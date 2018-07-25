TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Kerri Walsh Jennings, Nicole Branagh end beach volleyball partnership

By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nicole Branagh ended the longest-standing partnership at the top level of U.S. women’s beach volleyball after a little more than one year.

“Nicole and I have decided to end our beach volleyball partnership,” Walsh Jennings said, via her agent. “We had a really wonderful year plus together, and yet our finishes and our trajectory were unsatisfactory. We are both excited to figure out next steps with regard to our next partnerships. I know we both have big plans and dreams for ourselves in the sport and so the journeying will continue!”

Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic champion, has not announced a new partner with the lengthy Olympic qualifying window starting in September.

The pair withdrew from next week’s FIVB World Tour event in Vienna, Austria. Branagh is still entered in this week’s AVP event in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Walsh no longer plays AVP after a contract dispute.

Walsh Jennings and Branagh, a pair of 39-year-olds with a combined five children, were bidding to together become the oldest Olympic beach volleyball players in history in Tokyo.

They partnered last year after Walsh Jennings and April Ross split less than a year after their bronze in Rio as Ross signed her AVP contract. Branagh was not Walsh Jennings’ first choice. The three-time gold medalist with the now-retired Misty May-Treanor appealed to the younger Sara Hughes, who declined.

Walsh Jennings and Branagh never found consistency in competition, in part because Walsh Jennings’ 2017 season ended prematurely with her sixth right shoulder surgery (followed by an ankle surgery).

In 10 FIVB tournaments together, their best finish was fourth, and they had just one other quarterfinal appearance.

Every other top-level U.S. beach volleyball player changed partners since Walsh Jennings and Branagh teamed up. Ross is now with Alix Klineman. The U.S. can qualify no more than two pairs for the Tokyo Games in two years.

MORE: 20 U.S. athletes to watch, 2 years out from Tokyo 2020

Larry Nassar calls out Judge Aquilina, says he was attacked in prison

AP
Associated PressJul 25, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Larry Nassar’s attorneys say the disgraced former sports doctor was assaulted within hours of being placed in the general population at the federal prison in Arizona where he is serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography possession.

In motions filed Tuesday seeking to have the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor resentenced in the first of two cases in which he pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls who sought treatment, lawyers Jacqueline McCann and Malaika Ramsey-Heath partly blamed the May prison attack on the rhetoric of the judge during that sentencing hearing.

During the seven-day sentencing in January at which at least 169 women and girls provided statements, Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina described Nassar as a “monster” who is “going to wither” like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

She said she would allow someone “to do to him what he did to others” if the Constitution allowed, and she told Nassar she was signing his “death warrant” with the sentence she was giving him.

Nassar, 54, will likely never get out of prison. Once his 60-year federal term for child porn possession ends, he would begin serving the 40- to 175-year sentence in state prison that Aquilina gave him for the sexual assaults.

In their filing, Nassar’s court-appointed appellate attorneys did not specify the nature or severity of the attack at the prison in Tucson, Arizona. But they accused Aquilina of using the nationally televised proceedings to “advance her own agenda” — advocating for policy initiatives and broader cultural change — and improperly agreeing to media interviews during the appeal period.

They also accused her of not stopping victims from denigrating Nassar’s defense lawyers and allowing the proceedings to devolve into a “free-for-all” in which victims wished physical harm upon Nassar and accused other uncharged individuals with wrongdoing and crimes, as others in the courtroom called out in support.

The lawyers wrote that it was no surprise that one victim’s father tried to attack Nassar at the sentencing hearing in his second molestation case in nearby Eaton County — where he was given a 40- to 125-year prison term — or that Nassar was assaulted in prison.

“Unfortunately, Judge Aquilina’s comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behavior,” they wrote.

They said Nassar should be resentenced because Aquilina was neither unbiased nor impartial, arguing that while his plea deal called for a minimum of between 25 and 40 years, she clearly only considered a 40-year minimum.

McCann and Ramsey-Heath also argued that there is no authority in Michigan law for her decision to start Nassar’s sentence after his federal term instead of ordering them to run concurrently.

Aquilina declined to comment on the motions, which she is expected to consider at hearings in August.

Aquilina was widely praised for her treatment of the “sister survivors” and their parents at the sentencing proceeding, but some legal observers said at the time that her pointed comments could be grounds for an appeal.

MORE: Ryan Lochte banned 14 months for social media blunder

Geraint Thomas closer to Tour de France title; Chris Froome cracks in Stage 17

Associated PressJul 25, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, France (AP) — Four-time champion Chris Froome cracked in the feared 17th stage of the Tour de France through the Pyrenees on Wednesday, solidifying Sky teammate Geraint Thomas’ hold on the yellow jersey.

Colombian climber Nairo Quintana won the short but extremely difficult mountainous stage with a solo attack up the brutal finishing climb to Col du Portet.

Quintana, a three-time podium finisher in the Tour, finished 28 seconds ahead of Irish rider Dan Martin, while Thomas crossed third, 47 seconds back.

Froome finished eighth, 1:35 behind, and dropped from second to third overall. He then crashed following the stage after police mistook him for a fan on the way down the mountain.

“Froomey said on the radio at maybe 5K or 4K to go that he wasn’t feeling super,” Thomas said. “That gave me confidence because I knew if Froomey suffered, everyone suffered.

“I didn’t want him to have a bad day like he did but it just gave me confidence knowing someone of Froomey’s stature was struggling, and I just knew I would be able to respond to the attacks.”

Tom Dumoulin moved up to second behind Thomas, the Welsh rider who is seeking his first Grand Tour victory.

“Thomas has been the strongest, and that’s the situation now,” Dumoulin said. “For me, so far it has not been possible to gain time on him.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: StandingsTV Schedule | Riders to Watch

Froome is attempting to match the Tour record of five victories shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. But he appeared to be close to conceding this title attempt.

“We just got to look after (Thomas) now,” Froome said. “I’ve won the last three Grand Tours and G’s ridden an absolutely faultless race this year, so he fully deserves to be in the yellow jersey, and fingers crossed he finishes it off and gets the job done in Paris.”

Froome was first put in difficulty when Primoz Roglic attacked with 2.5 kilometers to go, and then was dropped for good when Dumoulin accelerated at the 2K banner.

While Thomas followed Dumoulin, Froome quickly lost ground and had to be escorted up the rest of the way by Colombian teammate Egan Bernal, who kept turning around to check on his team leader.

Sticking his tongue out in apparent exhaustion, it was a strong signal that Froome has reached his limit after winning the last three Grand Tours — the Tour and Spanish Vuelta last year and the Giro d’Italia in May.

“What you’ve got with Chris is he’ll empty the tank,” Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said. “He deserves a lot of credit having gone to the Giro … He’s a great, great champion. He’s not out of it necessarily … If anybody can bounce back it’s Chris Froome — I wouldn’t rule him out.”

Froome also had to deal with the pressure of an asthma drug case over the last nine months. He was cleared of doping five days before the Tour.

It was Quintana’s second career stage victory in the Tour, having also won a leg in 2013.

“I went through some difficult moments in the first part of this Tour and lost some time,” said Quintana, who is fifth overall. “But I still felt strong and had the energy to finish the race on a high. I usually improve in the third week of the Tour and it’s going that way.”

A Formula One-like grid start introduced to the Tour for the first time had little impact on the race as Thomas and Froome waited for their Sky teammates to join them.

The 40-mile route from Bagneres-de-Luchon featured three grueling climbs and hardly a stretch of flat road.

The unprecedented finish on the Col du Portet above Saint-Lary-Soulan at an altitude of 2,215 meters (7,267 feet) marked the highest point of this year’s race.

Measuring 16 kilometers at an average gradient of nearly nine percent, organizers rated the Col du Portet as the second hardest climb in Tour history after Mont Ventoux.

With so much climbing to do right from the start, riders warmed up for up to an hour both on the road and on stationary rollers before the stage started.

Thomas started in “pole position” as the top 20 riders in the standings began ahead of lower-ranked riders in four more groups further behind.

The top riders had their numbers pasted on the road to indicate their grid positions.

Estonian rider Tanel Kangert launched an early solo breakaway and was first over the Montee de Peyragudes, the opening climb.

Peter Sagan, the three-time defending world champion and three-time stage winner in this year’s race, crashed on the descent from the Col de Val Louron, the second mountain of the day. Sagan made it to the finish with his jersey torn.

Tangert was alone in the lead until halfway up the Col du Portet, when Quintana caught him and surged ahead.

Quintana had followed along when Martin attacked from the yellow jersey group at the start of the climb.

There were no reported security issues a day after police used tear gas to disperse a farmers’ protest that had blocked the road with bales of hay.

After a less arduous Stage 18 on Thursday, there is another mountainous leg in the Pyrenees on Friday. Then there’s an individual time trial on Saturday before the three-week race ends Sunday in Paris.

VIDEO: Tour de France riders sprayed with tear gas after protest