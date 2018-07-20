TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Vincenzo Nibali out of Tour de France

Associated PressJul 20, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
ALPE D’HUEZ, France (AP) — With fans pressing too close to an elite group of riders at the conclusion of the 21 hairpin bends up to Alpe d’Huez, 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali crashed into a police motorbike and later withdrew from the race.

The Italian got back up and finished seventh in Thursday’s stage, then was taken to the local hospital for medical tests for a suspected back injury.

“The road became narrower and there were no barriers,” Nibali said. “There were two police motorbikes. When [Chris] Froome accelerated, I followed him, I was feeling good. Then we slowed down and I hit the ground.”

Nibali was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra and the Bahrain-Merida rider later tweeted that he was withdrawing from the Tour.

Nibali and Froome were the only past Tour winners in this year’s field.

Olympic steeplechase, high jump champions face doping charges

By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
Rio Olympic steeplechase champion and world-record holder Ruth Jebet has been suspended since February for testing positive for EPO, the IAAF’s doping watchdog organization confirmed Friday.

Ivan Ukhov, the 2012 Olympic high jump champion, has had a pending doping case since April based on evidence from Richard McLaren‘s investigation into Russian doping for the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Jebet and Ukhov are two of the biggest names of 109 doping cases published by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Friday. Others, including 2008 Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop, were already announced.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is the IAAF’s independent organization to monitor doping and corruption.

Jebet, Kenyan-born but competing for Bahrain, was first reported in March by the Guardian to have failed a drug test. She last competed in January.

Ukhov, 32, competed on July 11, according to Tilastopaja.org, while his case is pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Madisyn Cox, top U.S. IM swimmer, argues 2-year ban due to tap water

By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
Madisyn Cox, the 2017 World bronze medalist in the 200m individual medley, was banned two years for testing positive for a substance she believed she ingested via tap water.

The banned substance is Trimetazidine, a medication used to treat angina, and Cox reportedly said “a world-renowned biochemist” equated her level of the substance to “a pinch of salt in an Olympic size swimming pool.”

“While the scientific expert who reviewed my case believes that I unknowingly ingested the Trimetazidine through tap water consumed the night before the test, the [FINA doping] panel determined that more scientific evidence was needed to prove this,” Cox said, according to Swimswam.com. “The presence of pharmaceuticals like Trimetazidine in U.S. drinking water is well documented.”

Cox’s backdated suspension runs through March 2, 2020 and would keep Cox out of next week’s U.S. Championships, the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships. Cox is the top-ranked U.S. 200m IM swimmer this year.

“I am devastated,” she said, according to Swimswam. “I honestly believed through this entire process that I would receive a no fault ruling, due to the strength of my case, a completely clean hair sample, dozens and dozens of clean tests and a history of carrying myself with honor and integrity throughout my academic and swimming career. I stand on my personal and competitive reputation.”

Her positive test was Feb. 5.

A FINA doping panel said a possible four-year ban was reduced to two years because the amount of the drug found was low, Cox’s “moral character” and the “credible nature” of her testimony.

“The panel is prepared to take the highly unusual step of accepting that Ms. Cox did not act with intention in the absence of proof regarding the source of the Trimetazidine that came into her body,” according to a press release. “However the Trimetazidine did enter her body (which is admitted), it was unintentional. In other words, Ms. Cox did not intend to dope and the adverse analytical finding (AAF) that has been admitted was unintentional.

“Cox is an honest, very hardworking and highly credible athlete who is not a ‘cheat.’ She is, unfortunately, caught in a dilemma.”

