Geraint Thomas 19 miles from Tour de France title; Chris Froome drops again

By OlympicTalkJul 27, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Geraint Thomas navigated the Alps and now the Pyrenees. Only a 19-mile time trial stands between the Welshman and wrapping up his first Tour de France title.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome is now off the podium in fourth place, dropping one spot in Friday’s 19th stage.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic won the stage, while Thomas took second to pad his lead to 2 minutes, 5 seconds, over Tom Dumoulin. Froome finished in a group with Thomas and Dumoulin.

Roglic, a former junior ski jumper, came into the day 16 seconds behind Froome for third place. He gained 29 seconds on Froome, moving 13 seconds ahead going into Saturday’s decisive time trial.

“[Podium] is a secondary thought for me right now,” Froome said. “Yellow jersey [for Sky teammate Thomas] is the main thing.”

Saturday’s stage 20 (5:50 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold, and 7 a.m., NBCSN) is followed by the final stage, the ceremonial ride onto the Champs-Élysées where there are traditionally no attacks to disrupt the top places.

Japan discusses time change at Tokyo Olympics for extreme heat

By OlympicTalkJul 27, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said turning the clocks forward one or two hours during the Olympics “may be one solution” to combat potential heat-wave temperatures in two years, according to Japanese reports.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said he and Abe discussed the possibility Friday, according to Kyodo News.

“We were working under the premise that temperatures wouldn’t exceed 40 degrees [Celsius, or 104 Fahrenheit],” organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said, according to Kyodo. “We’ve now recognized how serious this is.”

A deadly heatwave that recently gripped Japan focused organizers on ways to keep fans and athletes cool when the Olympics begin on July 24, 2020.

Potential for scorching summer conditions has always concerned organizers, with temperatures in central Tokyo often exceeding 95 degrees in July and August, made more difficult because of high humidity.

This summer heatwave has resulted in more than 65 deaths and sent tens of thousands to hospitals. The temperature on Monday reached 106, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Experts have warned the risk of heatstroke in Tokyo has escalated in recent years, while noting the Olympics are expected to take place in conditions when sports activities should normally be halted.

“We are mindful that we do have to prepare for extreme heat,” John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Games, told a recent news conference.

Local organizers are doing what they can to help athletes combat the conditions. The marathon and some other outside events will be held early in the morning to avoid extreme heat.

The federal and the Tokyo metropolitan governments are also planning to lay pavements that emit less surface heat and plant taller roadside trees for shade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

U.S. fencing wraps up its most successful world champs ever

By Nick ZaccardiJul 27, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
The U.S. fencing team had its best world championships ever, earning six medals with two golds in Wuxi, China.

The Americans won the women’s team events in épée and foil for the first time. Courtney Hurley (épée) and Eliza Stone (sabre) added bronze medals. World sabre No. 1 Eli Dershwitz took silver, while the men’s foil team added silver on the final day Friday.

The total surpassed the previous U.S. record of five medals at 2015 Worlds.

The Americans performed well in Wuxi despite getting no individual medals from its Rio Olympic medalists and past world champions.

Mariel Zagunis, the most decorated fencer in U.S. history with four combined individual Olympic and world titles, competed only in the team sabre event, where the U.S. was fifth.

The 33-year-old is working her way back from October childbirth and was ranked fifth nationally when the four individual roster spots for worlds were chosen. A fifth fencer is eligible for the team event.

Olympic silver medalists Daryl Homer (sabre) and Alex Massialas (foil) lost in the round of 16 and round of 64, respectively.

Ibtihaj Muhammad, who in Rio became the first American to compete in an Olympics in a hijab, has not competed at the top international level since the 2017 World Championships. She just published an autobiography.

Dershwitz’s rise is worth noting. He debuted at the Olympics in Rio as a rising Harvard sophomore and lost in the first round.

In 2015, Dershwitz became the first U.S. man to earn a world junior sabre title, but he had never made it past the round of 32 at senior worlds until this year. Dershwitz’s first World Cup wins in November and February combined with his silver medal this week vaulted him to No. 1 in the world rankings.

Hurley, who lost opening bouts at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, earned her first individual medal at her 10th world championships appearance. She also became the first U.S. épée fencer to earn a world medal.

Stone’s bronze was also a surprise. She is the fourth-ranked U.S. woman in sabre and had never made it past the round of 16 in three previous world appearances. Stone narrowly missed the Rio Olympic team but is now ranked 12th in the world.

