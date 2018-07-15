Richie Porte crashes out of Tour de France again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Australian Richie Porte crashed out of the Tour de France on the ninth stage for a second straight year, suffering a fractured right clavicle six miles into Sunday’s stage.

“Obviously I’m devastated,” Porte said, according to Team BMC. “For the second year in a row I am ending the Tour de France like this. I was on the ground before I knew it, and straight away felt pain in my right shoulder.”

Porte, who finished fifth in the 2016 Tour de France and was an overall podium contender these last two years, was seen sitting on the side of the road, gritting his teeth and crossing his right arm over his chest.

There was a mass stoppage of riders, with at least one spectator down on the side of the narrow road. The crash came well before the Tour stage was to hit 15 arduous cobblestone sections totaling 13 miles.

Porte was in 10th place after eight stages, 57 seconds behind race leader and BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet. Avermaet and American Tejay van Garderen, in third place, were expected to work for Porte in the mountains later this week, hoping to put him in the yellow jersey.

Now, Van Garderen is in line to be the team leader.

In 2017, Porte fractured his clavicle and pelvis on a ninth-stage crash on a descent and had to abandon the Tour.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV Schedule | Riders to Watch

#TDF2018 We are devastated to say that @richie_porte has crashed out of stage 9. We will provide more information when we can. Thank you to all of our fans for your support. #Ride_BMC pic.twitter.com/PjgYvD0g8Q — BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) July 15, 2018

=