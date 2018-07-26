TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Katie Ledecky comes back from suit malfunction for nationals win

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. — It’s not about the suit for Katie Ledecky.

On Thursday morning at the U.S. Championships, the five-time Olympic champion experienced what she guessed was the most unexpected obstacle thrown her way in the minutes before a major meet race.

Ledecky ripped a racing swimsuit in the locker room. Then she ripped a backup suit. With about 15 minutes before her 200m freestyle heat, Ledecky put on a practice suit of a different makeup, not designed for top speed.

“It didn’t make me too nervous,” Ledecky said. “It was a blessing in disguise because it really pushed me to get out of my comfort zone.”

Ledecky suffered a rare defeat in her preliminary heat, placing second to Gabby Deloof, but she still easily advanced to Thursday night’s final. Job done. She of course won the final, without any wardrobe malfunctions, by 1.22 seconds over Allison Schmitt.

Ledecky said many women ripped suits in the morning and even some more before Thursday’s 200m backstroke finals. She blamed the heat at this outdoor Southern California meet, creating sweat and moisture and making it uncomfortable to change in the locker room.

“Everyone’s suit is sticking to them,” she said. “We’re all sweating in there.”

Ledecky’s experience is reminiscent of others. Swede Therese Alshammar famously ripped a high-tech suit before the 2008 Olympic 50m freestyle semifinals, where Dara Torres helped hold up the race for Alshammar to change.

Michael Phelps had a mid-race malfunction when his googles filled with water in the 2008 Olympic 200m butterfly. He had to count strokes to know where he was in the pool.

“It is a good challenge,” said Ledecky, who raced Thursday in front of Phelps and Kobe Bryant in a VIP section. “You’re going to get big meets, and things like that are going to happen. It’s all just about adjusting and making sure you’re prepared.”

Nationals continue Friday with finals at 9 p.m. ET, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Caeleb Dressel, the seven-time 2017 World champion, is expected to headline the action in the 100m butterfly.

Ledecky has two events left at nationals — the 400m freestyle on Saturday and 1500m freestyle on Sunday.

Swimmers are vying for spots at the two biggest international meets before the 2020 Olympics — August’s Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

Once a swimmer makes the Pan Pacs team in one event — like Ledecky by winning the 800m free on Wednesday — he or she can swim any event at Pan Pacs. The two fastest swimmers per individual Olympic event, using best times from nationals and Pan Pacs, qualify for worlds.

Missy Franklin, a four-time 2012 Olympic champion, failed to qualify for Pan Pacs and worlds by not making the A final of either the 100m or 200m frees the first two days.

In other events Thursday, Olympic champion Ryan Murphy won the 200m backstroke by 1.53 seconds over Jacob Pebley. Murphy is motivated by his defeats at the 2017 Worlds, where Russian Evgeny Rylov won the 200m back. Rylov is the only man to go faster than Murphy’s 1:54.15 this year.

Micah Sumrall, formerly Micah Lawrence, won the 200m breaststroke in her first major meet since failing to make the Rio Olympic team. Sumrall, a two-time world medalist in the 200m breast, had turned to coaching before deciding to return to competition last year.

Triple 2017 World medalist Kathleen Baker and 16-year-old Regan Smith tied for the women’s 200m backstroke title in 2:06.43.

Andrew Seliskar emerged as 200m free champion by .23 over Olympian Blake Pieroni, who had won the 100m free on Wednesday. Seliskar, a former junior world-record holder, entered five events at the 2016 Olympic Trials, but the 200m free was not one of them. He came into nationals ranked fifth in the U.S. in the 200m free this year.

Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot overtook Andrew Wilson in the last half of the men’s 200m breast, cruising to win by 1.43 seconds in 2:07.28, the fastest time in the world this year.

Dressel was upset by Michael Andrew in the 50m butterfly, one day after shockingly finishing sixth in the 100m free.

Missy Franklin fails to qualify for Pan Pacs, World Championships

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2018, 11:52 PM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. — Missy Franklin smiled and laughed. She choked back tears in between.

“I’ve trained really, really hard the past seven months,” she said, “and was definitely hoping it would show up a little bit more.”

Franklin, the four-time 2012 Olympic champion who struggled through 2016 and was out of competition for nearly two years, did not make the final of either of her events at the U.S. Championships.

Franklin, once the world’s top swimmer, will be absent from the two biggest international meets leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

She placed 18th in the 200m freestyle heats on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, she was 22nd in the 100m free heats.

Franklin did not enter her trademark backstroke events later this week. She swept the backstrokes at the 2012 Olympics and 2013 Worlds and still holds the 200m back world record.

“My shoulders are still the most painful with backstroke,” she said, referencing surgeries on each at the beginning of 2017. Franklin said she received two cortisone shots before nationals. “I can still be in a good amount of pain on any given day.”

At this point in the last Olympic cycle, Franklin was the swim queen, coming off six gold medals at the 2013 World Championships just after her senior year in high school.

But she hasn’t returned to that level, dealing with back problems, the shoulder surgeries, three coaching changes and moves from California to Colorado back to California and, this year, Georgia.

In the last year, Franklin shared that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety before summer 2016, when her struggles were most evident. Franklin tearfully failed to make an individual final in Rio and earned one medal, a gold on the 4x200m free relay by swimming in the preliminary heats.

She did not compete at all in 2017 due to the shoulder surgeries and relocated from the University of California at Berkeley to the University of Georgia in the winter.

Franklin, 23, returned to competition at small meets in France and Spain last month and said last week that her goal was the 2020 Olympics regardless of how nationals went.

I would 100 times rather be sitting in Omaha in 2020 having not made the team, knowing that I tried,” she said, “rather than looking back on these last two years and always thinking what if.”

Simone Manuel, America’s fastest swimmer, has the slowest pets

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
IRVINE, Calif. — Simone Manuel can cover the length of an Olympic swimming pool in 23.97 seconds, faster than any American woman in history.

Her pets could do it in about 4,000 seconds. If the pool was empty.

Manuel, the Olympic and world champion in the 100m freestyle, came to the U.S. Championships this week following a few life changes.

She recently completed her NCAA career at Stanford, earning the Honda Cup as the top female college athlete in the country. Manuel announced Tuesday that she signed with swimwear sponsor Tyr, kicking off her professional career.

And she recently celebrated her two-month anniversary with Shaka and Zulu.

“I didn’t pick the names,” Manuel said. “My boyfriend picked the names.”

Shaka and Zulu are Manuel’s pet snails. She found them on a walk in May, picked them up and gave them a new home — a Glad container.

“I’ve learned a lot about snails and Googling why they do certain things,” she said.

Snails reach a top speed of 50 yards per hour or about a half-inch per second, according to snail-world.com. It would take them about two weeks to cover a mile without stopping.

“They’ve kind of taught me to slow things down,” Manuel said. “When they come out of their shells I watch them. I don’t know. It’s weird talking about it now.”

Manuel looked plenty fast on the opening night of nationals Wednesday, winning the 100m free in 52.54 seconds, the fastest ever time in a U.S. pool and the second-best time of her career.

Manuel booked a spot in this year’s major international meet — the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo and August — and all but assured her place on the 2019 World Championships team.

Shaka and Zulu are also eligible for a world championships. The world snail racing championships are held every July, the latest edition happening last Saturday in Great Britain. Snails race 13 inches on damp cloths marked with rings, according to Reuters.

In Rio, Manuel became the first female African-American swimmer to win an individual Olympic title. She sometimes feels reduced to a label — “the black swimmer,” she recently wrote — when she knows she is so much more.

Part of that is sharing her life on social media, especially in Instagram stories heavily populated by Shaka, Zulu and her cooking personality, “Chef Swimone.”

Another part is embedded in her Tyr contract. A first-of-its-kind inclusion rider stipulates that Manuel’s partners “extend meaningful opportunities to traditionally underrepresented groups and that diversity be reflected in the creative efforts she pursues with the brand.”

“I’m kind of quirky and nerdy,” said Manuel, a ballerina from age 2 to 12 who performed in “The Nutcracker” in the Houston area. “I don’t really like nature, so I’m not sure why I picked up the snails that day. But I kind of want people to be more involved and really interact with [my social media] and let them have a better understanding of who I am outside of the water.”

