this entire season, while trying to get the most out of the other races, was also to be at the Tour de France. To crash on Stage 1 and have this happen to me is a big blow but you know if I can still ride, why not try?”

Craddock’s perseverance has attracted plenty of attention, especially from Lance Armstrong, a fellow Texan and sometimes training partner.

“It is great he has given me so much encouragement. Hearing from him, hearing from everyone, is just incredible,” Craddock said. “It’s hard to keep up with all the messages, but I am doing my best and reading them all and I love the support I am getting.”

His ordeal has made Craddock wonder about the significance of the No. 13 he was assigned to put on his jersey. He attaches the number upside down.

“When I got No. 13 I tried to tell myself it was lucky, but when I hit that bottle in the feed zone it was one of the first things that came into my mind,” he said. “But at this point, something really great has come out of it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: StandingsTV Schedule | Riders to Watch

Dylan Groenewegen silences Fernando Gaviria, Peter Sagan at Tour de France (video)

By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dylan Groenewegen held his right index finger to his lips as he won the seventh stage of the Tour de France. The Dutchman had just silenced the world’s best sprinters, Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan.

Groenewegen, 25 of team LottoNL–Jumbo, surged pased Gaviria in the bunched sprint in Chartres to cap the three-week Grand Tour’s longest stage, 144 miles. It’s his second career Tour de France stage win after he won in Paris on the Champs-Élysées last year.

Gaviria and Sagan, who combined to win four of the first five stages, finished second and third, respectively. Sagan retained the green jersey as top sprinter, though Gaviria cut into the lead.

All of the men racing to wear the yellow jersey in Paris on July 29 finished together in the peloton on Friday. That includes Chris Froome, trying to match the record of five Tour de France titles, as well as 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet retained his yellow jersey for the fourth straight day, doubling his lead to six seconds over Brit Geraint Thomas. The Rio Olympic road race champion is expected to cede the overall race lead next week, when the Tour traverses cobblestones and then climbs the Alps.

Van Avermaet hopes he will hand the jersey to BMC teammate Richie Porte of Australia.

The Tour de France continues Saturday with a flat stage eight, live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold (full broadcast schedule here).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: StandingsTV Schedule | Riders to Watch