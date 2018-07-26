TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Arnaud Demare, last place in the Pyrenees, wins Tour de France stage

By OlympicTalkJul 26, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
France’s Arnaud Demare won the Tour de France’s flat 18th stage on Thursday, after finishing last on Tuesday and next to last on Wednesday in mountain stages.

Demare edged countryman Christophe Laporte and Norwegians Alexander Kristoff and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Brit Geraint Thomas retained his 1-minute, 59-second lead over the Netherland’s Tom Dumoulin in the overall standings. The top 10 standings remained the same.

Demare benefited from the mountains depleting the sprint field the last two weeks. Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen, who both won two stages on this Tour, along with Andre Greipel all abandoned the race last week, while 30-stage winner Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel failed to make a time cut in the Alps.

Demare finished 147th on Tuesday and 145th on Wednesday, losing more than an hour to Thomas and the race leaders, before grabbing his second career Tour stage win Thursday.

Thomas must navigate one more mountain stage Friday and a 19-mile time trial Saturday to ride into Paris on the final day Sunday in the yellow jersey.

Coverage continues Friday on NBC Sports Gold at 5:50 a.m. ET and NBCSN at 7 a.m.

Missy Franklin fails to qualify for Pan Pacs, World Championships

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. — Missy Franklin will be absent from the two biggest international swim meets leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time 2012 Olympic champion did not make a final at nationals, failing to qualify for the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

Franklin placed 18th in the 200m freestyle heats on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, she was 22nd in the 100m free heats. Franklin is not entered in any other events.

She did not enter her trademark backstroke events later this week as she works her way back from surgeries on each shoulder 18 months ago.

At this point in the last Olympic cycle, Franklin was the world’s best female swimmer, coming off six gold medals at the 2013 World Championships just after her senior year in high school.

But she hasn’t gotten back to that level, dealing with back problems, shoulder surgeries, three coaching changes and moves from California to Colorado back to California and, this year, Georgia.

In the last year, Franklin shared that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety before summer 2016, when her struggles were most evident. Franklin tearfully failed to make an individual final in Rio and earned one medal, a gold on the 4x200m free relay by swimming in the preliminary heats.

She did not compete at all in 2017 due to the shoulder surgeries and relocated from the University of California at Berkeley to the University of Georgia in the winter.

Franklin, 23, returned to competition at small meets in France and Spain last month and said last week that her goal was the 2020 Olympics regardless of how nationals went.

Two more Russians stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

Associated PressJul 26, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday and were stripped of three silver medals for doping at the 2008 Olympic Games.

CAS confirmed the IOC decisions in 2016 to disqualify the pair plus compatriot Ekaterina Gnidenko.

The banned anabolic steroid turinabol was discovered in retests of all three women’s Olympic anti-doping samples.

Lebedeva won 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medals in the long jump and triple jump.

Abakumova won the silver in javelin at the 2008 Games.

Gnidenko was eighth in keirin track cycling at the 2012 London Olympics.

At their appeal hearings in May in Lausanne, all three failed to prove the anti-doping test methods were not scientifically valid, CAS said in a statement.

If medals are reallocated, Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan could win a third Olympic triple jump medal.

Rypakova stands to be upgraded from fourth to silver in 2008. She also won gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

Because Lebedeva was disqualified along with 2008 bronze medalist Chrysopigi Devetzi of Greece for doping, Yargelis Savigne of Cuba could move up from fifth to bronze.

In the women’s long jump, Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria may be upgraded from bronze to silver, and Chelsea Hammond of Jamaica improved from fourth to bronze.

In the 2008 javelin, Christina Obergfoll of Germany may be upgraded from bronze to silver, and Goldie Sayers of Britain from fourth to bronze.

