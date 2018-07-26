Missy Franklin fails to qualify for Pan Pacs, World Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IRVINE, Calif. — Missy Franklin will be absent from the two biggest international swim meets leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time 2012 Olympic champion did not make a final at nationals, failing to qualify for the Pan Pacific Championships in August and the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

Franklin placed 18th in the 200m freestyle heats on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, she was 22nd in the 100m free heats. Franklin is not entered in any other events.

She did not enter her trademark backstroke events later this week as she works her way back from surgeries on each shoulder 18 months ago.

At this point in the last Olympic cycle, Franklin was the world’s best female swimmer, coming off six gold medals at the 2013 World Championships just after her senior year in high school.

But she hasn’t gotten back to that level, dealing with back problems, shoulder surgeries, three coaching changes and moves from California to Colorado back to California and, this year, Georgia.

In the last year, Franklin shared that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety before summer 2016, when her struggles were most evident. Franklin tearfully failed to make an individual final in Rio and earned one medal, a gold on the 4x200m free relay by swimming in the preliminary heats.

She did not compete at all in 2017 due to the shoulder surgeries and relocated from the University of California at Berkeley to the University of Georgia in the winter.

Franklin, 23, returned to competition at small meets in France and Spain last month and said last week that her goal was the 2020 Olympics regardless of how nationals went.

