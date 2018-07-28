TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Top U.S. hope for first Olympic surfing gold medal tears ACL

By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
John John Florence, the 2016 and 2017 World surfing champion and a U.S. gold-medal hope for the Tokyo Olympics, will be out of competition for months after suffering a high-grade partial ACL tear in early June, according to his social media.

“In terms of competing again I am not sure if it will be 60 days or 120 days, or less or more,” was posted on Florence’s Instagram. “When I return I want to know that I can go as fast and as big as I want to without any thought of my knee. That will be my test before I put a jersey back on.”

Florence, a 25-year-old from Oahu’s North Shore, is the only U.S. man to win a world title since Kelly Slater won the last of his 11 in 2011.

Florence had a slow start to the 2018 season with a best finish of ninth in the first five events before the injury. The American men have struggled overall, with none in the top nine of the current standings.

Qualifying for surfing’s Olympic debut begins next year. The top 10 in the 2019 World Surf League standings (limit two per country) qualify for Tokyo.

The 46-year-old Slater said earlier this month that he plans to retire from the sport’s top-level series next year but did not say whether he would compete in Tokyo if he qualifies via the World Surf League.

The U.S. is stronger in women’s surfing with three-time world champion Carissa Moore and Lakey Peterson, who ranks second this season.

MORE: 20 U.S. athletes to watch, 2 years out from Tokyo 2020

I really wanted to thank everyone who has helped me with my injury or who has sent over positive messages the last few weeks. I’m feeling grateful to have so many good people in my life. I've been focused on recovering as quickly as possible and on exploring some new interests so I haven't had time to share too much. The diagnosis of my knee is a high grade partial tear to my right ACL. It's a bummer not to be able to surf but I'm excited for the opportunity to get into some new types of adventures with friends and family while I’m recovering. In terms of competing again I am not sure if it will be 60 days or 120 days, or less or more. When I return I want to know that I can go as fast and as big as I want to without any thought of my knee. That will be my test before I put a jersey back on.

By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Simone Biles‘ first gymnastics meet since the Rio Olympics is the U.S. Classic on Saturday, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA at 8 p.m. ET.

The meet streams for Olympic Channel subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app and OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app. NBC will air TV coverage Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Biles took a planned break from the sport after earning four gold medals in Rio, taking advantage of opportunities like “Dancing with the Stars” and her own book and biopic.

She returned to training Nov. 1, under a new coach, and quickly got many of her skills back. By the spring, Biles was already proclaiming herself better than she was in Rio, a statement she repeated at training in Columbus, Ohio, this week.

Biles is competing at the U.S. Classic as a tune-up for the U.S. Championships in Boston in three weeks. Her next meet after that would be the world championships in Doha in October, should she make the U.S. team.

Biles can make plenty of history this year and in 2020 — an unprecedented fifth U.S. all-around title in August and unprecedented fourth women’s world all-around title in Doha.

Then in Tokyo, Biles could try to become the first repeat Olympic women’s all-around champion since Czech Věra Čáslavská in 1968.

But the competitive comeback begins in her birthplace of Columbus, against a field including the 2017 U.S. and world all-around champions, Ragan Smith and Morgan Hurd.

Geraint Thomas set for Tour de France title after time trial; Chris Froome on podium

By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
In past Tours de France, Geraint Thomas finished with a broken pelvis, abandoned with a broken collarbone and even slammed his head into a telephone pole and fell into a ditch.

On Sunday, he will ride onto the Champs-Élysées wearing the yellow jersey as the first Welshman to win cycling’s greatest race. And Team Sky mate Chris Froome should join him on the podium.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s just overwhelming,” Thomas said. “I didn’t think about it all race, and now, suddenly, I won the Tour, man. Wow.”

Thomas, a two-time Olympic track cycling champion, capped a standout three weeks by placing third in the 19-mile individual time trial on Saturday, the penultimate day of the three-week Grand Tour.

Tom Dumoulin, second in the overall standings, won the stage by one second over Froome and 14 seconds over Thomas. But Thomas went into the day with a two-minute lead on Dumoulin.

“Amazing last day, I was so nervous,” said Dumoulin, whose world champion skinsuit was lost before the stage. Another one was quickly made and arrived before the Dutchman started.

Froome, a four-time Tour winner, moved from fourth place back to third in the overall standings, passing former junior world champion ski jumper Primoz Roglic of Slovenia. Roglic was eighth in the time trial, 72 seconds behind Dumoulin.

“After a difficult day yesterday I did not think it was possible,” Froome said. “I’m very, very happy. Being on the podium with Geraint is a dream.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: StandingsTV Schedule | Riders to Watch

Sunday’s 21st stage is a traditionally ceremonial ride into Paris for the top riders. The top three in the overall standings should go unchanged. NBCSN coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. ET, with NBC Sports Gold streaming at 10.

Thomas, 32, earned two Olympic track cycling team pursuit gold medals and three world championships on the track between 2007 and 2012. He came into his own as a road cyclist after the London Games, becoming one of Froome’s right-hand men in the mountains at the Tour de France.

Thomas continued to improve this season, winning the weeklong Critérium du Dauphiné, one of the biggest lead-up events for the Tour de France.

Though Froome won the Giro d’Italia in May, it was Thomas who was clearly stronger in the Alps and the Pyrenees the last two weeks, winning a pair of stages.

Thomas is riding his ninth Tour. In 2013, he broke his pelvis in Stage 1 and somehow raced the next three weeks and finished 140th with teammate Froome winning his first title.

In 2015, Thomas’ head collided with a telephone pole in Stage 16. He fell into a ditch but was unhurt. Then last year, Thomas abandoned after breaking his collarbone in Stage 9.

“He is a true fighter,” said Sky principal Dave Brailsford, the man who masterminded Britain’s successes at the Olympics and Tour de France wins for Bradley Wiggins and Froome.

“When he fractured his hip five years ago, he could not even stand up his bike in the team time trial that followed. He still carried on and finished the race. It speaks volumes about his personality. Since his junior years, he has always wanted to win.”

At the finish Saturday, Thomas let out a loud scream and held his arms out wide in celebration. He embraced his wife, Sara Elen, as soon as he got off his bike.

“The last time I cried was when I got married,” Thomas said as he teared up.

“I believed I could beat the guys here, but to do it on the biggest stage of all, over three weeks, it’s insane,” he said. “Last time I cried was when I got married. Don’t know what’s happened to me.”

Now he’s at the peak of his career but out of contract with Sky at the end of the season. Thomas has yet to decide on his future with the British outfit. Brailsford is confident he will remain a Sky rider.

“He is loyal, I never had any doubts about it. When the team needed him, he was always there,” Brailsford said. “After all these years spent giving to others, he finally got rewarded.”

American rider Lawson Craddock, who broke his shoulder in the opening stage and sits last overall, also broke down into tears upon reaching the finish Saturday.

“It’s been an incredibly testing Tour de France for me,” Craddock said. “I wasn’t sure I could make it this far, and I just enjoyed crossing the finish line today. It was the final test to make it to Paris.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

