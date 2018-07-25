TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Swim coach Bob Bowman apologizes for inappropriate texting

Associated Press Jul 25, 2018
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Bob Bowman, the longtime coach of retired 23-time Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, has acknowledged and apologized for inappropriate text messages that were sent from his cellphone to former Olympic swimmer Caroline Burckle in 2011.

At the time, Bowman was a coach for the U.S. national team, along with Sean Hutchison, who was also said to be involved in the texting.

Burckle told the Southern California News Group in a recent story that the messages “were so aggressive.”

She said she reported the incident and forwarded the texts and a voice message to then-USA Swimming national team assistant coach Jack Roach, who forwarded it to then-national team director Frank Busch, who was Bowman’s boss.

Busch put Bowman on notice about the incident in a June 3, 2011, letter that stressed “it is important you understand the severity of this situation,” the newspaper said.

Burckle said Bowman apologized to her, but she never heard from Hutchison.

Three months later, Bowman was named an assistant on the U.S. Olympic coaching staff for the 2012 London Games. He served as head men’s coach at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“Certainly from hindsight, I don’t think that’s how I would have handled the situation quite frankly,” USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey said Wednesday. “Regardless of age, gender, athlete, non-athlete, no one deserves to have communications like that.”

Asked what he would have done differently, Hinchey said, “If this happened today with one of our coaches, I can’t see appointing him to an Olympic team.”

Hinchey, who succeeded the late Chuck Wielgus in June 2017, sent a letter earlier this year to members of the national governing body stating a zero tolerance policy on sexual abuse or misconduct.

“I said zero tolerance and I mean it,” Hinchey said.

However, he also said he doesn’t have reservations about Bowman working with swimmers going forward.

“From a coaching perspective, his resume speaks for itself,” Hinchey said.

Bowman currently coaches Arizona State’s men’s and women’s teams, and after a recent review by the university it said he’s been warned that similar behavior won’t be tolerated. The university said in a statement that it was unaware of the incident when Bowman was hired in 2015.

“I regret the exercise of poor judgment in being involved one evening seven years ago with inappropriate communications,” Bowman said in a text to The Associated Press on Wednesday. “I promptly apologized to the person to whom the communications were sent and my apology was accepted.”

Bowman is in Irvine, California, this week to coach ASU swimmers competing in the U.S. national championships.

“Bob certainly doesn’t feel good about this, I can tell by his reaction,” Hinchey said.

In February, former world champion swimmer Ariana Kukors accused Hutchison of sexually abusing her for years and has filed a civil suit against him, USA Swimming and former national team director Mark Schubert, among others. Hutchison has said it was a consensual relationship.

Hinchey confirmed that Hutchison is no longer a member of USA Swimming.

Burckle won a bronze medal as part of the U.S. 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The next year she trained under Hutchison in Fullerton, California, before retiring in 2010 at age 24.

Now 32, she said she is speaking out in an effort to change the culture within swimming and Olympic sports.

“For me it’s the principle of it,” Burckle told the newspaper. “It’s about giving people the respect they deserve and shouldn’t have to ask for.”

Arizona State Vice President of Athletics Ray Anderson reviewed the matter involving Bowman after being alerted to it by the Southern California News Group story. During an interview with Anderson, Bowman confirmed his involvement in the text messaging, the university’s statement said.

ASU said Bowman apologized to Burckle, whom it didn’t name, in front of Busch, who recommended Bowman to ASU when it was hiring a coach.

Anderson said ASU hasn’t received any allegations of misconduct related to Bowman from students, faculty or staff.

USA Swimming said in a statement that in 2011 it was made aware of inappropriate texts sent to an adult former member athlete by a member coach. It didn’t name Burckle or Bowman.

“The organization does not condone this type of communication no matter the relationship between the parties,” USA Swimming said. “The issue was addressed by USA Swimming, and warning letters were issued to the offending parties, which also included a non-athlete member in the presence of the coach.”

Simone Biles' comeback begins where it all started; how to watch

By Nick Zaccardi Jul 25, 2018
Simone Biles‘ first meet since the Rio Olympics is Saturday’s U.S. Classic in Columbus, Ohio, an event and a location tied to the gymnast’s beginnings.

Biles competes in the all-around in the tune-up meet for August’s U.S. Championships, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. NBC airs coverage Sunday at 2 p.m.

Biles was born in Columbus and lived there until age 3 before moving in with grandparents Ron and Nellie in Texas. Biles’ mother was battling drug addiction and unable to care for her and sister Adria.

The children briefly returned to foster care in Ohio before being officially adopted by Ron and Nellie at age 6 and moving to Texas for good.

Friday marks the fifth anniversary of the last time Biles started an all-around competition and did not win — at the 2013 U.S. Classic.

Biles, then 16, poorly prepared and flashing braces, fell on uneven bars and floor exercise and barely stayed on the balance beam before being pulled from vault by then-coach Aimee Boorman.

Biles began regularly seeing a sports psychologist and won her first U.S. and world all-around titles the next two months. That started an undefeated streak that ran through Rio, where she earned four gold medals in the most successful Games ever for a U.S. female gymnast.

Though Biles has been out of competition for nearly two years, she is planning to perform her most difficult floor and bars routines yet on Saturday, said one of her coaches, Laurent Landi.

Biles said in April, just five months into her return to training, that she already felt like a better overall gymnast than in Rio. Landi padded that in a Wednesday interview, saying that Biles’ overall difficulty is greater than it was in 2016. What we’ll see on Saturday is whether the execution in competition is near the same standard.

“She’s nervous because it’s been two years,” Landi said. “She’s excited because she’s ready to go and do the job.

“She followed the right preparation. She’s in shape. She’s mentally and physically prepared. I just want to see how she reacts.”

Biles originally planned to compete on two events at the U.S. Classic but announced earlier this month that she was all-in for the all-around, a sign that her confidence is soaring.

“She’s ready to do it [the all-around], and she needs more reps,” Landi said. “She’s going to only have this U.S. Classic and the [U.S.] Championships [in August], so pretty much two meets before world champs [in October], so I want her to get experience and know how it feels under pressure to do these routines.”

Biles will compete against reigning world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and national champion Ragan Smith, though some gymnasts opt not to do all four events at this meet.

Biles returned to training Nov. 1 under Landi and his wife, Cecile, at her parents’ gym in Texas. Boorman, who had coached Biles since age 7, moved from Texas to become executive director at a Florida gym shortly after the Rio Games. Biles and Boorman remain close.

A strong return on Saturday will set Biles up well for the U.S. Championships in four weeks in Boston. She can win a record-breaking fifth U.S. women’s all-around title.

The world championships are in Doha in October, when Biles could become the first woman to win four world all-around titles.

Larry Nassar calls out Judge Aquilina, says he was attacked in prison

Associated Press Jul 25, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Larry Nassar’s attorneys say the disgraced former sports doctor was assaulted within hours of being placed in the general population at the federal prison in Arizona where he is serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography possession.

In motions filed Tuesday seeking to have the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor resentenced in the first of two cases in which he pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls who sought treatment, lawyers Jacqueline McCann and Malaika Ramsey-Heath partly blamed the May prison attack on the rhetoric of the judge during that sentencing hearing.

During the seven-day sentencing in January at which at least 169 women and girls provided statements, Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina described Nassar as a “monster” who is “going to wither” like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

She said she would allow someone “to do to him what he did to others” if the Constitution allowed, and she told Nassar she was signing his “death warrant” with the sentence she was giving him.

Nassar, 54, will likely never get out of prison. Once his 60-year federal term for child porn possession ends, he would begin serving the 40- to 175-year sentence in state prison that Aquilina gave him for the sexual assaults.

In their filing, Nassar’s court-appointed appellate attorneys did not specify the nature or severity of the attack at the prison in Tucson, Arizona. But they accused Aquilina of using the nationally televised proceedings to “advance her own agenda” — advocating for policy initiatives and broader cultural change — and improperly agreeing to media interviews during the appeal period.

They also accused her of not stopping victims from denigrating Nassar’s defense lawyers and allowing the proceedings to devolve into a “free-for-all” in which victims wished physical harm upon Nassar and accused other uncharged individuals with wrongdoing and crimes, as others in the courtroom called out in support.

The lawyers wrote that it was no surprise that one victim’s father tried to attack Nassar at the sentencing hearing in his second molestation case in nearby Eaton County — where he was given a 40- to 125-year prison term — or that Nassar was assaulted in prison.

“Unfortunately, Judge Aquilina’s comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behavior,” they wrote.

They said Nassar should be resentenced because Aquilina was neither unbiased nor impartial, arguing that while his plea deal called for a minimum of between 25 and 40 years, she clearly only considered a 40-year minimum.

McCann and Ramsey-Heath also argued that there is no authority in Michigan law for her decision to start Nassar’s sentence after his federal term instead of ordering them to run concurrently.

Aquilina declined to comment on the motions, which she is expected to consider at hearings in August.

Aquilina was widely praised for her treatment of the “sister survivors” and their parents at the sentencing proceeding, but some legal observers said at the time that her pointed comments could be grounds for an appeal.

