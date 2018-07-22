Tour de France rider expelled for punching cyclist

CARCASSONNE, FRANCE (AP) — Team Sky rider Gianni Moscon was expelled from the Tour de France on Sunday after he appeared to deliberately hit a fellow cyclist during the race.
The Italian lashed out at French rider Elie Gesbert of Team Fortuneo while both were competing during Stage 15 from Millau to Carcassonne.
“I’m sorry for today’s incident, and I totally regret my actions,” Moscon said. “I would like to personally apologize to Elie Gesbert…. What happened was wrong and was a bad example coming from me to everyone, and I want to publicly apologize. … I make no excuse for it and accept the decision of the race organizers.”
Team Sky director Dave Brailsford said the team would consider taking further action against Moscon after the Tour concludes next weekend.
The 24-year-old Moscon was suspended by Sky for six weeks last year for using a racial slur against an opponent.
His expulsion leaves Sky with seven riders.
Sky’s Geraint Thomas is leading the race ahead of teammate Chris Froome after 15 of 21 stages.
